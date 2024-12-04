The Best Parties and Restaurants to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Dallas

Catbird at Thompson Dallas is always a festive spot to celebrate. (Photo by Gustav Schmiege)

At Thompson Dallas hotel, this 9th-floor lounge is hosting a Met Gala-themed New Year’s Eve party on December 31 at 8 pm. Dress in an over-the-top outfit and enjoy a red carpet, paparazzi, champagne, and special guest DJ Christopher Reid.

General admission is $100 per person, while private tables can also be booked.