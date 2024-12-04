The Best Parties and Restaurants to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Dallas
Ring in 2025 With Live Performances, Champagne, and Great FoodBY Megan Ziots // 12.04.24
It’s hard to believe we’re closing in on the end of 2024. To celebrate, we’ve gathered up the best champagne-fueled parties and New Year’s Eve restaurant menus in Dallas to send off 2024 and ring in 2025.
At Thompson Dallas hotel, this 9th-floor lounge is hosting a Met Gala-themed New Year’s Eve party on December 31 at 8 pm. Dress in an over-the-top outfit and enjoy a red carpet, paparazzi, champagne, and special guest DJ Christopher Reid.
General admission is $100 per person, while private tables can also be booked.
This New Year’s Eve, this underground lounge at Hotel Swexan is hosting a Countdown Party starting at 9 pm. There will be cocktails, à la carte dining options, roaming performers, a DJ, and an electric violinist. Tickets are available here.
Virgin Hotels Dallas is hosting its annual New Year’s Eve party on December 31 on its 4th floor. Called “One More Rodeo,” the event will feature DJ performances, an open bar, VIP table packages, access to food stations, firework views, and dancing. The hotel requests that you dress in your finest diamonds and denim-inspired getup. There are general admission tickets and VIP table options.
This upscale spot atop Reunion Tower has a few options to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Dallas this year. You can either enjoy Crown Block’s prix fixe dinner at 5 pm or 5:30 pm ($250+) or 8 pm or 8:30 pm ($350+). Or attend the ultimate NYE party at The Crown Room from 9 pm to 1 am ($335+). Both offer prime views of Dallas’ most iconic NYE fireworks show from inside The Ball. Purchase tickets here.
The Statler
Downtown
1914 Commerce Street
Dalals, TX 75201 | Map
This year, Dallas’ Statler hotel is throwing a Royal Masquerade Ball on New Year’s Eve. Tickets start at $150 per person and include open bar access from 10 pm to 2 am. You can also add on a three-course dinner for another $100 or opt for a VIP package.
This Old Hollywood-inspired steakhouse from Vandelay Hospitality is hosting a New Year’s Eve party featuring a prix fixe menu with a champagne toast at midnight. For $200 per person, book the 9:30 pm seating to enjoy this experience. Or, book an earlier seating at 5:30 pm ($125 per person) or 7:30 pm ($150 per person) and just enjoy dinner.
This Uptown hotel is throwing its annual NYE Bash from 10 pm to 2 am. You can book a room package that includes access to the party with an open bar, light bites, live entertainment, and more. You’ll also get New Year’s Day brunch for two the next day.
On December 31 from 7 pm to 12:30 am, this boutique Grapevine hotel is hosting a “License to Thrill” New Year’s Eve celebration. The James Bond-inspired event will feature dancing, gambling, and more. Guests can opt for a ticket with or without a formal dinner. Find tickets here.
Le Bilboquet
Knox-Henderson
4514 Travis Street, Suite 124
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
This favorite Knox Street restaurant is offering a special New Year’s Eve dinner on December 31. For $175 per person, there will be a three-course menu, a live DJ, and a ceiling covered in balloons to celebrate.
At Plano’s Legacy West, this new sushi spot is offering a celebratory 10-course omakase experience on New Year’s Eve. For $395 for two guests, the menu will feature bluefin tuna carpaccio, nigiri, Koji lamb chop, and so much more.