Culture / Travel

20 Texas Hotels Are Awarded Coveted Michelin Keys — See Which Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston & Austin Spots Made It

Taking a Closer Look at the Hotels and Resorts That Earned Honors

BY // 09.12.24
Bowie House is as varied as its eclectic, revolving art gallery showcased throughout your stay.
Located in the heart of Fort Worth's stockyards, Hotel Drover offers a carefully curated collection of restaurants, entertainment and retail. (Photo by Hotel Drover)
The lobby of Hotel Swexan, with a view into Isabelle's. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
A stay at Hotel ZaZa in Dallas is unlike any other.
The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, a landmark Dallas hotel.
The lavish grounds are only the beginning at Austin's Commodore Perry Estate.
Hotel Saint Cecilia is hotelier Liz Lambert's ground-laying boutique in Austin.
Hotel Emma is a model of historic preservation and reuse in San Antonio - now with two Michelin Keys.
Houston's Post Oak Hotel is a wonder in Uptown.
The luxe swimming retreat at Hotel ZaZa Houston (courtesy)
A ceremony was held in Austin this morning where the Michelin Guide revealed its first slate of Key Award recipients in Texas. The Guide has long been a go-to source for fine dining presenting its coveted stars to deserving restaurants worldwide ― and while the first set of those coveted stars has been promised before year-end in Texas ― a few stand-out hotels and resorts in Texas were honored with the first Michelin Keys today.

Texas garnered 20 Michelin Keys as of this first announcement. But, Michelin has only just begun (57 hotels and resorts across the state have joined the Guide) its exploration having arrived in the state mere months ago ― no doubt the list will grow over the coming years.

Michelin Key – The lavish grounds at Austin’s Commodore Perry Estate
The lavish grounds are only the beginning at Austin’s Commodore Perry Estate.

What The Michelin Keys Represent

“Awarded by the MICHELIN Guide inspection team based on anonymous stays or visits  — independently of existing labels, tourism stars, and pre-established quotas —  the MICHELIN Keys are a new international benchmark,” according to a release.

“They aim to guide travelers to accommodations that stand out for their unique hospitality concept, distinctive character, warm welcome, and extremely high level of service.”

Of the 20 hotels and resorts that have now been awarded a Key in Texas ― they vary widely in design from historic reimaginings to brand-new luxury enclaves, and from pastoral retreats to urban oases.

While no Texas hotel or resort achieved the highest ranking of three Keys (“an extraordinary stay”), the state’s first two Auberge Resort Collection hotels were two of only three in the state to be awarded two-Key status (“an exceptional stay”) — along with one San Antonio destination. The remaining 17 earned one Key (“a very special stay”).

Learn more about how Michelin Keys are awarded to hotels here.

Hotel Saint Cecilia is hotelier Liz Lambert’s boutique in Austin
Hotel Saint Cecilia is hotelier Liz Lambert’s ground-laying boutique in Austin.

Michelin Key-Worthy Texas Stays

Only three Texas hotels were awarded two Keys. These include Bowie House, an Auberge Resort, which opened its doors along Camp Bowie in Fort Worth’s Cultural District and immediately became the neighborhood’s living room. The visionary behind the jaw-dropping escape is equestrian Jo Ellard, whose own art collection dons the walls, much of which is available for purchase.

Hotel Emma, completely transformed San Antonio’s Pearl District. It’s a love letter to an age gone by, much like Austin’s lavish Commodore Perry Estate. At all three of Michelin’s two-Key awarded resorts, guests could literally get lost exploring and being swept away by high design and bespoke interior elements.

Of the one-Key awards winners, Hotel Drover, Autograph Collection ― the swanky hub of Fort Worth’s Stockyards Historic District is a gracious achievement. After all, this incredible resort is a destination all its own and has become the beating heart of The Stockyards since it opened in the spring of 2021. Its lobby as well as its backyard and pool transport you.

Hôtel Swexan is the 22-story Swiss meets Texan-inspired wonderland. Located in the Harwood District of Dallas, the modern European retreat achieves varied themes and is bejeweled with museum-quality artwork. The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek has long been the grand dame of luxury in Dallas exuding its historic 1925 glamour.

Casa Duro, is about as boutique as life gets. Duro Hospitality planted “a trio of stylish short-term lease apartments brimming with exquisite furnishings, antiques, and art,” according to PaperCity‘s Rebecca Sherman. They are nestled above its Italian Café Duro on Lower Greenville, affording guests a quaint city escape.

As you can see, Hotel ZaZa got a lot of Michelin love from its Uptown Dallas location to Austin, and both Houston’s Memorial City and Museum District locations. With elegant stays like these, why would you ever want to leave? If you’re staying on one of Hotel ZaZa’s Magnificent Seven Suites, which boast fully-equipped kitchens and oversized balconies, you don’t have to.

Houston’s only other key award went to the Post Oak Hotel, billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s very personal city-changing palace. Post Oak’s lobby with the impressive Swarovski crystal chandelier overhead and several Frank Stella originals is just the start of  place that draws major celebrities and world leaders alike.

The lobby of Austin Proper, designed by Kelly Wearstler, sets the tone for the luxurious, wellness-minded boutique hotel.
The lobby of Austin Proper, designed by Kelly Wearstler, sets the tone for the luxurious, wellness-minded boutique hotel.

Austin Proper, Soho House, and ARRIVE Austin were all winners for their unique spins on urban sanctuaries, ranging from modernist to Mykonos vibes, within the capital city.

Austin’s radically local boutiques included hotelier Liz Lambert’s bar-setting escape,  Hotel Saint Cecilia, and East Austin’s seven-room Heywood Hotel.

Finally, Fairmont Austin Gold Experience arrives on the newly minted Michelin Key list as one of the largest with over 130 rooms, including four private floors.

“Using the Michelin Guide digital platforms, travelers can now filter their search and book hotels for stays that we hope will be unforgettable,” says Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide.

And, that really sums up the importance (and relevance) of both Michelin Stars for restaurants and now Michelin Keys being awarded to worthy hotels ― they lend credibility, bestowing a trusted metric, and crystalizing exceptional service.

The Michelin Guide brings with it a worldwide audience that has relied upon Michelin inspectors to elevate their dining and travel experiences for decades.

