SESSION Pilates just debuted its Preston Royal location. (Courtesy)

Playkout is a new pickleball-inspired fitness studio in Uptown Dallas. (Courtesy)

Temple offers small class sizes, allowing classmates and instructors to connect with each other. (Courtesy)

Be Fit Modern Pilates just opened its third Dallas location on Lovers Lane. (Courtesy)

Culture / Sporting Life

4 Buzzy New Dallas Fitness Studios — Pilates, Yoga, and Pickleball-Inspired Workouts

Exciting Spots to Combat The New Year's Exercise Slump

BY // 01.22.25
January is always a great time to create some new, healthy habits. But oftentimes, we go a little too hard at the beginning of a new year and burn out quickly (myself included). Just in time to get through the New Year’s exercise slump, we’ve found several new Dallas fitness studios to check out.

From pilates and yoga to pickleball-inspired workouts, these are four buzzy new Dallas fitness studios.

SESSION Preston Royal

5959 Royal Lane, Suite 624

This favorite Dallas fitness studio just opened its sixth location in Preston Hollow. Founded by longtime local Pilates instructor Brittany Grignon, the concept has grown a loyal following since opening along Fitzhugh Avenue in 2016. The music-driven Pilates workout, which launched an impressive virtual component in the pandemic, has expanded its feel-good ethos to Lakewood, Lovers Lane, and most recently, Plano and Frisco.

Playkout Dallas fitness studios
Playkout is a new pickleball-inspired fitness studio in Uptown Dallas. (Courtesy)

Playkout

3501 McKinney Avenue

This new fitness studio takes advantage of the pickleball craze in Dallas with workout classes inspired by the sport. Dubbed The First Pickleball Simulator Experience, Uptown Dallas’ Playkout offers indoor courts, group fitness, and simulators. Co-founded by Bahigh Acuna and Jorge Guerrero, the concept uses a play-based methodology to promote exercise. For instance, the group fitness classes include warm-up, pickleball-inspired cardio, and strength training. Or, you can just book a simulator and play games on your own or with friends.

Temple Dallas
Temple offers small class sizes, allowing classmates and instructors to connect with each other. (Courtesy)

Temple

101 North Zang Boulevard

From Bishop Arts’ Jungle comes a new mat-based pilates and yoga studio. While sister studio Jungle is high energy, Temple brings calm and heat. Founder, CEO, and lead teacher trainer Ashley Farzad strategically placed infrared heat panels along the walls to create a Temple that would be heated without being overwhelming. Classes include mat pilates, power yoga, core cardio sculpt, and sound bath.

Be Fit Modern Pilates Dallas fitness studios
Be Fit Modern Pilates just opened its third Dallas location on Lovers Lane. (Courtesy)

Be Fit Modern Pilates

5509 W. Lovers Lane, Suite A

This California-founded Pilates studio recently opened its third Dallas location (the other two are in West Village and Lower Greenville) on Lovers Lane. The brand’s MAKE IT SHAKE ™ experience is a 45-minute high-intensity class, which incorporates Pilates, cardio, and strength training.

