Reimagined Moody Family Children’s Museum Opens at Dallas’ Perot Museum

Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
01
16

The enhanced Moody Family Children's Museum includes an expanded toddler area, a creative makery, the “Immersive Imaginarium,” a large outdoor area, and a Toshiko MacAdam-designed climbing structure. (Photo by John Smith)

02
16

Katherine Stenesen, Christopher J. Durovich, Sarah Scholl, Francie Anne Moody-Dahlberg, Suzanne Perot McGee, Dr. Linda Silver, Forrest Hoglund, Peter Slavenburg, and Mike Spiewak at the ribbon-cutting ceremony (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)

03
16

Toddler Garden at the reimagined Moody Family Children's Museum. (Photo by John Smith)

04
16

The transformed Moody Family Children's Museum is officially open. (Photo by John Smith)

05
16

The Museum was designed "to ignite curiosity and wonder, spark creativity, and nurture a lifelong love of learning in children up to age seven." (Photo by John Smith)

06
16

Tori Mulford, Catalina Gonzalez, Bela Cooley, and Ashley Chellgren at the first look VIP preview party (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)

07
16

The Rollaround, which was made possible by Mabee Foundation (Photo by John Smith)

08
16

The enlarged outdoor area with organic play elements (Photo by John Smith)

09
16

Dr. Linda Silver and Forrest Hoglund (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)

10
16

The enlarged outdoor area features a programmable waterfall and organic play elements that encourage exploration. (Photo by John Smith)

11
16

The 11,000-square-foot Children's Museum, which was designed by renowned firm NorthernLight, boasts state-of-the-art, science-rooted experiences. (Photo by John Smith)

12
16

Children enjoying the Moody Family Children's Museum (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)

13
16

One-of-a-kind climbing structure designed by artist Toshiko MacAdam (Photo by John Smith)

14
16

Toddler Garden (Photo by John Smith)

15
16

The Imaginarium, made possible by Children's Health (Photo by John Smith)

16
16

Children enjoying the Moody Family Children's Museum (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)

Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Moody Family Children’s Museum
Culture / Entertainment

Reimagined Moody Family Children’s Museum Opens at Dallas’ Perot Museum

Highlights Include a Digitally Interactive “Immersive Imaginarium" and a Programmable Waterfall

BY // 05.28.25
The enhanced Moody Family Children's Museum includes an expanded toddler area, a creative makery, the “Immersive Imaginarium,” a large outdoor area, and a Toshiko MacAdam-designed climbing structure. (Photo by John Smith)
Katherine Stenesen, Christopher J. Durovich, Sarah Scholl, Francie Anne Moody-Dahlberg, Suzanne Perot McGee, Dr. Linda Silver, Forrest Hoglund, Peter Slavenburg, and Mike Spiewak at the ribbon-cutting ceremony (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
Toddler Garden at the reimagined Moody Family Children's Museum. (Photo by John Smith)
The transformed Moody Family Children's Museum is officially open. (Photo by John Smith)
The Museum was designed "to ignite curiosity and wonder, spark creativity, and nurture a lifelong love of learning in children up to age seven." (Photo by John Smith)
Tori Mulford, Catalina Gonzalez, Bela Cooley, and Ashley Chellgren at the first look VIP preview party (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
The Rollaround, which was made possible by Mabee Foundation (Photo by John Smith)
The enlarged outdoor area with organic play elements (Photo by John Smith)
Dr. Linda Silver and Forrest Hoglund (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
The enlarged outdoor area features a programmable waterfall and organic play elements that encourage exploration. (Photo by John Smith)
The 11,000-square-foot Children's Museum, which was designed by renowned firm NorthernLight, boasts state-of-the-art, science-rooted experiences. (Photo by John Smith)
Children enjoying the Moody Family Children's Museum (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
One-of-a-kind climbing structure designed by artist Toshiko MacAdam (Photo by John Smith)
Toddler Garden (Photo by John Smith)
The Imaginarium, made possible by Children's Health (Photo by John Smith)
Children enjoying the Moody Family Children's Museum (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)
1
16

The enhanced Moody Family Children's Museum includes an expanded toddler area, a creative makery, the “Immersive Imaginarium,” a large outdoor area, and a Toshiko MacAdam-designed climbing structure. (Photo by John Smith)

2
16

Katherine Stenesen, Christopher J. Durovich, Sarah Scholl, Francie Anne Moody-Dahlberg, Suzanne Perot McGee, Dr. Linda Silver, Forrest Hoglund, Peter Slavenburg, and Mike Spiewak at the ribbon-cutting ceremony (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)

3
16

Toddler Garden at the reimagined Moody Family Children's Museum. (Photo by John Smith)

4
16

The transformed Moody Family Children's Museum is officially open. (Photo by John Smith)

5
16

The Museum was designed "to ignite curiosity and wonder, spark creativity, and nurture a lifelong love of learning in children up to age seven." (Photo by John Smith)

6
16

Tori Mulford, Catalina Gonzalez, Bela Cooley, and Ashley Chellgren at the first look VIP preview party (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)

7
16

The Rollaround, which was made possible by Mabee Foundation (Photo by John Smith)

8
16

The enlarged outdoor area with organic play elements (Photo by John Smith)

9
16

Dr. Linda Silver and Forrest Hoglund (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)

10
16

The enlarged outdoor area features a programmable waterfall and organic play elements that encourage exploration. (Photo by John Smith)

11
16

The 11,000-square-foot Children's Museum, which was designed by renowned firm NorthernLight, boasts state-of-the-art, science-rooted experiences. (Photo by John Smith)

12
16

Children enjoying the Moody Family Children's Museum (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)

13
16

One-of-a-kind climbing structure designed by artist Toshiko MacAdam (Photo by John Smith)

14
16

Toddler Garden (Photo by John Smith)

15
16

The Imaginarium, made possible by Children's Health (Photo by John Smith)

16
16

Children enjoying the Moody Family Children's Museum (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)

In late November, leadership at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas revealed their plans to reimagine the Moody Family Children’s Museum. At an intimate dinner party for the museum’s most steadfast supporters, they announced that the 6,529-square-foot museum would nearly double in size with the expansion and open in May 2025.

Well, here we are in May, and guess what? The transformed Moody Family Children’s Museum is officially open. (Shoutout to the builders! When are construction timelines actually accurate anymore?)

Last week, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science celebrated the opening with both a first look VIP preview party, as well as a ribbon-cutting ceremony the following morning.

Tori Mulford, Catalina Gonzalez, Bela Cooley, and Ashley Chellgren at the first look VIP preview party (Photo by Kelly Alexander Photography)

Notables in attendance included Sally and Forrest Hoglund, Suzanne Perot McGee, Tori and Ross MulfordChristina and Saleem Jafar, Frances Anne Moody Dahlberg, Karen Katz, Bela Cooley, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Caroline Harrison Loehr, Pamela Okada, and Maria Cristina Jaramillo Esteves.

“Designed to ignite curiosity and wonder, spark creativity, and nurture a lifelong love of learning in children up to age seven,” the enhanced Moody Family Children’s Museum includes an expanded toddler area, a creative makery (an “innovation hub for aspiring problem-solvers”), the Museum’s first fully immersive and digitally interactive exhibit called the “Immersive Imaginarium,” a large outdoor area (with a programmable waterfall!) and a Toshiko MacAdam-designed climbing structure.

The cornerstone of the expansion (and made possible by Children’s Health), the Immersive Imaginium “engages children in learning about music, pattern recognition, cause-and-effect relationships, and more through responsive screens that react to their movements, actions, and decisions, creating a world that evolves and adapts with their curiosity.”

Mother's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
  • Bering's May 2025
Moody Family Children’s Museum
One-of-a-kind climbing structure designed by artist Toshiko MacAdam (Photo by John Smith)

Among the curious, kindergarten students from Uplift Education attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and then became the first young learners to experience the bold new space, which “encourages child-directed, open-ended experiential learning at every turn.”

“For years, the Moody Family Children’s Museum has been a treasured gathering spot for families,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer at the Perot Museum. “Children learn best through play, experience, and exploration. The exciting new exhibits we unveil today will inspire the type of unmistakable wonder that makes STEM more engaging, more approachable, and more impactful for the development of our youngest visitors.”

The 11,000-square-foot Children’s Museum, which renowned firm NorthernLight designed, boasts state-of-the-art, science-rooted experiences.

“This project is a visionary accomplishment and testament to what is possible when we invest in the future of our children and our city,” said Suzanne Perot McGee, a board member at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. She continued, “The revitalized Moody Family Children’s Museum is more than just a place to play; it’s a vital resource for introducing young learners to the power of STEM in ways that are meaningful, engaging, and accessible. It reinforces the Museum’s role as a cornerstone of educational opportunity in the Dallas community.”

The Moody Family Children’s Museum is now open. Admission is included with general admission to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

NOW LEASING
The Address Uptown Looks Up To
2811maple.com     |    888.548.2811
View Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
3266 Locke Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3266 Locke Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
George Sutherland
This property is listed by: George Sutherland (832) 435-7942 Email Realtor
3266 Locke Lane
2007 Bolsover Street
Southampton Place
FOR SALE

2007 Bolsover Street
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2007 Bolsover Street
9314 Saddle Lane
Spring Branch Oaks
FOR SALE

9314 Saddle Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$1,275,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
9314 Saddle Lane
2201 South Boulevard
Chevy Chase
FOR SALE

2201 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
2201 South Boulevard
2347 Glen Haven Boulevard
Braeswood
FOR SALE

2347 Glen Haven Boulevard
HOUSTON, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2347 Glen Haven Boulevard
34 Pravia Path Drive
Sienna Village Of Bees Creek
FOR SALE

34 Pravia Path Drive
Missouri City, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
34 Pravia Path Drive
9718 Checkerboard Street
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9718 Checkerboard Street
HOUSTON, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
9718 Checkerboard Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X