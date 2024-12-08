The Best New Year’s Eve Parties and Restaurants in Fort Worth
Ring in 2025 with Downtown Celebrations, Stockyards Shows, and Extravagant DinnersBY Edward Brown // 12.08.24
Crescent Hotel’s Blue Room is hosting a five-course prix fixe menu for New Year's Event. (Courtesy Jonathan Zizzo)
A fantasy-filled New Year’s Eve celebration awaits.
Keep your New Year's Eve low key at Bar Dryce. (Courtesy Agustine Gonzalez)
Take in the genre-blending sounds of Giovannie & The Hired Guns at Tulips FTW.
Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall hosts The Wilder Blue for the last concert of the year. (Courtesy)
97 West Kitchen & Bar has a four-course feast planned for December 31. (Courtesy)
On the last night of the year, Fort Worth’s restaurants will be uncorking their finest vinos and sparkling wines as revelers head to downtown, the Stockyards, and other bustling districts to ring in the New Year. Make your New Year’s Eve unforgettable with these must-visit party and dining destinations in Fort Worth.
Make Believe invites you to step into a fantasy-filled New Year’s Eve celebration. Hosted by Rumors Parties, this costume party blends timeless nostalgia with bold creativity, promising an unforgettable night. DJ sets by Jordan Edward, Stephen Carmona, and Jason Faries will keep the energy alive, with a special guest performance by Ginny Mac.
The $40 ticket includes free drinks, confetti drops, and more. Guests are encouraged to wear their fanciest costumes and bring their hopes and dreams for 2025 to the dance floor. The party runs from 9 pm to 2 am.
Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
122 E Exchange Avenue Suite 200
Fort Worth , TX 76164 | Map
While Sundance Square’s annual free bash remains a Cowtown favorite, the Stockyards, with its bustling Mule Alley, boasts lively New Year’s Eve events. At Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, headed by Chef Tim Love, the music venue will host The Wilder Blue for the last concert of the year. Known for their blend of Americana, country, and folk-rock, the band sets the tone for an evening of drinks, dancing, and celebrating into 2025.
The show opens at 9 pm, with tickets starting at $40.
Tulips FTW
112 St Louis Avenue
Fort Worth , TX 76104 | Map
At Tulips FTW, this Fort Worth venue is hosting a lively New Year’s Eve concert on December 31 at 8 pm. Enjoy Giovannie & The Hired Guns, known for their genre-blending sound and dynamic stage presence, while sipping craft cocktails or, in true Texas style, raising a toast with a cold beer instead of champagne.
General admission tickets are $37.
At Bar Dryce, Low Key NYE offers the perfect chill vibe for ringing in the new year. For those who aren’t looking for a fancy turn-up but still want to get out of the house, this laid-back celebration delivers. Roix La Croix will spin tracks starting at 10 pm, with amended hours keeping the bar open until 1 am. Guests can enjoy champagne and wine specials, plus bites. An optional activity invites attendees to write down things they want to release and toss them into the fire pit or jot down intentions for 2025 while sitting by the fire.
Billy Bob’s Texas — the world’s largest honky tonk — hosts a star-packed show that kicks off with Dalton Torres on the Honky Tonk Stage at 8 pm, followed by four balloon drops and a champagne toast at midnight. Country star Gary Allan takes the Main Stage at 10 pm.
General admission is $25, and reserved seating is $80–$100.
This year, The Crescent Hotel’s Blue Room is hosting a five-course prix fixe menu curated by Executive Chef Preston Paine. Savor dishes like shiso cured black bass and butter-poached lobster tail, complemented by reserve wines and vintage champagne. The $250 ticket (for 6 pm and 9 pm seatings) includes a Krug Champagne toast.
Start your New Year’s Eve celebration with a legendary four-course feast at Hotel Drover’s 97 West Kitchen & Bar. For $130 per adult, indulge in elevated dishes like stuffed lobster and a perfectly prepared 12 oz Akashi New York strip during this special four-course dinner event, served from 5 pm to 10 pm. A “Lil Ropers” menu is available for younger guests, priced at $35 for ages 5 to 12, while children under 5 dine free. Reservations are required.