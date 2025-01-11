fbpx
June Squibb and Fred Hechinger
June Squibb and Richard Roundtree
Glen Powell stars in “Hitman” streaming on Netflix
Richard Linklater
SUPERMAN, Christopher Reeve, 1978. ©Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection
“The Remarkable Life of Ibelin”
“Daughters” streaming on Netflix
01
07

June Squibb and Fred Hechinger appear in Thelma, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and is now streaming on Hulu. (Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by David Bolen)

02
07

Richard Roundtree and June Squibb appear in Thelma which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and is now streaming on Netflix. )Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by David Bolen).

03
07

Glen Powell, nominated for Golden Globe for his rom/com “Hitman” streaming on Netflix (photo courtesy of Netflix)

04
07

Acclaimed Texas filmmaker Richard Linklater director of “Hitman” that is streaming on Netflix (photo courtesy of Sundance Institute.)

05
07

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is currently streaming on Max. (Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute)

06
07

“The Remarkable Life of Ibelin” is a potential Oscar nomination for best documentary. Currently streaming on Netflix (photo courtesy of Netflix)

07
07

Incarcerated fathers try on ties for Daddy Daughter dance in documentary “Daughters” (Courtesy of Netflix)

June Squibb and Fred Hechinger
June Squibb and Richard Roundtree
Glen Powell stars in “Hitman” streaming on Netflix
Richard Linklater
SUPERMAN, Christopher Reeve, 1978. ©Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection
“The Remarkable Life of Ibelin”
“Daughters” streaming on Netflix
Culture / Entertainment

5 Movies You May Have Missed Worth Streaming Before Sundance and the Oscars — Comedies and Serious Docs Beckon

Netflix, Hulu and Max Picks To Catch

BY // 01.11.25
June Squibb and Fred Hechinger appear in Thelma, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and is now streaming on Hulu. (Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by David Bolen)
Richard Roundtree and June Squibb appear in Thelma which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and is now streaming on Netflix (Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by David Bolen).
Glen Powell, nominated for Golden Globe for his rom/com “Hitman” streaming on Netflix (photo courtesy of Netflix)
Acclaimed Texas filmmaker Richard Linklater, director of “Hitman” currently streaming on Netflix (photo courtesy of Sundance Institute.)
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is currently streaming on Max. (Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute)
“The Remarkable Life of Ibelin” is a potential Oscar nomination for best documentary. Currently streaming on Netflix (photo courtesy of Netflix)
Incarcerated fathers try on ties for Daddy Daughter dance in documentary “Daughters” (Courtesy of Netflix)
1
7

June Squibb and Fred Hechinger appear in Thelma, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and is now streaming on Hulu. (Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by David Bolen)

2
7

Richard Roundtree and June Squibb appear in Thelma which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and is now streaming on Netflix. )Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by David Bolen).

3
7

Glen Powell, nominated for Golden Globe for his rom/com “Hitman” streaming on Netflix (photo courtesy of Netflix)

4
7

Acclaimed Texas filmmaker Richard Linklater director of “Hitman” that is streaming on Netflix (photo courtesy of Sundance Institute.)

5
7

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is currently streaming on Max. (Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute)

6
7

“The Remarkable Life of Ibelin” is a potential Oscar nomination for best documentary. Currently streaming on Netflix (photo courtesy of Netflix)

7
7

Incarcerated fathers try on ties for Daddy Daughter dance in documentary “Daughters” (Courtesy of Netflix)

I have reviewed movies at the Sundance Film Festival for 15 years (10 of which have been for PaperCity). While many of the films that premiere in the mountain town of Park City Utah each January become box office hits, (think A Real Pain, CODA and Manchester by the Sea), others are either not acquired until late in the year or go straight to video with little fanfare.

A slow cold January is the perfect time to discover movies you might have missed that are streaming. From the 25 films I saw at Sundance last year, two dramas and three documentaries stood out as my favorites. With this year’s Sundance Film Festival (it’s January 23 through February 2nd) and the Oscars (March 2nd) both beckoning, let’s look back at some don’t-miss movies worth streaming at home.

Hit Man

In Richard Linklater’s Hit Man, which became a major hit on Netflix after a brief run in theaters, Glen Powell stars as Gary Johnson, a mild-mannered teacher who moonlights as a fake hitman for the police. Things go awry as Johnson falls in love with a woman planning a hit on her husband. Loosely drawn from a Texas Monthly article and directed and written by the Houston proud Linklater, this movie is pure escapism with lots of laughs, romance and a sprinkling of suspense. Powell, who co-wrote Hit Man, received his first Golden Glove nomination for the movie in a year in which he became a mega star.

If you haven’t seen it yet, Hit Man is still streaming on Netflix.

Glen Powell
Glen Powell stars in Hit Man by Richard Linklater.

Thelma

Thelma tells the story of a 93-year-old grandmother who loses $10,000 to a con artist. With help from a friend, she is determined to track down and reclaim what was stolen from her. Starring veteran actor June Squibb in the first leading film role of her 70-year career and actor Richard Roundtree in his final role, this pair zig zag through Los Angles in a lighthearted comedy that also explores aging stereotypes, autonomy and vulnerability with humor and tenderness.

This outstanding movies makes for a fun family viewing too.

SHOP

Swipe
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2

Thelma is streaming on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV

June Squibb and Richard Roundtree
Richard Roundtree and June Squibb appear in Thelma which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and is now streaming on Netflix (Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by David Bolen).

While the independent film sector and the Sundance Film Festival have not fully recovered since COVID, documentaries remain one of Sundance’s biggest draws. Documentaries, excepting music documentaries from the likes of Taylor Swift and Beyonce, have rarely scored at the box office and most never make it to movie theaters. As a result, a positive reaction at Sundance is as good a barometer as any of an Oscar worthy documentary.  

Although movies focussed on one individual have not been popular with voting academy there are always those that pull on the heartstrings or show you a different side of someone. Past documentaries of this ilk includes ones on Mitt Romney, Carole King and Taylor Swift. 

Super/Man

This year one of the most lauded celebrity documentaries was Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. While this sticks to the format of the celebrity documentary format, boy does it pack an emotional punch bolstered by powerful interviews with Reeves’ kids, friends and his close friend Robin Williams. Christopher Reeve was an unknown actor straight out of drama school until he was cast as Superman.

He quickly catapulted to fame, but was paralyzed in a horseback riding accident at the age of 42. This doc is much more than the story of Christopher Reeve, the actor. It is the story of how a man responds to an unimaginable tragedy and as a crusader for the handicapped, becomes the real hero behind the cape.

Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams
A still from Super/Man of Christopher Reeve from The Christopher Reeve Story by Ian BonhÃ´te and Peter Ettedgui.

Super/Man is streaming on Max, Apple TV and YouTube TV.

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin is a film that might go unnoticed but for its reception at Sundance where it nabbed the coveted audience award for international documentary. Ibelin is a Norweigan young man with a progressive muscular degeneration disease which left him homebound and ultimately took his life at the age of 25.

As his parents mourned him and the isolated sad life he led, they received messages from online friends around the world, opening their eyes to the vibrant friendships he had established through the gaming community. His online community was unaware of his disease. The inspirational documentary tells the story of Ibelin’s online gaming community life and the impact he had. It also examines the deeper issues of intimacy and friendship without physical contact.

Ibelin is a deeply impactful and moving film that you will thank me for recommending. I expect it to be on a short list of Oscar nominees.

“The Remarkable Life of Ibelin”
“The Remarkable Life of Ibelin” is a potential Oscar nomination for best documentary.

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin is streaming on Netflix.

Daughters

Daughters follows four girls, ages five to 15, who prepare for a Daddy Daughter Dance with their incarcerated fathers as part of an innovative fatherhood and rehabilitation program at a Washington DC jail. I must admit that reading the synopsis of the film made me worry that it would be a hopeless tale of the many problems inherent in the prison system.

Instead, preparation for the dance brought healing and forgiveness for the girls and showed what it meant to be loved and missed for the fathers. Daughters is such a powerful and ultimately positive documentary — a tearjerker in the best possible way. As a footnote, every father who has participated in this program has not returned to prison. And that is the point of the film which won the coveted Festival Favorite Award, the Audience Award for US documentary and is on most critics’ short list for an Oscar nomination.

“Daughters” streaming on Netflix
Incarcerated fathers try on ties for Daddy Daughter dance in documentary “Daughters” (Courtesy of Netflix)

Daughters is streaming on Netflix.

Author’s note: Jane Howze is managing director of The Alexander Group, a national executive search firm headquartered in Houston. She has reported on the Sundance Film Festival for 15 years.

Curated Collection

Swipe
54 Ash Bluff Lane
North Dallas
FOR SALE

54 Ash Bluff Lane
Dallas, TX

$7,450,000 Learn More about this property
Lillie Young
This property is listed by: Lillie Young (972) 467-5714 Email Realtor
54 Ash Bluff Lane
5026 Airline Road
Highland Park
FOR SALE

5026 Airline Road
Dallas, TX

$2,749,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
5026 Airline Road
2101 Bayshore Drive
Flower Mound
FOR SALE

2101 Bayshore Drive
Dallas, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
2101 Bayshore Drive
3501 University Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3501 University Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3501 University Boulevard
3516 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3516 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,895,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3516 Wentwood Drive
3537 Milton Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3537 Milton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,295,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
3537 Milton Avenue
811 Tacoma Drive
Wimberly Place
FOR SALE

811 Tacoma Drive
Allen, TX

$6,749,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
811 Tacoma Drive
5902 Goliad Avenue
East Dallas
FOR SALE

5902 Goliad Avenue
Dallas, TX

$1,625,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5902 Goliad Avenue
3915 Euclid Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3915 Euclid Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,750,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3915 Euclid Avenue
838 McBroom Street
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

838 McBroom Street
Dallas, TX

$939,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
838 McBroom Street
500 E Bob Jones Road
Southlake
FOR SALE

500 E Bob Jones Road
Southlake, TX

$8,250,000 Learn More about this property
Gabriella Miller
This property is listed by: Gabriella Miller (214) 212-1707 Email Realtor
500 E Bob Jones Road
5414 Edlen Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5414 Edlen Drive
Dallas, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
5414 Edlen Drive
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X