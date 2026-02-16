Fort Worth’s Maverick Golf & Ranch Club Opens Par-3 Golf Course and Prepares to Break Ground on Residences This Spring

The final vision of Maverick Golf & Ranch Club is coming into focus, with the first of three golf courses opening to members late last fall and vertical construction on the club’s first homes expected to begin later this spring. (Courtesy Discovery Land Company)

From the tee at Maverick Golf & Ranch Club’s newly opened nine-hole par-3 course, Griffin Cooper, Maverick’s VP of business management, pointed out the hidden challenges built into the layout of the second hole. Framed by bunkers on the left and a stream running along the right, the pin looks deceptively accessible from the tee.

“See the trouble on the right?” he prompts during our recent visit. “If you go in the water, it’s a one-stroke penalty. So I’m probably going to try to take it left of the pin. If I hit that hill, I’m hoping that the ball will roll down to the pin. That’s a safe bet.”

As we toured the newest addition to the residential private club — part of Discovery Land Company’s global portfolio of more than 35 residential clubs and communities — staffers prepared to greet the day’s guests. Nearby, an open-air bar was stocked and ready to pour Ranch Waters and other refreshments, alongside a temporary guest house serving 20 to 40 rounds per day.

The final vision of Maverick Golf & Ranch Club is coming into focus, with the first of three golf courses opening to members late last fall and vertical construction on the club’s first homes expected to begin later this spring. Nearby, earthmovers and shapers were at work on the development’s crown jewel — an 18-hole course designed by renowned golf course architect Tom Fazio and slated to open in fall 2026.

“We’re defining this year as ‘going vertical,” Cooper continues. “This year, we already have over 25 residential homes slated to break ground as soon as infrastructure is complete in the spring. We will also begin construction on the project’s first permanent amenity buildings this year, which include three golf comfort stations, Greeter’s Cottage, a Farmhouse restaurant, Wellness Barn, sports courts, and a pool. We are timing the first phase of club amenities to be delivered before the first homes are finished, so our members can live the full Maverick experience by the time they move in.”

How Maverick Blends Discovery Land Amenities With Cowtown Culture

Last summer, Discovery Land Company’s executive vice president told us that his team had been looking for the right property to return to North Texas when they came across the historic Veale Ranch. Fort Worth stood out as a great opportunity, he told us, because of the city’s “strong sense of identity and rich culture.”

In the coming months and years, Maverick Golf & Ranch Club will lean into the city’s deep Western history and culture with a working ranch built around a regenerative farming program. Cooper said the agriculture team is focused on preparing soil for organic crops and native Texas wildflowers.

“We will have a very strong agriculture program here,” he says. “We will have a farmer on site to teach members about organic farming. There will be longhorns, livestock, and education programs for kids and families. You’ll be able to get your chickens and eggs from our program. There’s been a huge focus on wellness in the last 15 years, and we’re blending a recreational lifestyle into everything we do.”

A Focus on Family and Community

Roughly 70 percent of homebuyers in the private residential club have been from the DFW area, Cooper tells us, adding that around 60 percent of purchasers are moving their primary residence from elsewhere in DFW to experience Maverick’s Western-tinged community offerings. The larger custom lots, he said, average approximately three-quarters of an acre, with a handful pushing two acres.

From the 18-hole tee, we could see downtown beyond the landing area. There was heavy ongoing construction of the 18-hole course that will have fairways and rough planted with stadium zoysia, while greens will be covered with bentgrass.

“We are investing heavily in hydronics and SubAir systems to ensure the bentgrass greens are in prime condition year-round,” Cooper adds.

Even with a world-class golf course and forthcoming spa amenities, the real focus for Cooper and his team is to build a family-friendly community where kids have seemingly endless reasons to unplug and enjoy the outdoor features and sports courts.

“When you’re living inside our gates, you can go play golf, eat at the restaurant, or take your kids out on the trails. We’ll have a temporary gym by the fall of next year, too. Everything we do at Discovery is family-focused.”