Two Texas Design Mavens Launch Maison Mahj, a Travel-Inspired Line of Collectible Mahjong Sets

A stylish new chapter in the world of mahjong has officially arrived. Maison Mahj, a design-forward mahjong house reimagining the classic game as a collectible work of art, has released its first volume of mahjong sets and accessories, now available for pre-order.

Founded by Houston natives Amanda Lodge and Karla Wiedemann, the brand blends design-driven craftsmanship with the joy of gathering around a beautifully styled table. The duo shares not only a love for mahjong but a deep appreciation for intentional design and stylish experiences. Lodge is a lauded interior designer in Houston, and Wiedemann comes from a storied background in hospitality and travel.

Instead of treating a mahjong set like a dusty board game stashed away in a closet, Lodge and Wiedemann infuse it with a modern, design-forward spin, turning the classic game pieces into collectibles meant to be displayed. Maison Mahj tiles are crafted as miniature works of art alongside fashion-forward accessories. Each artfully curated set pays homage to a beloved travel destination and arrives packaged in a thoughtfully designed coffee-table book box that doubles as chic home décor

Though Lodge and Wiedemann are not the first to put a playful spin on the classic Chinese game that has taken the country by storm, their approach introduces a fresh design philosophy, treating mahjong not only as a game but as a lifestyle worthy of decorative collectibles.

While many contemporary mahjong sets embrace bright, preppy palettes, Maison Mahj leans into moody tones and artfully balanced color stories that seamlessly integrate with modern home décor.

“As an interior designer, I’m always thinking about how objects live in a space, so I wanted our mahjong set to feel like something beautiful enough to display, not just play. Karla and I both knew whatever we made had to be functional, meaningful, and beautiful. And the book? That was our chic solution for storing the tiles without sacrificing style,” Lodge tells PaperCity.

The Paris Collection — “Volume 1: La Vie en Mahj” by Maison Mahj

The brand’s inaugural release, “Volume 1: La Vie en Mahj,” pays homage to the beauty of Paris. The traditional suits have been artfully reimagined with details worthy of every Francofile’s attention. Think Eiffel Tower bans, cabaret dancing cracks, and trays of caviar for dots. Packaged in the brand’s signature coffee-table book box, the set is now available along with Maison Mahj’s fashion-forward accessories.

The founders’ mission to capture the essence of beloved travel destinations through artist-created tile iterations is central to the brand’s larger vision. New destination drops will be released on a thoughtfully timed basis throughout the year.

“Maison Mahj is about bringing the magic of your favorite destinations into the everyday. I’ve always believed that travel gives you a kind of joy that lingers — that feeling you get from a beautiful hotel lobby, a long lunch, or a city that stays with you long after you’ve come home. Amanda and I wanted to extend that joy to the mahjong table,” Wiedemann says.

To bring style to all corners of the Mahjong experience (even on the go), Maison Mahj has created a suite of accessories that add artful sophistication. Shoppers can complete their Maison Mahj set with crystal-clear acrylic racks, structured tile clutches in plum or green vegan leather, oversized carry-all tote bags, monogrammed folios for mahjong cards, and game mats designed to create a curated tablescape for each game gathering.

Maison Mahj will continue releasing each travel-inspired collection in timed drops with limited availability.

The Volume l: La Vie en Mahj is now available for pre-order for $500, and stay tuned for the brand’s next destination launch in early 2026.