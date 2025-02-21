Inside Galveston’s Mardi Gras Mania — The Ultimate Guide To The Parades, Parties, Kids Events and So Much More

Mardi Gras! Galveston is back. Head downtown to see The Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade.

What began as a single masked ball in 1867 in Galveston has grown into the third-largest Mardi Gras celebration in the entire United States. Each year, as many as 250,000 revelers flock to the coastal city 52 miles outside of Houston to join in the grand partying. The two-week Mardi Gras mayhem brings street parades, masked balls, yacht parties and more to get locals and visitors into the true Mardi Gras spirit.

Festivities include an umbrella decorating contest, with the winner leading the Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade Processional, and a golf cart parade where participants deck out their rides in the most eccentric ways possible. There’s even Fiesta Gras, a celebration of Hispanic heritage featuring live mariachi, Tejano and cumbia music, food vendors, and its own parades.

Mardi Gras! Galveston is the two-weekend event of the season with elaborate parades, headliner performances, family events, feasting and other celebrations that define Mardi Gras island style. The first weekend features parades along Seawall Boulevard between 25th and 57th streets, while the second weekend brings events to the Historic Strand District, also known as the Entertainment District.

Major events will be taking place on The Strand over both weekends, offering plenty of activities and entertainment for visitors to enjoy. Please note that tickets are required to enter downtown. Still unsure what you’re into?

Here’s the Ultimate Guide to Mardi Gras Galveston:

Friday, February 21

— 7 pm: The George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Honoree Parade launches the Mardi Gras festivities, featuring marching bands, dancers, and colorful party floats that can be watched downtown with the purchase of a ticket.

— 8:30 pm: The Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade takes the streets with thousands of participants dancing under festive umbrellas.

— 10 pm: Mardi Gras! Galveston Parade, a lively evening featuring nine floats, marching bands and plenty of beads and trinkets thrown to the crowd circling the Entertainment District.

Saturday, February 22

— 11 am: Jolly Jester Jaunt, a Mardi Gras-themed 5K run where runners sport colorful costumes.

— 12 pm: The Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Parade rolls through Seawall for anyone to enjoy, showcasing double-decker floats and marching bands from across the region.

— 1 pm: The 14th Annual Zaniest Golf Cart Parade follows, where locals and visitors decorate golf carts in Mardi Gras style, creating a fun, interactive experience for families.

— 3 pm: The Krewe D’iHeart Media Art Car & Jeep Parade features creative art cars and decked-out Jeeps.

— 6 pm: The grand Krewe of Gambrinus Parade concludes the night, with proceeds supporting tourism and underprivileged kids in Galveston, Harris and surrounding counties.

Sunday, February 23

— 1 pm: The Univision Houston Parade begins the celebration of Hispanic heritage in Galveston’s Entertainment District. Tickets are required to attemd.

— 4 pm: The Los Locos Vaqueros and Jeeps & Golf Carts Parade features Mardi Gras-themed Jeeps, golf carts, mariachi bands, marching bands and decorated floats, with beads and candy tossed to the crowd for a festive Sunday afternoon.

Friday, February 28

— 6:30 pm: The Danny Weber Memorial Fire Truck Parade fills the streets with sirens and excitement, kicking off the second weekend of Mardi Gras on The Strand. All events this weekend require tickets to enter Galveston’s Entertainment District.

— 7:30 pm: Krewe Babalu “All Krewe” Parade makes its way downtown, promoting civic and social activities within the organization and the city of Galveston.

— 9 pm: Mardi Gras! Galveston Parade, ends the second Friday of Mardi Gras! Galveston 2025 featuring drum majors, party floats and special Grand Marshals from City Cast Houston.

Saturday, March 1

— 11 am: The Krewe d’Esprit Rosaire Parade, showcasing marching bands, drill teams and church groups celebrating the Krewe’s community spirit.

— 1 pm: Z Krewe Z Parade, the only Black Catholic Krewe on the island brings high stepping marching bands from Houston and surrounding areas along with drill teams, ROTC groups and Krewe royalty.

— 2:30 pm: The Mardi Gras! Galveston Parade means more floats, dancers and bead-throwing fun.

— 4 pm: The Ben E. Keith Parade circles the Entertainment District with everyone throwing beads and trinkets for family fun.

— 5 pm: Jumpin’ Jays Bumpin’ Bus Parade is one of Galveston’s most iconic parades, with 20 decked out buses cruising the district featuring the ​​Dancing Queen, Dancing King and Lemonade Bus.

— 6 pm: Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade caps off the second Saturday of Galveston Mardi Gras with Galveston’s oldest Krewe parades. It all starts on the Seawall then makes its way to The Strand where more entertainment lasts all night.

Sunday, March 2

— 12 pm: Shriners Children’s Texas & Sunshine Kids Parade, brings Sunshine Kids and Shriners children, along with their families together to enjoy a special parade with beads and candy.

— 1:30 pm: Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Parade is one for the animal lovers, with people and their pets dressing in Mardi Gras attire to parade right down the streets of The Strand.

— 3 pm: Firefighters Children’s Parade ends the weekend part of the Galveston Mardi Gras festivities. This kids parade is dedicated to the families of firefighters in Galveston.

Tuesday, March 4

— 6:30 pm: The annual Mystic Krewe of Aquarius “Fat Tuesday” Parade concludes the Mardi Gras! Galveston celebration, with marching bands, dance teams and Krewes parading through the historic district to bring the celebration to a grand close.

For more information on Mardi Gras! Galveston and to purchase tickets, go here.