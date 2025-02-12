fbpx
Revelers Hall Mardi Gras
Revelers Hall Mardi Gras Block Party
Nuri Steakhouse Mardi Gras Dallas
01
03

Revelers Hall's Mardi Gras Block Party is one of the highlights of the celebrations in Dallas. (Courtesy)

02
03

Revelers Hall's Mardi Gras Block Party is always a great time in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)

03
03

Nuri Steakhouse is hosting a Mardi Gras Masquerade. (Courtesy)

Revelers Hall Mardi Gras
Revelers Hall Mardi Gras Block Party
Nuri Steakhouse Mardi Gras Dallas
Culture / Entertainment

How to Celebrate Mardi Gras 2025 in Dallas

Parades, 5Ks, 500-Pound Crawfish Boils, Live Music, and More

BY // 02.12.25
Revelers Hall's Mardi Gras Block Party is one of the highlights of the celebrations in Dallas. (Courtesy)
Revelers Hall's Mardi Gras Block Party is always a great time in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)
Nuri Steakhouse is hosting a Mardi Gras Masquerade. (Courtesy)
1
3

Revelers Hall's Mardi Gras Block Party is one of the highlights of the celebrations in Dallas. (Courtesy)

2
3

Revelers Hall's Mardi Gras Block Party is always a great time in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)

3
3

Nuri Steakhouse is hosting a Mardi Gras Masquerade. (Courtesy)

If you’re not making the trip to New Orleans this year, Dallas still has plenty of opportunities to make the most out of Fat Tuesday — which lands on March 4. From parades to crawfish boils, this is your guide to celebrating Mardi Gras 2025 in Dallas.

Go Oak Cliff

March 2

The annual Dash for the Beads 5k run is back on Sunday, March. Compete in your age bracket for either distance or enjoy a leisurely one-mile walk instead.

Afterward, head to Oak Cliff for its annual Mardi Gras Parade, which begins at 1 pm. Stay tuned for the parade map on the website.

Revelers Hall’s annual Mardi Gras Block Party also starts at 11 am and will have live music until 8 pm. Live brass bands, street food, pop-up vendors, drinks, dancing, and more will all take place on the 400 block of North Bishop Avenue.

Mardi Gras on Main Street at The Village Dallas

March 1

SHOP

Swipe
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2

From noon to 6 pm on Saturday, The Village Dallas is hosting a Mardi Gras celebration with a 500-pound crawfish boil. Main Street will transform into Bourbon Street as restaurants Over Under, Sandy Pickle, and Buzz & Bustle will boast street entertainment, live music, games, and food and drink specials. The event is free to attend, but secure your spot in advance by pre-purchasing a Hurricane King or Crawdaddy ticket package.

Nuri Steakhouse Mardi Gras Dallas
Nuri Steakhouse is hosting a Mardi Gras Masquerade. (Courtesy)

Mardi Gras Masquerade at Nuri Steakhouse

March 4

From 6 pm to 10 pm, this glitzy new Dallas steakhouse is hosting an exclusive Mardi Gras party on the Jade Terrace. The event will feature live entertainment, and guests are encouraged to wear their most spectacular masks and festive attire as they enjoy a cocktail-style reception with Mardi Gras-inspired cocktails and a selection of passed hors d’oeuvres. Find tickets here for $150 per person.

Mardi Crawl Live!

March 1

On Saturday at 1 pm, Texas Live is hosting its annual DFW Mardi Gras party. The event will feature live music, drink specials, custom Cajun cocktails in each venue, a crawfish boil, performances, and more. Find tickets here.

Restaurant Beatrice’s Mardi Gras Menu

Through March 4

This upscale Cajun restaurant in Bishop Arts is offering a special Mardi Gras menu through Fat Tuesday. Classic Louisiana dishes include crawfish & corn beignets, NOLA BBQ shrimp, gumbo, catfish, shrimp & grits, and so much more.

Curated Collection

Swipe
6428 Tulip Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6428 Tulip Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,725,000 Learn More about this property
John Canterbury
This property is listed by: John Canterbury (214) 912-6404 Email Realtor
6428 Tulip Lane
3327 Mockingbird Lane
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3327 Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
3327 Mockingbird Lane
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$12,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
3832 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3832 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$5,150,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3832 Greenbrier Drive
4130 Cochran Chapel
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4130 Cochran Chapel
Dallas, TX

$8,495,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
4130 Cochran Chapel
6039 Glendora Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6039 Glendora Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
6039 Glendora Avenue
2933 Fondren Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

2933 Fondren Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
2933 Fondren Drive
3300 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3300 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,295,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
3300 Dartmouth Avenue
14700 Kiawah Way
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

14700 Kiawah Way
Malakoff, TX

$1,999,999 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
14700 Kiawah Way
5100 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5100 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$23,500,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Trowbridge
This property is listed by: Rachel Trowbridge (214) 395-3702 Email Realtor
5100 Park Lane
1747 Leonard Street #1401
Dallas Arts District
FOR SALE

1747 Leonard Street #1401
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
1747 Leonard Street #1401
3705 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3705 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Ann Zelley
This property is listed by: Carol Ann Zelley (214) 668-0503 Email Realtor
3705 Dartmouth Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X