Michelin Adds Its First Round of Fort Worth Hotels To Its Coveted Guide

Last week, we got word that The Michelin Guide was coming to the Texas cities of Fort Worth, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston. That news brought about passionate local responses, with some restaurants doubling down and ready to do battle. One local chef responded to the news, “Oh, it’s on!” While others pondered “Do we really need Michelin in Texas?” But, ready or not, here they come. Michelin says their anonymous inspectors are already in the field, and stars will be awarded by year-end. But, that’s not all ― Michelin will be including Texas hotels and resorts in its guide for the first time.

The announcement that Texas has been added to Michelin’s Hotel Guide came along with the exciting entry of The Michelin Guide to our restaurant scene, adding its prestigious stars to our wide open skies and inviting visitors from all over the world to take a Michelin-approved dining tour through the Lone Star State.

Michelin has already cleared the way for 57 Texas hotels (as of today) to be added to its prestigious travel guide, and three outstanding properties are located in Fort Worth. They say they’ll add the newly minted Key awards to deserving hotels this year. More on that later.

Three Michelin-Worthy Stays in Fort Worth (So Far)

It’s no surprise that Hotel Drover, Autograph Collection ― the swanky hub of The Stockyards Historic District made the cut. After all, this lavish resort is a destination all its own and has become the beating heart of The Stockyards since it opened in the spring of 2021.

From the backyard and pool to the hotel’s events venues, Hotel Drover has the digs to host incredible parties. The Barn, a 4,000-square-foot space with vaulted ceilings, custom Italian crystal chandeliers, and exposed 150-year-old reclaimed timber overhead, has hosted everything from Hollywood premieres to lavish weddings and music concerts.

The guest rooms are unique, with different styling, custom furnishings, and Texas-centric elements. All of the 26 suites include large bronze soaking tubs, fireplaces, and private terraces. Hotel Drover has garnered awards from the likes of Condé Nast Traveler, and U.S. News & World Report, plus it was also recently named the No. 1 Best Hotel in Dallas-Fort Worth by Travel + Leisure on its 2024 World’s Best Awards.

The Kimpton Harper upped the ante in downtown Fort Worth when it arrived in 2021, taking up residence inside the 100-year-old former home of the historic Farmers and Mechanics National Bank Building, which was designed by one of the most famous architecture firms of the time ― Sanguinet & Staats.

The first floor is home to Il Modo, the hotel’s from-scratch Italian restaurant. The 24th floor offers a swanky lobby bar, as well as the Sanguinet Boardroom — named in honor of the building’s original designer. The hotel also boasts more than 10,000 square feet of event space including the Centurion Ballroom, which is located on the second floor.

The guest rooms at The Kimpton Harper were designed in a midcentury update, fitted with Frette bedding, Atelier Bloem bath products, Bluetooth speakers, and plush bathrobes. Handcrafted furniture, brass pendant lights, woven baskets, and local works of art are on pointe and every room’s closet contains a panther figurine ― a wink and a nod to Fort Worth’s Panther City nickname.

The most recent Michelin-worthy addition to Fort Worth’s growing list of hotels is, of course, its first five-star luxury hotel ― Bowie House, an Auberge Resort, which opened its doors along Camp Bowie in Fort Worth’s Cultural District ― immediately becoming the neighborhood’s living room. The visionary behind the jaw-dropping escape is equestrian Jo Ellard, whose own art collection dons the walls. Pro tip: Grab a cocktail and stroll the lobby and hallways to be swept away by her revolving (and largely for sale) art exhibit.

Bowie House joins the Commodore Perry Estate in Austin as the only two Auberge Resorts in the state so far, and both just added a new luxe amenity in the just-opened Fifth Avenue Club by Saks Fifth Avenue ― personal shopping and styling retreats now on the property.

Of course, the hotel pool, backed by private residences and overlooked by hotel balconies, plus its Billet Room (game room), luxe Ash Spa, lobby bar, and dining experience at Bricks and Horses are also a big draw.

The boutique Bowie House boasts 88 studios, 12 lofts, and six suites in 17 different designs ― with finishes like custom-designed brass hall trees and stacked green tiles with modern Calacatta Verde marble vanities in the bathrooms.

The Hotel Michelin Guide Criteria, And How Does One Get a Key?

PaperCity asked representatives of Michelin what exact criteria they use for their hotel listings.

“We use five universal criteria when selecting hotels: excellence in architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the neighborhood or setting,” they say.

All of the 57 (so far) included are vetted and compared using the same five universal criteria. They confirm that each of the newly added Texas listings has already been inspected personally by their experts. And, yes … with more than one visit to the property.

In April of this year, the Michelin Guide unveiled a brand new distinction in its hotel and resort listings, called the Michelin Key. The new rating system will award one-, two- or three keys to deserving properties ― mirroring its three-star dining awards. One Key is awarded for a very special stay; two Keys for an exceptional stay; and three Keys for an extraordinary stay.

They say, “Our Key hotels don’t just fulfill one of these criteria. These are the best of the best in all categories.” More on the Michelin Key awards can be found here.

We also asked if any Texas hotels will receive any Key awards in 2024. The answer: “Yes, we plan to announce the second wave of our U.S. Keys selection by the end of the year.”

So, Texas hoteliers will now be ranked right alongside epic resorts all across the world, from Norway to Dubai, and from Malaysia to Argentina.

We can’t wait to see what other Fort Worth hotels will rank an inclusion in Michelin’s Hotel Guide in the coming months ― as they continue vetting properties across Texas.