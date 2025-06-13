Putting Exotic Supercars at Your Beck and Call — Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Rolls-Royce For Rent Zoom Into The Woodlands

Luxe AF Motors’ fleet of exotic rentals is cleaned and stored in Spring. Cars can be delivered for a fee or picked up in person. (Photo courtesy Luxe AF Motors)

Some of Luxe AF Motors' exotic rental cars are parked outside the warehouse in Spring. (Photo courtesy Luxe AF Motors)

One of Luxe AF Motors’ striking red exotics is parked and ready for its next outing. (Photo courtesy Luxe AF Motors)

Want to roll up to your next event like you own the place? Luxe AF Motors in The Woodlands area is geared around that fantasy, letting more people access the most coveted exotic cars on the road.

Owner Bryant Henderson walked away from corporate America and opened Luxe AF’s Spring warehouse this year. A longtime car enthusiast, Henderson turned to a friend in Dallas already in the industry for advice. Luxe AF’s fleet includes a Lotus Emira, Ferrari F8, Lamborghini Huracan Coupe or Spyder, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Corvette Stingray convertible. You can also book a chauffeured Cadillac.

“I started with the ones that would do well,” Henderson tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Everyone I spoke to in the industry said the same thing — certain cars always rent out. The Lamborghini Huracan is one of them, which is why we have two. The Rolls-Royce also does really well, especially for weddings and date nights.”

As a result, Luxe AF has quickly become a go-to for wedding and prom seasons in The Woodlands region. “This past month has been packed,” Henderson says. “I handled most of the chauffeuring myself, and I was booked solid every Friday and Saturday.”

In addition to renting out cars, Henderson also enjoys the perks of ownership. “I usually go for the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder. It sounds amazing and looks great. But if I want something quieter that lets me think and enjoy the ride, I take the Rolls-Royce.”

Turn an Exotic Car into Income

Got a luxury exotic just sitting in the garage? Henderson is open to partnering with owners who want to generate income without the headache of handling rentals themselves.

Father's Day Gifts Swipe















Next

“I’m working with investors to expand the fleet,” Henderson says. “But if someone already owns an exotic and wants to rent it out, we can make that work.”

Looking ahead, he’s also planning a subscription model. The idea is to give customers access to a different car every weekend, plus occasional weekday drives.

Renters must be at least 21 years old, have a clean driving record and provide proof of personal auto insurance. Luxe AF recommends 250/300/250 coverage or enough to match the car’s full value.

Daily and three-day pricing plans are available. Luxe AF offers delivery for a fee or pickup at the Spring warehouse. Rentals are limited to the Greater Houston area.

Daily rates start at $395 for a Corvette and go up to $2,199 for a Ferrari.

Luxe AF Motors is located at 3344 Spring Steubner Road, Suite C1 in Spring. For more information, go here.