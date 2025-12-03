Great Gifts For Mahjong Lovers — Making the Holidays a Game With Bespoke Skill

This elegant necklace is an understated nod to the game of mah jong.

Oh My Mah Jong's travel set is light and perfect for the gamer on the go.

This watercolor holiday mahj illustration lets everyone know that mahj is on Santa's mind too.

The eight jokers include a variety of saying that all mahjong players have said.

The Mahjong craze is not going away, so why not embrace it with the perfect gift?

Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is rolling through its 2025 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual gifts, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

Next up: Gifts for Mahjong Lovers

We all know someone that has taken a deep dive into the Mahjong world. And you know what they want for the holidays most. These gifts are sure to put a smile on the face of players at every level. Beautiful, bespoke mahjong gifts from tiles to tables and everything in between, are ready to become the perfect presents.

These are Great Gifts For Mahjong Lovers:

An Elegant Mahjong Set

This tile set in buttery yellow comes with eight Jokers that will put a smile on any fan of the game — with sayings like “Finally, a Joker.” The set features minimalist, hand drawn art in a mid-century modern design that honors the traditional suits of mahjong. Also included are racks and pushers, as well as a tile and rack back, and dice.

Mahjong Art

This limited edition holiday mahjong themed watercolor artwork, in an acrylic frame and personally signed by the artist Taylor Paladino, would make for a fun holiday addition to anyone’s mahjong room.

Christmas items Swipe

















Next

Automated Mahjong Table

This table shuffles and create walls with just the touch of a button — speeding your games of mahjong along. The table is created of wood and leather, and the price includes delivery and setup, along with two special sets of tiles for use with the table. The Aspen table from Bespoke Mahjong is a gloss white, gold and leather table.

Micro Table Lamps

These micro table lamps come in 13 colors and will complement any mahjong tablescape. They are battery-operated and rechargeable, and features a dimming touch control. There are three temperature selections — 2200K (candle light), 2700K (warm white) and 3000K (cool white). The integrated LED module is designed and engineered to produce controlled downlight and a gentle uplight glow.

Mahjong Needlepoint

Mahjong needlepoint canvases by Maura Nolan Designs are available as a tile bag, a single tile or an entire mat. Let your mahjong loved one create uniquely personal mahjong accessories.

Leather Mahjong Cards

This folio from The Mahjong line comes in four colors, and can be personalized with initials and a border. Each of the four colors is leather with a silk lining. The personalization is hand painted, so be sure to order early enough for holiday delivery.

Travel Set

For the mahjong enthusiast on the go, a lightweight, smaller version of their favorite game is a great choice. This Palm Beach travel set from Oh My Mah Jong, based in Dallas, has everything players need — racks, tiles, dice and mat — for a game on the go.

Mahjong Necklace

Let their love for mahjong shine through with this 6 Dot tile necklace from Roberto Coin. The 18k yellow gold necklace is on a chain that is 16 to 18 inches long.