How to Celebrate Mardi Gras 2025 in Dallas

Revelers Hall's Mardi Gras Block Party is one of the highlights of the celebrations in Dallas. (Courtesy)

If you’re not making the trip to New Orleans this year, Dallas still has plenty of opportunities to make the most out of Fat Tuesday — which lands on March 4. From parades to crawfish boils, this is your guide to celebrating Mardi Gras 2025 in Dallas.

Go Oak Cliff

March 2

The annual Dash for the Beads 5k run is back on Sunday, March. Compete in your age bracket for either distance or enjoy a leisurely one-mile walk instead.

Afterward, head to Oak Cliff for its annual Mardi Gras Parade, which begins at 1 pm. Stay tuned for the parade map on the website.

Revelers Hall’s annual Mardi Gras Block Party also starts at 11 am and will have live music until 8 pm. Live brass bands, street food, pop-up vendors, drinks, dancing, and more will all take place on the 400 block of North Bishop Avenue.

Mardi Gras on Main Street at The Village Dallas

March 1

From noon to 6 pm on Saturday, The Village Dallas is hosting a Mardi Gras celebration with a 500-pound crawfish boil. Main Street will transform into Bourbon Street as restaurants Over Under, Sandy Pickle, and Buzz & Bustle will boast street entertainment, live music, games, and food and drink specials. The event is free to attend, but secure your spot in advance by pre-purchasing a Hurricane King or Crawdaddy ticket package.

Mardi Gras Masquerade at Nuri Steakhouse

March 4

From 6 pm to 10 pm, this glitzy new Dallas steakhouse is hosting an exclusive Mardi Gras party on the Jade Terrace. The event will feature live entertainment, and guests are encouraged to wear their most spectacular masks and festive attire as they enjoy a cocktail-style reception with Mardi Gras-inspired cocktails and a selection of passed hors d’oeuvres. Find tickets here for $150 per person.

Mardi Crawl Live!

March 1

On Saturday at 1 pm, Texas Live is hosting its annual DFW Mardi Gras party. The event will feature live music, drink specials, custom Cajun cocktails in each venue, a crawfish boil, performances, and more. Find tickets here.

Restaurant Beatrice’s Mardi Gras Menu

Through March 4

This upscale Cajun restaurant in Bishop Arts is offering a special Mardi Gras menu through Fat Tuesday. Classic Louisiana dishes include crawfish & corn beignets, NOLA BBQ shrimp, gumbo, catfish, shrimp & grits, and so much more.