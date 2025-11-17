Escape to Auberge Collection’s Mauna Lani, A Hawaiian Paradise Along the Kohala Coast

From oceanfront tennis and pickleball courts to miles of scenic trails ideal for running or cycling, there are plenty of ways to take in the beauty of the island.

The resort’s setting - steeped in Hawaiian history yet defined by modern sophistication - captures the timeless spirit of the island’s northwestern shores.

Situated along the sun-drenched Kohala Coast, Mauna Lani commands a 34-acre oceanfront site that stretches nearly half a mile, framed by ancient fishponds and sweeping Pacific views. The Auberge Collection hotel’s setting, steeped in Hawaiian history yet defined by modern sophistication, captures the timeless spirit of the island’s northwestern shores.

Mauna Lani is An Inspiring Spiritual Haven

On sacred land marked by royal fishponds, natural lava plains, lush tropical gardens, and alluring beaches, Mauna Lani is an inspiring spiritual haven, defining a new era of experiential luxury on the Island of Hawaii. A resort for the generations, it features contemporary guest rooms, suites, and private bungalows. No matter who you’re traveling with, there’s the perfect accommodation for your party. Guests can choose from elegant guestrooms, spacious suites, luxury residences, and a private oceanfront estate, with 85 percent of accommodations overlooking the water.

Step outside your room to a resort flush with amenities. CanoeHouse oceanfront dining, three distinct pools, a signature spa and wellness haven, and Kainalu Ocean Sports program all decorate the property. All these amenities, and more, set the tone for transformational experiences and enriching cultural immersion.

Inspired by Hawaii’s classic beach clubs, the Mauna Lani Beach Club is the soul of the resort, with the Surf Shack serving as its vibrant clubhouse. Guests can enjoy casual food, drinks, live music, and games along a pristine white-sand beach all day long.

Adventure, Activities, and Auberge Spa

If you want to venture off the sand and into the water, Kainalu Ocean Sports is home to Hawaii’s most complete ocean program. Guests can dive deeper into the spirit of the islands. Led by world-class watermen and women, Kainalu goes beyond traditional resort activities, blending adventure, self-discovery, and an authentic connection to the sea. For those seeking to explore the coastline, the resort’s 42-foot Yellowfin sport yacht, Kalama Kai (“light of the sea”), offers private, customizable adventures—from secluded black sand beaches to world-renowned snorkeling coves alive with tropical marine life. Climb aboard and set sail. Ahoy, mate!

If you’d rather be active outside the water, active pursuits abound. From oceanfront tennis and pickleball courts to miles of scenic trails ideal for running or cycling, there are plenty of ways to take in the beauty of the island. Golf enthusiasts can also tee off on two championship courses that wind through lava fields and along the coastline, offering some of Hawaii’s most dramatic oceanfront fairways. One thing’s for certain, you’ll never be bored.

When your version of well-being is a trip to the spa versus sweating while exercising (and who are we to judge?), a trip to the Auberge Spa is a must-do. Here, goop-curated treatments and products meet ancient Hawaiian healing traditions. Through mindful stewardship and storytelling, Mauna Lani honors the land’s past while nurturing its future.

Mauna Lani’s Culinary Program and Cultural Immersion

Anchoring the resort’s culinary scene, CanoeHouse remains one of Hawaii’s most celebrated restaurants. Once an authentic canoe hale, the open-air restaurant pairs island nostalgia (black-and-white photographs and a signature basalt bar) with contemporary flair. Executive Chef Rhoda Magbitang curates Asian-inspired menus that celebrate local farmers, ranchers, and fishermen. Signature dishes include Kona kanpachi, lamb chops, garlic fried rice, and the famed corn ribs, all served against the backdrop of a world-class sunset. No boring resort dining here.

And, of course, don’t forget to pay homage to the land that’s hosting you. Cultural immersion, guided by Mauna Lani’s Living Culture team, celebrates the resort’s rich history. Guests can take part in talk story sessions, enjoy live music and storytelling at Twilight, and explore the royal fishponds at the resort, once part of the lands of Hawai‘i’s ali‘i, including King Kamehameha. Through thoughtful stewardship and authentic storytelling, Mauna Lani honors the land’s past while nurturing its future.

