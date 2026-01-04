The 15 Most Exciting New Hotels Of 2026 — From Aspen To Vienna With New Levels Of Luxury and Floating Perks

Belmond’s New Journey from Paris to the Amalfi Coast on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express

A new year means a lot of things, but for discerning wanderers it also promises a fresh new travel calendar. New adventures and one-of-a-kind experiences beckon. Luckily for the travel obsessed, 2026 is bringing ambitious new hotels, revitalized icons and unique trip opportunities in locales both known and under the radar. Nothing makes that all come together like a stunning new hotel. Including a few that move on the water.

These are the 15 Most Exciting New Hotels Of 2026:

Amanvari in Cabo’s Costa Palmas

After years of anticipation, Amanvari is slated to bring Aman’s signature serenity to the East Cape of Los Cabos within the Costa Palmas resort world. Built between sand dunes and the Sea of Cortez, the resort will feature 18 ultra private guest casitas with dramatic modern architecture, and a wellness program grounded in elemental healing.

With Amanvari being this luxury stalwart’s first hotel in Mexico, the Aman Junkie will be looking to book as soon as possible.

Abercrombie & Kent’s Nile Seray, an A&K Sanctuary in Egypt

Egypt’s tourism is having an uptick. Especially with the anticipation surrounding the newly opened Grand Egyptian Museum. With exploring Egypt by boat gaining in popularity, this vessel takes things up a notch. Nile Seray, an A&K Sanctuary is an intimate 32-suite river boat designed for travelers who want a more contemporary feel.

Expect spacious suites, rooftop lounging, private-access tours with experts, and a slower, more luxurious way to take in Egypt’s ancient sites

Orient Express’ First Sailing Yacht

The legendary Orient Express, known for its iconic luxury sleeper trains, is expanding beyond the rails in 2026 with its first Mediterranean sailing yacht, ushering in a glamorous new chapter. Like the storied trains, the Orient Express Corinthian will boast sophisticated cabins, an lavish food program and curated itineraries that favor smaller, culture-rich ports.

Siari, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit

Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit is adding another luxury hotel to its alluring coastline with the arrival of Siari, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve. Set on a secluded stretch of jungle just north of Punta Mita outside of Puerto Vallarta, Siari promises the hallmarks of the Ritz’ Reserve portfolio with modern and ultra-private accommodations.

Expect sweeping ocean views and open-air living spaces crafted from locally inspired materials. There will be a deep focus on wellness through spa rituals rooted in indigenous practices and guided nature excursions, access to pristine beaches and a culinary program centered on coastal Mexican flavors.

One&Only Moonlight Basin in Big Sky Montana

Montana’s rugged alpine landscape received a major upgrade with the opening of One&Only Moonlight Basin. Set within Big Sky’s vast wilderness, the resort merges the mountains with high design. The newly opened hotel features elevated lodge-style rooms, private cabins and homes, gourmet dining, a wellness center and year-round outdoor adventure excursions put together by One&Only’s expert staff.

For winter and summer adventurers in the know, Moonlight Basin is poised to be a popular destination.

Luxury sleeper trains are having a moment. And for the first time ever, the Venice Simplon Orient Express, A Belmond Train will travel from Paris directly to the Amalfi Coast. While technically not a new hotel or train, the all new journey (beginning in May 2026) will wind through some of Europe’s most picturesque countryside before ending with a two-night stay at Caruso, A Belmond Hotel, perched above the coastline in scenic Ravello.

It’s a transportive combination of railway glamour and cliffside Italian indulgence that can be a one-stop-shop of the best of Italy.

White Elephant Aspen

The beloved White Elephant is expanding west with a stylish new Aspen hotel set to open in 2026. Known for its breezy, coastal-meets-classic aesthetic, Aspen’s own White Elephant promises a decidedly more alpine perspective with intimate rooms, refined residential-style suites and a polished boutique feel.

With its walkable location and focus on personal service, White Elephant Aspen is sure to establish a small-but-mighty luxury address in the sparkly Colorado mountain town.

Rosewood Blue Palace in Crete, Greece

Set along Crete’s stunning coastline, Rosewood Blue Palace marks a significant new chapter for an iconic Greek property as it transitions into the Rosewood hotel portfolio in 2026. The resort is being re-envisioned with a stronger emphasis on design, privacy and island-to-table gastronomy.

Terraced suites will overlook the Aegean, with several boasting private pools and unobstructed views of Spinalonga Island

Alila Mayakoba in Riviera Maya

Hyatt’s Alila brand brings its nature-first philosophy to Mexico with the opening of Alila Mayakoba. Nestled within the Mayakoba destination which remains a popular choice for luxury-loving Texans, this adult-centric hotel will surely follow in the footsteps of its highly coveted sister properties Alila Ventana Big Sur and Alila Napa Valley.

Expect contemporary suites tucked into tropical foliage, sustainability-driven dining and a wellness program that leans heavily on regional ingredients and rituals.

The Doyle Collection’s New River Lee in Ireland’s County Cork

Ireland continues its rise as a European destination for food lovers, design seekers and cultural explorers, and 2026 is sure to bring new momentum with the expansion of the beloved Doyle Collection hotel chain to Ireland’s County Cork. Known for stylish, personality-filled hotels in London such as The Marylebone, The River Lee in Cork will bring a contemporary view to a storied town.

Tinajani in Peru’s Andes Mountains

Peru’s highlands have taken centerstage with the recent opening of a new luxury retreat in Tinajani by Andean, one of the country’s most dramatic landscapes. Known for its towering red rock formations and mystical valleys, Tinajani is an under-the-radar nature wonderland.

This new lodge brings a contemporary, sustainability-driven design that blends into the natural terrain, offering suites with panoramic windows, private outdoor soaking tubs and guided experiences led by members of the Quechua communities.

The Reimagined Villa San Michele, A Belmond Hotel in Florence

Villa San Michele, A Belmond Hotel is scheduled to reopen in April after an extensive transformation that builds on its status as one of Tuscany’s most historic hideaways. Set in the hills above Florence, the former monastery will showcase reimagined rooms and suites, the debut of its first full-scale spa, and landscaped gardens designed for art walks, open-air dining and nature-forward wellbeing rituals.

The relaunch positions this hotel as a must-visit for those seeking a more peaceful, countryside stay in Florence.

Nihi Rote, Indonesia

The team behind Nihi Sumba, one of the world’s most consistently lauded eco-luxury resorts, is expanding its barefoot-luxury ethos to a new island with Nihi Rote in 2026. Located in Indonesia’s remote Rote archipelago, this property promises the same wild, untouched beauty that made its sister resort iconic.

Nihi Rote will offer spacious villas, ultra-personalized service, private-island style beaches, and wellness programming that draws from local botanicals and traditional therapies.

The Vineta Hotel, Palm Beach From The Oetker Collection

Palm Beach is about to entering a fresh era of refined glamour with the 2026 opening of The Vineta Hotel, newly reimagined under the Oetker Collection. Just steps from Worth Avenue, the historic pink landmark has undergone a meticulous transformation that honors its past while introducing bright, modern interiors and Oetker’s signature European polish.

Expect airy, residential-style rooms, lush courtyard gardens, a chic pool scene and dining that feels equal parts Riviera-inspired and quintessentially Palm Beach.

The Park Gstaad, Four Seasons Hotel & Residences

Switzerland’s legendary alpine playground known for hosting royalty, aristocrats and style setters — including Audrey Hepburn — is undergoing a major transformation with the relaunch of The Park Gstaad under the Four Seasons umbrella. Set amid Gstaad’s snow-dusted chalets and upscale village charm, the completely renovated property will celebrate the historic 100-year-plus old property with added signature Four Seasons hospitality.

Expect expansive suites with chalet-inspired interiors, next-level ski concierge services, a destination spa and culinary programming that celebrates local cheese makers and seasonal produce.