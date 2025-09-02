Mandarin Oriental Grand Cayman Ocean House
Mandarin Oriental Grand Cayman features a five-star luxury hotel with top floor residences.

Mandarin Oriental Ocean House residences set to bring a new level of luxury to Grand Cayman.

Mandarin Oriental Ocean House residences on Grand Cayman range from two to four bedrooms, price beginning at $6 million.

Mandarin Oriental's Ocean House residences are designed by Paris-based firm AW2, led by Reda Amalou.

Poolside at Mandarin Oriental's Ocean House residences offers cliffside views to the clear waters of Grand Cayman.

Ocean House renderings reveal spacious floor plans and top notch design elements.

Rendering of an Ocean House residences living room at the Mandarin Oriental Grand Cayman.

A rendering of the fabulous view from the bedroom of one of the Ocean House residences at the Mandarin Oriental Grand Cayman.

Pool with a view at Mandarin Oriental's Ocean House residences at the company's Grand Cayman property.

Mandarin Oriental Grand Cayman features a hotel with top floor residences and a separate Ocean House, at right.

Culture / Travel

New Luxe Ocean House Brings $6 Million-Plus Dream Homes To Grand Cayman — Inside a Caribbean Island's Big Money Vision

Private Nests On a Dreamy Island

Mandarin Oriental Grand Cayman features a five-star luxury hotel with top floor residences.

Mandarin Oriental Ocean House residences set to bring a new level of luxury to Grand Cayman.

Mandarin Oriental Ocean House residences on Grand Cayman range from two to four bedrooms, price beginning at $6 million.

Mandarin Oriental's Ocean House residences are designed by Paris-based firm AW2, led by Reda Amalou.

Poolside at Mandarin Oriental's Ocean House residences offers cliffside views to the clear waters of Grand Cayman.

Ocean House renderings reveal spacious floor plans and top notch design elements.

Rendering of an Ocean House residences living room at the Mandarin Oriental Grand Cayman.

A rendering of the fabulous view from the bedroom of one of the Ocean House residences at the Mandarin Oriental Grand Cayman.

Pool with a view at Mandarin Oriental's Ocean House residences at the company's Grand Cayman property.

When the curtain lifts on the Mandarin Oriental Grand Cayman and its luxe Ocean House Residences in early 2028, fans of the Caribbean island will have a posh new option for sea breezes and ocean views.

Removed from bustling Seven Mile Beach and the crowds, the resort snuggles amid 67 lush tropical acres, 35 feet above Caribbean waters at St. James Point. From this cliffside perch, sun worshippers will get access to a 1,000 foot stretch of private sand and Cayman’s famously clear waters.

Raising the bar in Grand Cayman residential ownership as well as hotel lodgings, the development is set to deliver Mandarin Oriental’s well-known luxe comforts. For those seeking a private nest on the island, Ocean House will offer what is being touted as ultra-luxury residences — 22 in all, ranging from two to four bedrooms with a price tag beginning at $6 million and going up to more than $12 million. Paris-based architect Reda Amalou, founder and partner of AW2,  is designing the residences.

Renderings of the Mandarin Oriental Ocean House residences reveal a sleek, curvaceous façade and private wraparound terraces that blend indoor and outdoor living. Residents get access to their own Ocean House Club, ocean-view infinity pool and all the amenities of the neighboring Mandarin Oriental Grand Cayman. A dedicated team of full-time Mandarin Oriental trained staff — including a 24-hour concierge, valet, maintenance, housekeeping and security team — complete the services.

“Every detail of Ocean House was designed to create a seamless harmony between the natural landscape and refined luxury,” Amalou says in a statement. “The curves and expansive terraces, as well as the use of organic materials, reflect our vision of blending contemporary elegance with the breathtaking surroundings of Grand Cayman, creating a sense of harmony throughout the lived experience of the Ocean House.”

Notable design features include limestone flooring, oak millwork and stone, marble, and brass detailing. Kitchens feature hand-crafted cabinetry with a fluted oak upper cabinet design and state-of-the-art appliances. Primary baths showcase luminous limestone finishes and ocean-view oversized soaking tubs.

“We are dedicated to creating world-class residential experiences by collaborating with the finest designers and architects,” says Ryan Melkonian, founder and managing partner of Melkonian Capital Management. “Ocean House exemplifies this vision, offering residents a seamless blend of innovative architecture, bespoke interiors, and Mandarin Oriental’s renowned service.

“This exceptional collection of homes sets a new benchmark for oceanfront living in the Caribbean.”

Melkonian Capital Management and RAL Companies are developing the residences.

A second option for sun worshippers is the 91-room hotel itself and residences in Beach House, which will occupy the top four floors of the hotel. This also gives homeowners immediate access to the hotel amenities including the lagoon pool and crescent beach. Here, the two to four-bedroom residences are appointed with turn-key furnishings from Interior Designer Hall of Fame inductee Meyer Davis.

“The Ocean House collection at Mandarin Oriental Residences, Grand Cayman embodies our commitment to exceptional design and rich heritage of craftsmanship,” Mandarin Oriental chief development officer Francesco Cefalù says in a statement. “With a striking architectural presence, bespoke interiors, and seamless indoor-outdoor living, each fully furnished residence offers an elevated, turn-key experience.

This is more than a home — it’s a true resort destination that redefines oceanfront living in Grand Cayman.”

