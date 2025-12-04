Culture / Entertainment

The Best Parties and Restaurants to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Dallas

Ring in 2026 With Great Food, Champagne, and Live Performances

BY //
Dallas New Year’s Eve

Reunion Tower in Dallas on New Year's Eve. (Photo by Teresa Rafidi)

It’s hard to believe we’re closing in on the end of 2025. To celebrate, we’ve gathered up the best champagne-fueled parties and New Year’s Eve restaurant menus in Dallas to send off 2025 and ring in 2026.

Mirador

Downtown

1608 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Mirador New Year’s Eve Dallas

This NYE, Mirador is offering a five-course dinner. (Courtesy)

This downtown Dallas gem is hosting a special New Year’s Eve dinner on December 31 from 6:30 pm to 10 pm. Executive Chef Travis Wyatt is cooking up a five-course menu for $165 per person. Guests may enhance their experience with a wine pairing, available in two tiers at $85 or $145 per guest. The menu will feature choices between ceviche and beef tartare, Surf & Turf or chicken Maillard, as well as a truffle ton, caviar capellini, and The Cherry dessert.

Namo

Uptown

3699 McKinney Avenue, Suite 305
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

Website

Bar Colette dallas cocktail bars

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Bar Colette and sister concept Namo this year. (Courtesy)

For $295 per person, West Village’s Namo and Bar Colette are teaming up for an epic New Year’s Eve celebration. Ring in the new year with a live tuna breakdown, an open bar of specialty cocktails, a champagne toast, a caviar bar, and tastings from the kitchen and sushi bar throughout the night. There will also be a DJ providing tunes and more fun to look forward to. Book your spot here.

Drake’s Hollywood

Park Cities

5007 Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Drake’s Dallas

Drake's Hollywood is hosting a celebratory NYE dinner. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

This Hollywood-inspired steakhouse is featuring a prix-fixe menu on New Year’s Eve with seatings at 5 pm, 7 pm (both $150 per person), and 9:30 pm ($200) per person. The latest seating includes a celebratory champagne toast and a DJ.

The Village Country Club

Northeast Dallas

5605 Village Glen Drive
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

The Village Dallas New Year’s Eve

The Village Dallas transforms into a winter lodge for its Après Ski New Year's Eve Party at The Village Country Club this NYE. (Courtesy)

Located at the cool-again apartment community, The Village Dallas, The Village Country Club is a private retreat exclusively for residents (and the public for special events). It includes full-service dining, multiple bars, a remote-work lounge, expansive patios, and a 34,000 sq. ft. resort pool.

On December 31, from 9:30 pm to 2 am, The Village transforms into a full-on winter lodge for its Après Ski New Year’s Eve Party — taking over both floors of The Village Country Club. The evening will feature live DJ entertainment, signature cocktails, NYE party favors, and a midnight champagne toast to welcome the new year. Tickets start at $25 for general admission and go up to $1,000 minimum spend for a table for eight people.

Fearing’s Restaurant

Uptown

2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-922-4848

Website

Dean’s Kitchen

Chef Dean Fearing's namesake restaurant is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. (Courtesy)

On New Year’s Eve, this Ritz-Carlton, Dallas restaurant is offering a celebratory meal for $220 per person. This includes complimentary champagne and a to-go breakfast treat, as well as a five-course meal prepared by Chef Dean Fearing. Dishes include Mesquite Grilled Australian Lamb Chops, Prime Beef Tenderloin “Wellington,” and more.

Avra Dallas

Uptown

300 Crescent Court, Suite 120
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Enclosed Patio_3

The enclosed patio at Avra Dallas is the place to be. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

For $185 per person, this New York-based Greek restaurant that recently opened in Uptown Dallas is offering a three-course prix fixe menu for NYE. This includes a first course choice of Greek salad, Romaine salad, grilled octopus, or tuna tartare, an entree choice of lavraki, filet mignon, lamb chops, or roasted chicken, shared sides, and a selection of desserts. DJ Steffi Burns will be spinning tunes throughout the night starting at 9 pm.

Crown Block

Downtown

300 Reunion Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

Website

Dallas New Year’s Eve

Reunion Tower in Dallas on New Year's Eve. (Photo by Teresa Rafidi)

Experience it all inside Reunion Tower at Crown Block’s NYE Ball on December 31 from 8:30 pm to midnight. Each $325 ticket includes food stations, three premium drinks, and stellar views of the fireworks show.

Hotel ZaZa Dallas

Uptown

2332 Leonard Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Hotel ZaZa Dallas

Hotel ZaZa Dallas hosts its annual New Year's Eve party on December 31. (Courtesy)

This Uptown Dallas hotel’s annual NYE party is a must. This year’s theme is Black & White NYE Masquerade and features wine, beer, and cocktails from 10 pm to 2 am, hors d’oeuvres from 10 pm to 1 am, live entertainment, a midnight countdown and toast, photo ops, and more. General admission tickets are $215.

Nuri Steakhouse

Uptown

2401 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 120
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Nuri Steakhouse Dallas (Photo by Kayla Enright)

The bar at Nuri Steakhouse is a destination on its own. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

On New Year’s Eve, this upscale steakhouse is offering a prix-fixe menu from 5 pm to 7:45 pm for $175 per person, and from 8 pm to 10:30 pm for $225 per person (which includes a Moët split).

Mamani

Uptown

2681 Howell Street, BU4
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Mamani Dining Room high res

Mamani is hosting its first NYE celebration after opening this summer. (Courtesy)

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at this new, Michelin-starred restaurant in Uptown Dallas. There will be two different sets of seating for dinner: the first will cost $225 per person and include a five-course tasting menu, while the second will cost $350 per person and include an eight-course tasting menu.

