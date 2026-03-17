Milos Uzan Gives His Houston Teammates New Custom UH Beats Headphones For the NCAA Tournament

University of Houston point guard Milos Uzan lived his Final Four dream last April. He wants to get back. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston guard Milos Uzan can be the difference maker for this Houston team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Cedric Lath wears the new Beats headphones UH guard Milos Uzan gave him as he walks to the bus with fellow center Kalifa Sakho. (@UHCougarMBK)

Houston point guard Milos Uzan gave all his teammates Beats headphones ahead of the NCAA Tournament again this March.

With the NCAA Tournament finally here, University of Houston guard Milos Uzan wanted to do something for his teammates. So he gave them all exclusive customized Beats headphones with Cougar red ear pad cushions. It is part of a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal worked out with the national brand that’s popular with athletes, entertainers and young people alike. One that allowed Uzan to add a personal message to the gift.

“Greatness Supplies Greatness — Los,” the message inside the fancy box with the headphones reads.

Welcome to college basketball in 2026 when motivational missives can come with some serious team-building swag.

“The guys were all fired up,” Landon Goesling, the former UH basketball player turned NIL maestro and LinkU chief revenue officer, tells PaperCity. “They were all yelling. They were giving (reserve center) Ced (Lath) a hard time.”

That’s because Lath, who is careful with his money, still relied on an old pair of headphones. Throw those old headphones away, the group cheerfully chanted at Lath. “Ced love ’em,” UH big man JoJo Tugler laughs. “He loves the headphones Milos gave him.”

You never know what will bring a team closer together. This one is becoming a new era March tradition like no other. Uzan also gifted his teammates Beats headphones last March before Houston went on its run to the national championship game.

“They were like ‘Hey, we were some good luck so we want to run it back,’ ” Goesling says of Beats. “And this year they made it exclusive.”

This year, the headphones have that Cougar red touch in sort of a red and weaved black pattern. It is good to be in a nationally elite program that’s won 30-plus games for four straight seasons (this 28-6 team will need to get to the Sweet 16 for the seventh straight NCAA Tournament to extend that streak). Having a player leader who wants to share the love with his teammates also matters. Uzan’s turned his NIL deal into a team-wide thing for the second straight March.

Uzan gave his teammates the new headphones before Houston’s Selection Sunday watch party at Fertitta Center, arranging them out on a table in a team meeting room for his guys to walk in and see. Call it a little pre-Madness suprise.

“It’s so fun,” Goesling says. “March Madness is special. And when you get to do all that, it just builds camaraderie and gets some excitement going. Those are my greatest joy — when it’s a team-wide deal. Especially with somebody like Los who’s a leader of this group.”

Uzan produced some major March moments last NCAA Tournament, including hitting six threes and the game-winning layup off that perfect JoJo Tugler bounce pass in the 62-60 win over Purdue. Now he’s giving the gift of good sound. This time with a custom twist.

“Them boys hard,” Tugler says of the new headphones. “Had a little red cushion, UH in the design.”

JoJo approves. Credit Milos Uzan with another March assist.