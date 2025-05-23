Dallas Insiders — Maggie Kipp On Favorite Local Restaurants, Where to Walk, and Charity Event Prep Advice

An insider….Merriam-Webster defines an insider as a person in a position of power or one who has access to confidential information. But, for our purposes, it’s anyone who can tell us the best spot to play mahjong. Yes, we’re a glamorous city, but we’re also a tricky one. Our Dallas Insider is that chic confidante with the scoop on how to get a reservation at the hottest new Omakase joint or the best spot to people-watch or, in some cases, be seen.

This was our criteria when forming our list: (1) We see them all the time at the most swellegant spots, (2) We know they’re generous and want to share tips, and (3) They’re witty.

Next up in our new Dallas Insiders series is The Energizer Bunny of the Dallas charity circuit, who is still always seen on the sidelines of her two girls’ sporting matches, Maggie Kipp.

Maggie Kipp’s Top Dallas Spots and Advice

Special-Occasion: Al’s (Al Biernat’s), Booth 81, which backs up to the bar in the main dining room. Brad and Al are the sweetest. We took eight girls to see Barbie two years ago, and they decorated the booth with pink confetti and did the Al’s take on Barbie.

Scoring a Res: Be friendly and straightforward. Simple kindness and respect are always appreciated. I call everyone I speak with “sweetheart,” which works wonders — but note, that may be creepy for men.

Jewish deli/bagels: Sclafani’s. OMG, the Park Avenue Sandwich — lox, blueberry bagel (for the sweet), and tons of capers (for the salt fix).

Go-to takeout when hosting a dinner party: Of course, Evan’s Meat Market, since I’m a Louisiana girl. An amazing assortment of dips (pimento cheese, pastrami dip, and herbed French onion Greek yogurt dip) and ready-made and frozen sides. Also, always on my list are his sausage pouffes, mini beef Wellington, and beyond-delicious chicken salad.

Highland Park Village Parking: On busy Saturdays, I always park on Douglas a few blocks south, but the walking and window-shopping is such a bonus.

Chinese takeout: Moon Wok on Greenville. Moo Shu pork – yum, the thin pancakes and plum sauce!

Comfort food (code for hangover): Campisi’s or Bandito’s (for their burger, same as Katy Trail Icehouse.)

Weekly Restaurant: Park House. They are all sweet and bring me sparkling water when I walk in.

Groceries: Indian Superstore in Richardson for spices and hard-to-find ingredients.

Prep advice on the day of DMA Art Ball, Crystal Charity, TWO x TWO: Red light therapy at Evolve Spa, extra chrome finish at Aria Nails, hair with Rachel Starr – and most importantly, a nap!

In the bag for a big event: My $3 high gloss bubblegum pink lip gloss from Amazon, so cheap I can keep one open and spare in every bag I own.

Spot to eat after an event if the food was a yawn: Taco Cabana – tortillas and queso remind me of my UT days. But sadly, they close at 10 pm, so it usually ends up being 7-11 pre-made sandwiches. Dallas needs more late-night feasting!

What is your go-to perennials for your landscape: Jacksons Home & Garden. I used to see W (President Bush) there often when they first moved back to Dallas.

Neighborhood Gossip & Recommendations: Park Cities Chatter on Facebook. Consistently great and useful and often hilariously funny. But you must be a Park Cities resident.

Holiday Décor Envy: I walk our dogs down Beverly (Hillcrest to Lakeside) every night – sometimes multiple times nightly – for true holiday joy. Insider tip: walking is way more fun (and basically free) compared to the carriages. The weeks before Halloween are also tons of somewhat scary and silly fun on the same stretch of Beverly!

Best street for some Architecture Envy: I walk Beverly, Euclid, Lakeside and every street in between. I’m basically the walking Forrest Gump of the east side of HP and even 14 years in, always find new beautiful marvels. I love the variety of architecture and how people decorate and maintain yards – such personality.