Mahjong Mania Overtakes The Woodlands — Where To Play, How To Learn and the Best Clubs To Join

Courtney Collins created Mahjong Rodeo to help teach those who want to learn and bring people together who love to play. (Photo courtesy of Mahjong Rodeo)

The Woodlands American Mahjong Social offers events to learn, play, and have fun. (Photo courtesy of Woodlands American Mahjong Social)

The Woodlands Mahjong Society is one club you don’t need a membership to — everyone’s invited. (Photo courtesy of The Woodlands Mahjong Society)

Looking to socialize, make new "mahj" friends, and play the game? The Woodlands American Mahjong Social offers multiple gatherings. (Photo courtesy of The Woodlands American Mahjong Social)

Play mahjong, make friends, and have fun — that's what you can expect from a Mahjong Rodeo event. (Photo courtesy of Mahjong Rodeo)

The Woodlands Mahjong Society seeks to build community through the game that spans generations. (Photo courtesy of The Woodlands Mahjong Society)

For every one of these adorable Woodlands-themed mahjong tile sets sold, $50 is donated to Interfaith of The Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of The Woodlands Mahjong Society)

The Woodlands Mahjong Society is a local group that hosts fun meet-ups and helps teach newcomers. (Photo courtesy of The Woodlands Mahjong Society)

Mahjong mania is sweeping through The Woodlands and games are popping up everywhere. It often seems like everyone wants in on the nationwide craze. More and more people are being drawn to the game’s colorful tiles, lively social atmosphere and friendly — sometimes fierce — competition. This classic Chinese game, dating back to the 19th century, is getting a modern jolt, and The Woodlands is all in.

But what if you don’t know how to play? It can be hard not to feel like it’s too late to catch up. Fortunately, that’s not the case in this welcoming land. The Woodlands is home to skilled mahjong instructors and seasoned players who are ready to welcome new challengers to the table.

Let’s take a closer look at how to Mahjong in The Woodlands:

The Woodlands Mahjong Society Keeps It Open

Dynamic business partners Alex Lumpee and Shea Richter founded The Woodlands Mahjong Society as a community-focused social club. Their goals are to teach others how to play mahjong, connect players in The Woodlands and give back to the community.

Lumpee tells PaperCity The Woodlands that duo was “obsessed with how cute everything is” about the game, but they struggled to find a local teacher. After finally connecting with seasoned players willing to share their knowledge, they fell in love with the centuries-old Chinese tile game. They decided to help others learn too.

“We learned for free, so we wanted to teach for free,” Lumpee says. The pair began hosting weekly mahjong meetups open to anyone interested in learning or playing.

What began as small gatherings quickly grew. Today, their events at various businesses around The Woodlands draw up to 40 people.

“Mahjong bridges the gap between generations and creates a strong sense of community,” Lumpee says. “Once you play with a group, you understand why the game is so fun.”

Beyond creating friendships and supporting local businesses, Lumpee and Richter use The Woodlands Mahjong Society as a platform to give back. They host charitable mahjong events and sell unique Giving Tiles to raise funds for a variety of local nonprofits.

“A lot of people have the desire to give,” Lumpee says. Their first nonprofit mahjong fundraiser hosted more than 150 attendees and raised more than $5,000 for Boys and Girls Country.

The “giving tiles” are a creative fundraising idea dreamed up by Lumpee and Richter. The first custom-designed set is inspired by The Woodlands’ most iconic sights. From swan boats and lush trees to the beloved town trolley, the Township Series donates $50 from every sale to Interfaith of The Woodlands.

The next Mahjong for a Cause event is August 17 from 2 pm to 5 pm at The Landing at Watermere, supporting All Ears. Tickets are $30 and include lunch and endless mimosas.

The next Mahjong Monday meetup is August 25 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at The Woodlands Methodist Church in Haynes Hall.

To learn more about The Woodlands Mahjong Society, order a set of giving tiles, purchase fundraiser tickets or check upcoming meetups, visit its website here.

A Full-On Mahjong Rodeo

Woodlands local Courtney Collins discovered her passion for mahjong a year and a half ago. “I left obsessed,” she tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Every minute of the day, I was thinking about mahjong and playing online.”

As her enthusiasm grew, friends and neighbors began asking her to teach them. Collins realized she had a knack for explaining the game’s strategies and patterns.

With many seeking her guidance, Collins developed her own teaching formula and Mahjong Rodeo was born. Her mission is simple: make mahjong accessible, create unforgettable learning experiences and help players form lasting mahj friendships.

Parties, Play and High-Stakes Tournaments

Collins now hosts events at local businesses across The Woodlands, offering both beginner-friendly classes and open-play sessions. “You need to keep playing, or else you’ll forget all the rules you learned,” she says.

Mahjong Rodeo is also available for private parties and corporate events, bringing the joy of the game to any gathering.

Tournaments are growing in popularity, and Mahjong Rodeo hosted its first tourney in June with 58 participants. The next tournament is already in the works.

While mahjong has a rich history, Collins believes its resurgence owes much to the creativity behind modern, themed tile sets. “You can find tiles that fit any personality, hobby or interest,” she says.

Many players are initially drawn in by the beauty of the tiles, but they stay for the thrill of the game. “It’s the best way to get together with your friends,” Collins says. “It keeps you young. With the strategies and patterns, it’s an intricate game and good for your mind.”

Collins is also affiliated with Oh My Mahjong. It’s a brand and community that trains teachers, connects learners with local coaches and features an online store with everything you need to play.

To learn more about Mahjong Rodeo’s upcoming events or to book your own private party, go here.

The Woodlands American Mahjong Social Blends Strategy and Fun

Ileana Couret-Edom discovered mahjong more than seven years ago. She later trained as a certified instructor through Oh My Mahjong. Today, she teaches through her club, the Woodlands American Mahjong Social (WAM).

“It keeps your mind agile,” Couret-Edom says. “It’s cross-generational too. It helps my older parents stay mentally astute, and I can also play it with my daughter.”

WAM hosts regular events and classes for those who want to learn American Mahjong. The club also offers free meetups to help players practice and build confidence.

While mahjong is intricate, Couret-Edom says that after a few practice sessions, players can begin exploring deeper strategies. It increases their enjoyment of the game.

To purchase tickets to the next WAM teaching class, visit its events page here. To join its lively community, connect to the WAM Facebook group here.

After all, mahjong certainly isn’t going anywhere. This craze is only building.