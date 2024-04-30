Culture / Entertainment

The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix Favorites

Must-Watch Drama, Black Comedy, and True Crime Series

BY // 04.30.24
Fallout

Based on the video game of the same name, "Fallout" is a must-watch on Prime Video.

The 2024 TV season is in full swing and we’re here to highlight several of our favorite new shows that are now streaming. Binge-watch several new drama series based on video games, real life, and The Talented Mr. Ripley, or catch up on the latest episodes of two great book adaptations.

These are the five best new TV shows to stream right now.

Fallout (Prime Video)

All episodes are now streaming

Even if you haven’t played the video game this new series is based on, this is still a crazy enjoyable new drama show to binge on Prime Video. The story is set in a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles which suffered nuclear decimation over 200 years ago. Many citizens now live underground in “vaults” to protect themselves from radiation, mutants, and raiders. But they also think that they are setting things up for a better world when they decide to come up to the surface one day. Little do they know of the current “real” world going on outside. Starring Walton Goggins as a former Hollywood star turned mutant and Ella Purnell as Lucy (a young vault dweller), this eight-episode series will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The Sympathizer TV Shows
Based on the novel of the same name, “The Sympathizer” stars Robert Downey Jr.

The Sympathizer (HBO)

New episodes stream on Sundays

This black comedy miniseries takes place near the end of the Vietnam War. It follows a plant who was embedded in the South Vietnam army who escapes to the U.S. and lives with a refugee community where he continues to spy and report back to the Viet Cong. It’s based on the 2015 best-selling novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen, which also won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. The show stars Robert Downey Jr., Hoa Xuande, Toan Le, and Sandra Oh.

Under the bridge new tv shows
“Under the Bridge” is a true crime show on Hulu.

Under the Bridge (Hulu)

New episodes stream on Wednesdays

Based on the late Rebecca Godfrey’s true crime book of the same name, this new Hulu miniseries stars Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six) as the young Canadian writer. When New York-dweller Godfrey returns to her hometown in 1997, she sets out to write a book about the girls of Victoria. She quickly gets wrapped up in investigating the recent murder of a teenage girl, Reena Virk. The series also stars Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) as the detective on the case and an old friend of Godfrey’s.

Baby Reindeer new tv shows
“Baby Reindeer” is one of the most popular new shows on Netflix.

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

All episodes are now streaming

If you haven’t binge-watched this new Netflix miniseries, you’re missing out. Based on the creator and star of the show Richard Gadd’s actual life, Baby Reindeer follows a comedian as he becomes stalked by a woman with a dark past. The seven-episode series gets increasingly heavy throughout as his relationship with the stalker becomes twisted (and more dangerous) and forces him to eventually confront his past trauma.

Ripley TV Shows
Andrew Scott stars as Tom Ripley in the TV adaptation of “The Talented Mr. Ripley.”

Ripley (Netflix)

All episodes are now streaming

Patricia Highsmith’s 1944 psychological thriller, The Talented Mr. Ripley, has been adapted several times — most notably for the 1999 film starring Matt Damon, Jude Law, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Now, it’s getting the small screen treatment as a Netflix miniseries starring Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley, Dakota Fanning, and Johnny Flynn. It follows a grifter, Ripley, who lives in New York during the ’60s and is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to bring his son home. Similar to the recent film Saltburn‘s plot (which drew inspiration from the story), Ripley becomes obsessed with the man.

