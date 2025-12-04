The Best Parties and Restaurants to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Dallas
It’s hard to believe we’re closing in on the end of 2025. To celebrate, we’ve gathered up the best champagne-fueled parties and New Year’s Eve restaurant menus in Dallas to send off 2025 and ring in 2026.
This downtown Dallas gem is hosting a special New Year’s Eve dinner on December 31 from 6:30 pm to 10 pm. Executive Chef Travis Wyatt is cooking up a five-course menu for $165 per person. Guests may enhance their experience with a wine pairing, available in two tiers at $85 or $145 per guest. The menu will feature choices between ceviche and beef tartare, Surf & Turf or chicken Maillard, as well as a truffle ton, caviar capellini, and The Cherry dessert.
For $295 per person, West Village’s Namo and Bar Colette are teaming up for an epic New Year’s Eve celebration. Ring in the new year with a live tuna breakdown, an open bar of specialty cocktails, a champagne toast, a caviar bar, and tastings from the kitchen and sushi bar throughout the night. There will also be a DJ providing tunes and more fun to look forward to. Book your spot here.
This Hollywood-inspired steakhouse is featuring a prix-fixe menu on New Year’s Eve with seatings at 5 pm, 7 pm (both $150 per person), and 9:30 pm ($200) per person. The latest seating includes a celebratory champagne toast and a DJ.
Located at the cool-again apartment community, The Village Dallas, The Village Country Club is a private retreat exclusively for residents (and the public for special events). It includes full-service dining, multiple bars, a remote-work lounge, expansive patios, and a 34,000 sq. ft. resort pool.
On December 31, from 9:30 pm to 2 am, The Village transforms into a full-on winter lodge for its Après Ski New Year’s Eve Party — taking over both floors of The Village Country Club. The evening will feature live DJ entertainment, signature cocktails, NYE party favors, and a midnight champagne toast to welcome the new year. Tickets start at $25 for general admission and go up to $1,000 minimum spend for a table for eight people.
Fearing’s Restaurant
Uptown
2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
On New Year’s Eve, this Ritz-Carlton, Dallas restaurant is offering a celebratory meal for $220 per person. This includes complimentary champagne and a to-go breakfast treat, as well as a five-course meal prepared by Chef Dean Fearing. Dishes include Mesquite Grilled Australian Lamb Chops, Prime Beef Tenderloin “Wellington,” and more.
For $185 per person, this New York-based Greek restaurant that recently opened in Uptown Dallas is offering a three-course prix fixe menu for NYE. This includes a first course choice of Greek salad, Romaine salad, grilled octopus, or tuna tartare, an entree choice of lavraki, filet mignon, lamb chops, or roasted chicken, shared sides, and a selection of desserts. DJ Steffi Burns will be spinning tunes throughout the night starting at 9 pm.
Experience it all inside Reunion Tower at Crown Block’s NYE Ball on December 31 from 8:30 pm to midnight. Each $325 ticket includes food stations, three premium drinks, and stellar views of the fireworks show.
This Uptown Dallas hotel’s annual NYE party is a must. This year’s theme is Black & White NYE Masquerade and features wine, beer, and cocktails from 10 pm to 2 am, hors d’oeuvres from 10 pm to 1 am, live entertainment, a midnight countdown and toast, photo ops, and more. General admission tickets are $215.
On New Year’s Eve, this upscale steakhouse is offering a prix-fixe menu from 5 pm to 7:45 pm for $175 per person, and from 8 pm to 10:30 pm for $225 per person (which includes a Moët split).
Celebrate New Year’s Eve at this new, Michelin-starred restaurant in Uptown Dallas. There will be two different sets of seating for dinner: the first will cost $225 per person and include a five-course tasting menu, while the second will cost $350 per person and include an eight-course tasting menu.