Dallas’ Chuck Steelman Opens Next Session of His New Kids Etiquette Program Modern Manners

Beaux is excited to serve the cake during Modern Manners, but he is even more excited to taste the cake.

During the sessions, the students learn grooming techniques and Anabel is applying lip balm from her Beauty Box.

Blayke learns to cut the cake before the class session so she can be the perfect birthday party host.

Blayke accepts her graduation certificate from Chuck Steelman during the breakfast at The Crescent Club.

Chuck Steelman, chief customer and experience officer at Stanley Korshak, is ushering in the new year by opening the next session of his new program, Modern Manners (a much-needed initiative to help raise the next generation) at the Dallas retail icon. An innovative etiquette program designed for kids in grades first through six, Modern Manners blends traditional etiquette with modern social skills.

As instructor and curriculum creator, Steelman leads the program that offers young participants a fun, engaging, and confidence-building introduction to the essentials of polite living.

Students recently completed a successful four-week session led by Steelman before the holidays. Each week focused on a different theme, giving students a well-rounded foundation in practical manners, gracious behavior, and personal presentation.

Week one introduced students to the art of the table setting and the creativity behind crafting unique centerpieces. Children learned how to properly arrange place settings for everyday meals and special occasions, giving them skills they can proudly use at family dinners or formal events. During the session, students practiced how to have engaging conversations during a dinner party with family and friends. The hands-on centerpiece activity encouraged imagination and teamwork as students designed their own table décor.

Week one also taught the students how to introduce themselves and how to introduce friends to their parents, teachers, family, and more.

The second week shifted to personal care with the creation of individual beauty boxes and grooming kits. This session taught the importance of neatness, preparedness, and good hygiene — valuable habits for youngsters navigating school, activities, and growing responsibilities. Hair care and keeping their skin clean and healthy were part of the session. Students enjoyed personalizing their kits while learning how these small routines contribute to overall confidence and first impressions.

Week three took a thoughtful look at the history of manners and how etiquette has evolved. Students practiced real-life skills such as how to travel politely, how to answer the door with courtesy, and the art of writing heartfelt thank-you notes. During the travel section, the students discussed how to have good behavior when flying on an airplane and in a hotel. These lessons emphasized respect, consideration, and gratitude — values that transcend eras and trends.

And the final week wrapped up the program with a joyful focus on celebration etiquette: how to host the best birthday party and how to be a gracious guest. From greeting friends to making everyone feel welcome, children learned that hospitality starts with kindness and thoughtful planning. Each student had the opportunity to learn how to cut the birthday cake and how to serve punch too.

Across all four weeks, students participated in modeling classes taught by a professional model, an essential component of the curriculum. These sessions were designed to foster poise, posture, and confidence — skills that enhance public speaking, social comfort, and self-esteem.

The program concluded with a festive graduation breakfast at the Crescent Club, where students proudly demonstrated the skills they gained throughout the course.

Modern Manners not only teaches etiquette, but also empowers children to approach the world with confidence, courtesy, and a genuine appreciation for the impact of good manners.

The next session for Modern Manners (with classes set for January 24, 31, February 7, and 21) is now open for registration, with each class lasting one hour and 15 minutes. Sessions are available from either 10 am to 11:15 am or 3 pm to 4:15 pm, and classes are held in the private room at Stanley Korshak’s Dallas store (500 Crescent Court, Suite 100). To register, please email Chuck Steelman at chucksteelman@gmail.com or ping @ModMannersEtiquette on Instagram.

After all, good manners never go out of style. And may be more priceless than ever.