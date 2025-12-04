The Best Parties and Restaurants to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Dallas

The Village Dallas transforms into a winter lodge for its Après Ski New Year's Eve Party at The Village Country Club this NYE. (Courtesy)

Located at the cool-again apartment community, The Village Dallas, The Village Country Club is a private retreat exclusively for residents (and the public for special events). It includes full-service dining, multiple bars, a remote-work lounge, expansive patios, and a 34,000 sq. ft. resort pool.

On December 31, from 9:30 pm to 2 am, The Village transforms into a full-on winter lodge for its Après Ski New Year’s Eve Party — taking over both floors of The Village Country Club. The evening will feature live DJ entertainment, signature cocktails, NYE party favors, and a midnight champagne toast to welcome the new year. Tickets start at $25 for general admission and go up to $1,000 minimum spend for a table for eight people.