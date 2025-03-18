The Woodlands’ LPGA Major Returns With a New Mission — Giving Money To Teachers With The World’s Best Golfers At The Chevron

From left, KHOU's Zack Tawatari, Karen Rawls, Senior Social Investment Advisor at Chevron, Ricki Lasky, the LPGA's Chief Tour Business and Operations Officer and Woodlands Township President Brad Bailey discuss the impact local initiatives will have on the community. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Woodlands Township directors Linda Nelson and Cindy Heiser, the LPGA's Ricki Lasky, Township board member Richard Franks, Township President Brad Bailey, and the LPGA's Lauren Coughlin at media day at The Club at Carlton Woods. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Prairie View A&M student Assatu Bailey interviews LPGA golfer Lauren Coughlin as part of media day for the Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

LPGA pro Lauren Coughlin attended media day for the Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods in April. She demonstrated chip shots and invited local young golfers to try the same shot. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The LPGA Tour’s first major of the year is making sure teachers in The Woodlands area get their own birdie moments. The Chevron Championship is set to tee up for education, donating $5 from every general admission ticket sold during its April run to support public schools in The Woodlands area through Chevron’s “Fuel Your School” initiative.

Chevron is putting its money where it counts — directly into classrooms to provide essential resources and tools for local teachers. By partnering with DonorsChoose, Chevron is helping fund classroom projects in The Woodlands, Montgomery and Spring, making education a priority. Since 2010, Chevron has worked with DonorsChoose to support more than 42,000 teachers. It has also brought $60 million of resources to communities across the country.

It’s a winning play for education.

Public and charter K-12 schools are eligible for the program. Schools can submit project requests for approval on the DonorsChoose website. Chevron will fund up to $1,000 per approved project on a first-come, first-served basis. Submissions are open until December 31, so there’s still plenty of time to make an impact.

Swinging Big for Student Journalists

Media day at The Club at Carlton Woods kicked off with local student journalists from Prairie View A&M getting face time with LPGA pro Lauren Coughlin. Coughlin, who tied for third at last year’s Chevron Championship, shared insights with student journalist Assatu Bailey about her career and education.

“I enjoyed going to school, studying and working hard,” Coughlin says. “I loved golf from a young age and I love competing. College golf, to me, was a way to get a scholarship and continue my education. Then I started getting better and better at it.”

But Coughlin’s collegiate golf career didn’t start smoothly. She shared a message of resilience that surely resonated with the young lady golfers in attendance.

“I was a late bloomer and wasn’t highly recruited coming out of high school,” Coughlin says. “At the University of Virginia, I walked on and registered my first year. I decided to stay a fifth year to earn my masters. I got better incrementally every year. But I didn’t really see myself being good enough to give it a shot until my fifth year. I was an All-American that year.”

Prairie View A&M University is taking the media experience to the next level. It is replicating its KPVU-TV studio for a live broadcast from The Chevron Championship. Students will get hands-on experience in multimedia journalism and video production at the newly launched PVAMU Golf Media Lab.

The Chevron Championship isn’t just the LPGA’s first major of the season — it’s also a major win for education. With a purse of $7.9 million and a field filled with the top women golfers in the world (No. 1 ranked Nelly Korda memorably won last year’s Chevron), the tournament is settling in nicely as a staple in The Woodlands entering year three in Texas.

The Chevron Championship will be held at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands from Thursday, April 24 through Sunday, April 27. For more information and to purchase tickets, go here.