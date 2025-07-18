No Ordinary Colorado Mountain Hotel — Mollie Aspen Elevates a Sense of Stylish Cool To New Heights

The drive up to Mollie Aspen hotel yields the first clue that something special awaits. One turn off Main Street in Aspen, and the road energy immediately dissipates. To the left is picturesque Paepcke Park, enveloping a full city block, and to the right, a discreet façade. “Stop, that’s the hotel!” shouted my wife.

One step inside reveals exactly what Mollie Aspen is — intimate, soft-spoken and unimaginably cool. Its design, with architecture by CCY Architects and interiors from Post Company, reflect contemporary Scandinavian and Japanese influences. It’s no wonder Mollie was recognized as one of the first-ever Michelin Key Hotels in 2024.

Because we arrived late, dining at the hotel restaurant and bar was a no-brainer. We soon realized that we may never need to leave the hotel to eat. From a light, brothy onion soup to a hearty lobster spaghetti, paired with an Old-Fashioned fit for the mountains, the food was heavenly.

The hotel’s atmosphere is intimate — by the end of our stay, we knew all the wait and desk staff by name — yet its accommodations are surprisingly robust, with luxury hotel rooms numbering 68. Having jumped on the sustainability train early on, Mollie is committed to reducing excessive waste. With the use of fast-growing woods, heat recovery ventilators, stormwater management, automatic LED lights and solar panels, they make sustainability real world again.

Mollie Aspen boasts a supreme location, within walking distance of much of Downtown Aspen and the Silver Queen Gondola. For those eager to explore other parts of Aspen, Mollie has partnered with Rivian to provide complimentary airport transportation in the company’s electric vehicles — another nod to sustainability.

Visitors can book a special stay in all four seasons, and Mollie’s concierge can arrange bespoke experiences or help travelers connect with one of the many festivals that help make Aspen special. Don’t neglect to pop up to the rooftop terrace for Mollie’s spa pool and unobstructed view of Aspen Mountain. That is what it’s all about, right?

Mollie Aspen is located at 111 S. Garmisch Street in Aspen. For more information or reservations, go here.