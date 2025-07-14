the knox hotel in dallas by auberge resorts collection
7 New North Texas Hotels To Look Forward To — Auberge Resorts Collection, Four Seasons, and More Luxury Spots

We love exploring North Texas hotels, especially when it comes to a relaxing staycation. And starting later this year, seven Dallas-Fort Worth hotels will begin to debut around the cities, creating more destinations to check out a new restaurant, grab a drink with an amazing view, take a dip in a rooftop pool, or book an easy, overnight stay.

From the first Auberge Resorts Collection hotel in Dallas to a lakeside oasis with a private yacht in the suburbs, these are the most exciting new North Texas hotels to look forward to.

The Knox, Auberge Resorts Collection

Opening in 2026, Dallas’ first Auberge Resorts Collection hotel is a part of The Knox luxury development on Knox Street. The 28-story hotel will include 140 guest rooms, a pool, a fitness center, a spa, a movement studio, a restaurant, and more. Designed by Martin Brudnizki, a Swedish designer best known for his maximalist makeover of Annabel’s iconic members-only nightclub in London, the hotel’s color palette is inspired by Katy Trail (greens, tans, rich reds, and warm gold tones), and materials will be rich and tactile to reflect the outdoors.

Four Seasons Turtle Creek Dallas hotels
The entry court for the Four Seasons Hotel on Dallas’ Turtle Creek. (Courtesy rendering)

Four Seasons Hotel Turtle Creek

Dallas is getting its first Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences this year, according to Forbes. Developed by Carpenter & Company, Inc. (Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences One Dalton Street, Boston and Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans), the Dallas hotel is being designed by award-winning architecture firm Pelli Clarke & Partners, in collaboration with HKS and SWA. It’ll have 240 guest rooms, up to 118 residences, restaurants, amenities, and more.

Fort Worth Hotel Under Marriott’s Autograph Collection

The hotel boom continues in Fort Worth as a new lifestyle hotel under Marriott’s Autograph Collection is set to debut in 2026. All we know is that the new spot is in collaboration with Coury Hospitality and will feature 176 guest rooms, “immersive culinary spaces, a refreshing pool, and a hidden speakeasy.” This will be the third Autograph Collection hotel in Fort Worth, following Hotel Drover and The Sinclair, as well as the latest in North Texas — the most recent debut was HALL Park Hotel in Frisco.

JW Marriott McKinney
One of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., McKinney, is getting a JW Marriott. (Courtesy)

JW Marriott McKinney

In 2029, McKinney is getting a much-needed luxury hotel, JW Marriott. Coming to an eight-acre plot at mixed-use community Craig Ranch, the $324 million resort will bring 290 guest rooms, 45 condos, conference space, a fitness center, pool, restaurants, pickleball courts, and access to the TPC Craig Ranch golf course (home to the Byron Nelson). This will be only the second JW Marriott in North Texas. The other is in the Dallas Arts District.

The Mockingbird Hotel

Dallas’ The Beeman was purchased by an ownership group including Grapevine-based NewcrestImage last fall, but it was just announced that the Park Cities hotel off I-75 will be getting a rebrand. Renaming as The Mockingbird Hotel, the property will be added to Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio collection. Other Texas hotels in this portfolio include Houston’s Magnolia Hotel, Hotel Vesper, and more in San Antonio, Galveston, and Bryan. Built in 1972, The Beeman is currently undergoing a $1.2 million renovation. Back in 2020, it also underwent a $4 million renovation and was previously called The Magnolia Hotel.

Autograph Collection Hotel and Residences on Lake Grapevine
Autograph Collection Hotel and Residences on Lake Grapevine will be a part of Lakeside Village in Flower Mound. (Courtesy rendering)

Autograph Collection Hotel and Residences on Lake Grapevine

Another Autograph Collection hotel is headed to Flower Mound (and a first for the DFW suburb). It’ll be part of the Lakeside Village mixed-use development, which includes luxury high-rise communities, office space, dining, and entertainment. The $230 million hotel will feature 181 guest rooms and suites featuring balconies with lake views, a rooftop pool and terrace, a spa, a private yacht (!) for guest excursions, a full-service restaurant and bar, ballrooms, a fitness center, a lakefront wedding chapel, an outdoor music amphitheater, and several lakefront restaurants. The hotel will also have 21 branded condominium residences on the top three floors.

Caravan Court

Set to open in 2026 on Arlington’s Division Street (just south of AT&T Stadium), Caravan Court by Valencia Hotel Collection is a “modern reinvention of the classic motor court hotel, blending mid-century aesthetics with contemporary luxury.” It’s going up on the site of the former Caravan Motel and Dollar Car Sales, having been transformed into a 143-room upscale hotel with seven suites and around 5,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor event & meeting space. Irving’s Texican Court is in Valencia’s profile as well.

