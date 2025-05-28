A First Look at Nekajui, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve — Costa Rica’s Newest Ultra-Luxury Resort On Peninsula Papagayo

You can go glamping in one of the three treetop tents at Nekajui. (Courtesy)

The latest addition to Marriott Luxury Group’s portfolio, Nekajui, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, just opened in Costa Rica this spring and is already making a huge splash in the travel world.

Just two months after debuting, Nekajui has been recognized nationally, named on Condé Nast Traveler‘s 2025 Hot List, Travel + Leisure‘s Most Exciting New Hotels Opening in 2025, and Vogue‘s 28 Most Exciting (and Anticipated) Hotel Openings of 2025.

PaperCity was invited to be one of the first to visit the new resort and experience all Nekajui, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve has to offer first-hand. Let’s just say, we couldn’t believe our eyes when we arrived on the jaw-dropping property.

The First Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Central and South America

Named after the Chorotega (the most powerful American Indian tribe of northwest Costa Rica at the time of the Spanish conquest) word for “lush garden,” Nekajui (NEK-ah-wee) is the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Central and South America and the eighth addition to the brand’s exclusive portfolio.

Located on the 1,400-acre Peninsula Papagayo in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, Nekajui is nestled within one of the world’s most biodiverse destinations. Coastal land is highly protected in the area, and the brand-new resort is expertly tucked into the dry tropical forest atop coastal cliffs, almost camouflaging itself by using neutral colors and native materials. But don’t worry, fashionable travelers, once you get up close to Nekajui, the design (by 10SB) is contemporary and super luxe. And the ethereal views of Bahia Huevos and the Pacific Ocean are truly breathtaking.

The Story Behind Nekajui’s Design

When we arrived at the property, we were greeted at La Casita, a small welcome building inspired by traditional Costa Rica villages, by our designated Mandu (private attendant during our stay), before entering La Casona — the resort’s “living room,” with a fully-stocked bar. We sipped on a welcome drink made with local botanicals as our Mandu explained how the space’s design is a modern interpretation of historic Guanacaste haciendas, where families would gather and enjoy each other’s company while grandmothers would cook. There’s something about feeling as if you’re walking in the footsteps of people of the past, albeit a recreated, incredibly luxe version, that adds a bit of magic to the ambiance.

La Casona seamlessly flows outside to a large green space with a fire pit and the best panoramic view of the Papagayo coastline from the property — an incredible backdrop for a wedding ceremony or a sunset cocktail.

Luxury Accommodations & Unique Experiences

Nekajui boasts 107 thoughtfully designed ocean-facing rooms, suites, and three luxury treetop tents. Yes, you can go glamping at Nekajui. Guest rooms range from one- and two-bedroom suites to the luxurious four-bedroom Nekajui Grand Villa. For the ultimate exclusivity, Villa Guayacan is a 10-bedroom private residence available for rent.

Our Ocean Vista Suite had a King bed, a separate sitting room, and a massive balcony with a private plunge pool. It was absolute paradise, accompanied by a marble bathroom with an oversized black concrete bathtub and rain shower, double vanities, and one of the largest hotel closets I’ve ever seen.

To go back and forth from our suite to the restaurants and pool, we always took the show-stopping wooden suspension bridge. We often saw howler and spider monkeys swinging through the trees. At one point, I also saw a coati peeking out from behind the open-air women’s relaxation lounge at the spa.

Nekajui is really like no other resort on Peninsula Papagayo when it comes to blending ultra-luxurious accommodations with the nature and wildlife of the Coastal land.

Dining at Nekajui

Run by Executive Chef Lulu Elízaga, dining options are aplenty at Nekajui. There’s Café Rincón, an all-day cafe for coffee, house-made pastries and chocolates, lighter dishes, and gelato. Mirador is another breakfast option. One morning, we enjoyed authentic gallo pinto — a traditional Costa Rican breakfast with rice & beans, a fried egg, and plantains. For lunch, we would order poolside or go sit in the open-air dining space at Brisa and snack on bites like tacos or poke. One afternoon, we took the funicular down to Niri Beach Club (with beach access) for a beer, as other guests dined on Mediterranean bites.

The stand-out meal during our trip was at Puna, the Latin American fine-dining experience at Nekajui. Helmed by Peruvian chef Diego Muñoz (Popular NYC, NINA), the hotel’s signature restaurant serves modern Peruvian cuisine. Highlights during our dinner included the pork belly, scallop tiradito, and corn risotto.

One experience that is not to miss at Nekajui is sunset drinks at ÁMBAR, the treehouse bar. It’s intimate and only open from 4 pm to 7 pm each day. Or, for a special occasion, opt for one of the private Dining Beyond experiences — an open-air dinner in a treetop or a beachside meal, under the stars.

A unique aspect about the beverage program at Nekajui is that each dining concept has a completely different and fresh cocktail menu. Don’t forget to ask about the “secret” experience available at the resort. It’s not to miss.

Nimbus Spa & Wellness

The 27,000-square-foot Nimbus Spa is a retreat in itself. With eight treatment rooms, the largest hydrotherapy pool in Central America, sauna, steam room, and hot and cold plunges, one could spend an entire day at the spa. Nimbus even has its own food menu featuring healthy options like smoothies, bowls, and salads.

On my last day at Nekajui, I indulged in the 105-minute Geothermal Stone Massage. The ritual began with a short foot bath before my massage therapist used volcanic and marble stones to melt away tension. Most were hot. Not as many freezing cold ones as I had anticipated, which I was okay with. The treatment ended with the therapist sliding a bracelet around my wrist featuring Costa Rica’s famous black volcanic rock. A piece of Nekajui to take home with me.

Hospitality & Exploration

My second keepsake from Nekajui (which currently sits on my desk) came from my fear of trying snorkeling in the ocean for the first time. When I expressed worry over our Outrigger canoe/snorkeling excursion with Papagayo Explorers the next morning, I came back to my room that evening to find a small souvenir pin of a coati in my room. The Nekajui team knew I had loved spotting the critter by the spa that day, and it was the motivation I needed to go on the tour. We ended up seeing a sea turtle, explored a beach cave, and enjoyed a freshly macheted coconut. It was fun! And it goes to show how the staff at the resort seems to know what you need before you know you need it.

From secret gardens to hidden pathways, everywhere we turned at Nekajui felt like we were discovering something new. One spot that I highly suggest visiting at nighttime is the massive Ceiba in the courtyard. Its wicker lanterns are lit up with La Capilla, a chapel-shaped building in the background. It’s a magical scene.

What’s Next for Marriott Luxury Group

Nekajui is just the start for Marriott Luxury Group in Latin America and the Caribbean. A couple of St. Regis resorts, a Salterra, a Paraíso de la Bonita, a W, and a Colony Club are all coming to the Caribbean, while the second all-inclusive Ritz-Carlton will debut in Yanuna, Dominican Republic next year.

Marriott Luxury Group also features W Costa Rica – Reserva Conchal (a more family-friendly spot with an incredible beach near Tamarindo) and JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa if you’re not looking for something quite so pricey, but still luxurious.

Guest rooms at Nekajui currently start at $1,275 per night, but that will go up to $4,435 during peak season in December.