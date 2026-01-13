Kick Off 2026 With a Trip to Mauna Lani on Hawai’i Island — An Auberge Collection Resort

While the resort has so many incredible amenities it would be easy to simply never leave, the magic of Hawai’i awaits.

Set along nearly two miles of pristine coastline on Hawai‘i Island, Mauna Lani gives you the true, authentic Hawaii experience in a luxurious setting that will melt all your New Year stresses away. Mauna Lani means “mountain reaching heaven,” and after the holiday season, nothing sounds more magical. On the Kohala Coast, you find storied history with open-air luxury, effortless access to the Pacific, and a thoughtfully curated collection of dining and accommodations. What could be better than that in the middle of winter?

Eat

Mauna Lani has countless culinary experiences that celebrate and honor Mauna Lani’s unique and special place. And, it’s truly a resort for all generations and taste buds. Whether it’s casual poke bowls or oceanfront cocktails, each venue channels Hawaii’s rich culinary heritage with thoughtful execution and stellar vantage points.

CanoeHouse

Perched directly on the water’s edge, CanoeHouse is Mauna Lani’s most storied dining experience, grounded in a deep respect for land, sea, and season. Led by Executive Chef Rhoda Magbitang, whose work has been recognized by Fine Dining Lovers, the restaurant reflects a philosophy where the chef is deeply present in every detail, from sourcing to execution. The menu highlights Hawai‘i Island’s natural abundance through clean, ingredient-driven dishes that showcase local fishermen, farmers, and artisans. Each plate is composed with intention, creating an experience that feels personal, thoughtful, and timeless.

HāLani

HāLani serves as Mauna Lani’s open-air gathering place, where relaxed refinement and island rhythms come together throughout the day. Overlooking the ocean and resort grounds, the restaurant offers seasonally inspired menus with a Mediterranean flair that highlight Hawai‘i Island ingredients through thoughtful, approachable dishes. Adjacent to the dining room, Hā Bar extends the experience with handcrafted cocktails and locally focused spirits, creating a natural flow from afternoon into evening. Whether starting the day with a leisurely breakfast or lingering over sunset drinks, HāLani and Hā Bar invite guests to settle in, connect, and experience the island through flavor, light, and setting.

Surf Shack

Every beach resort needs a good Surf Shack! There’s just something about having snacks while your toes are in the sand. Serving as the clubhouse to Mauna Lani Beach Club, Surf Shack is a lively gathering place where ocean adventures naturally begin and end. Open daily for gear rentals and lunch and seasonal dinners, this retro-inspired spot offers fresh island fare and refreshing beverages for guests eager to refuel without stepping away from the beach.

After time on the water with Kainalu Ocean Sports, enjoy ʻahi poke bowls, street-style tacos, and island-inspired bites on the deck. As the sun sets, return for a Ube Colada at happy hour or settle in on the expanded patio for a relaxed oceanfront meal shared with friends and family.

Stay

Cozy up after a long and fun day in the sun in one of Mauna Lani’s rooms or suites, all of which offer a seamless, luxurious blend of comfort and ocean views (85 percent of its accommodations offer water views!). We’re not in Texas anymore! Mauna Lani’s accommodations are designed to feel like an extension of the island itself. From standard guest rooms with mountain or ocean glimpses to expansive Oceanfront Suites with multiple private lanais, interiors are light-filled, anchored in natural materials, and focused on indoor-outdoor living.

Take it up a notch and indulge in one of the resort’s newly renovated Oceanfront Suites. With refined finishes, generous living spaces, and up to three lanais that celebrate uninterrupted ocean views, you’ll be canceling that return flight to Texas in no time. Thoughtful privileges, including dedicated concierge service, add a level of ease that complements the relaxed pace of island life. It’s truly the suite life.

For those traveling with larger or multigenerational families, Mauna Lani also offers an exclusive collection of five private two-bedroom residences, along with the singular Lani Estate, presenting a distinctly residential way to experience Hawai‘i Island’s Kohala Coast. Each residence features generous living spaces, private lanais, private pools, and seamless indoor outdoor design, with the option for private in-residence dining inspired by CanoeHouse and beyond.

The Lani Estate stands apart as the resort’s most exceptional accommodation, offering unparalleled privacy and scale. Supported by dedicated concierge service and privileged access to Mauna Lani’s dining, beach club, and cultural experiences, these accommodations are designed for effortless living and extended stays. Regardless of how you like to travel, Mauna Lani has something for you.

Explore

Ease of travel is a defining part of the Mauna Lani experience. Located along Hawai‘i Island’s Kohala Coast, Mauna Lani is an easy drive from Kona International Airport, allowing guests to arrive and settle in quickly without transfers. Once on property, complimentary house car service makes it effortless to move between restaurants and activities throughout the Mauna Lani area.

While the resort has so many incredible amenities, it would be easy to simply never leave. The magic of Hawai'i awaits. For exploring further, guests enjoy access to the resort's Mercedes-Benz vehicles with curated route recommendations from the Concierge team. From Waimea's paniolo country to Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, iconic island destinations are within scenic driving distance. Thoughtful resort design keeps dining, recreation, and cultural experiences seamlessly connected, encouraging exploration at an unhurried pace.

There’s so much to eat, do, and explore, it’s easy to see why Hawaii never fails to enchant its visitors. Mauna Lani is truly the perfect place to kick off 2026 in style and fully at peace.