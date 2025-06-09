Vonlane Finally Rolls Into The Woodlands — Luxe Buses, Lounge Vibes and a Straight Shot to Dallas Now Beckon

Leather seats offer premium comfort for travelers going to and from Dallas on the Vonlane coach. (Photo courtesy of Vonlane)

A passenger settles into a leather seat with room to work, relax or recharge en route. (Photo by Vonlane)

A dedicated attendant, Wi-Fi, workstations and snacks help Vonlane stand out in transportation. (Photo courtesy of Vonlane)

Those in The Woodlands are getting a new nonstop way to get to Dallas in style with Vonlane’s luxury bus service. The Texas-based regional transportation company will begin offering new daily luxury service between The Woodlands and Dallas this Friday, June 13. The luxe motor coach service is known for its leather seats, ample workspace, free Wi-Fi and an onboard attendants offering snacks, meals and drinks.

“The Woodlands area has been our most requested addition for years, so we’re thrilled to make it our 10th destination on our 11th anniversary,” Vonlane founder and CEO Alex Danza says in statement. “Expanding to suburban areas helps relieve the hassles of driving and air travel for our passengers. It also better serves passengers where they live, work and play.”

The terminal in The Woodlands will be located at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. In Dallas, passengers will board and disembark at the DoubleTree Love Field.

“We’re proud to host the new Vonlane route to Dallas,” The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel general manager Jennifer Gohagan says. “Guests arriving from Dallas can enjoy top-tier shopping, dining and entertainment steps from our front door. Houston-area travelers heading north can relax in our newly renovated lobby and Acqua Restaurant before their journey.”

The new route also adds appeal for weekenders, concertgoers and convention visitors from the Dallas area. “Vonlane is a fantastic addition to our community,” Visit The Woodlands president Nick Wolda says in a statement. “It makes getting here easier and enhances the overall travel experience.”

Departures and Details

Service will be available every day between Dallas and The Woodlands. On Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, departures from both cities will run at 6:15 am, 10:15 am, 2:15 pm and 6:15 pm. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays, buses will depart at 10:15 am and 2:15 pm. Saturday service includes a 9 am departure from The Woodlands and 1 pm departure from Dallas. The route takes approximately 3 hours and 15 minutes each way.

The terminal at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott offers easy access to I-45, ample parking and onsite accommodations.

Tickets start at a flat rate of $125 for one-way travel with advance purchase. No taxes, baggage fees or change fees apply. Rates increase with less than seven days’ notice and again within 24 hours of departure. Fares include Wi-Fi, snacks, meals on select routes and non-alcoholic beverages. Alcohol is available for purchase.

Vonlane was founded in 2014 and operates routes throughout Texas, including Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Plano, San Antonio and The Woodlands.

To view the full Vonlane schedule, go here.