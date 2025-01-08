How to Celebrate Lunar New Year in North Texas — 2025 Is the Year of the Snake

The NorthPark Center event will feature dragon and lion dances, musical and martial-arts demos, art making, and more. (Courtesy)

The Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas, in partnership with NorthPark Center, will present the Lunar New Year Celebration on January 25. (Courtesy)

This year, Lunar New Year starts on Wednesday, January 29. The celebration marks the beginning of a calendar year whose months are moon cycles. Mostly celebrated in East Asia, the New Year is a time for feasting and honoring ancestors and wandering souls. Each year in the Chinese calendar is symbolized by one of 12 zodiac animals. 2025 is the year of the wood snake.

Here are some ways to celebrate Lunar New Year in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Asia Times Square’s 18th Annual Lunar New Year Festival

January 17-19, January 24-26, and February 1-2

Head to Grand Prairie’s Asia Times Square on the third and fourth weekend of January, and the first weekend of February for the annual Lunar New Year celebration. The event includes live performances and local food vendors. February 1 through 2 will only feature the firecracker event with lion and dragon dances.

Lunar New Year at the Kimbell

January 24

Head to Fort Worth’s Kimbell Art Museum on January 24 from 5 pm to 7 pm to celebrate the Year of the Snake with a traditional guzheng trio, the opportunity to learn about Chinese art, and participate in a scavenger hunt throughout the permanent collection. This event is free and open to the public.

NorthPark Center

January 25

From 10 am to 1 pm, the Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas, in partnership with NorthPark Center, will present the Lunar New Year Celebration. The event will feature dragon and lion dances, musical and martial arts demos, art making and calligraphy, specialty booths, wellness activities, colorful entertainment and cultural performances, and more.

Galleria Dallas

February 8

Head to Level 1 of Galleria Dallas at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, for a Lion Dance performance by the HD Lion Dance Foundation. On January 17, the shopping center’s lantern exhibit will also go up over the ice rink.

Richardson CORE District

February 8

The City of Richardson, the CORE District, and the Dallas Chinese Community Center are teaming up on Saturday, February 8 for a Lunar New Year Celebration at DFW Chinatown. From 11 am to 3 pm, the event will feature dragon and lion dances, musical and martial arts demos, art making, calligraphy, and cultural performances. RSVP for free here.