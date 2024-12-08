The Best New Year’s Eve Parties and Restaurants in Fort Worth

Make Believe invites you to step into a fantasy-filled New Year’s Eve celebration. Hosted by Rumors Parties, this costume party blends timeless nostalgia with bold creativity, promising an unforgettable night. DJ sets by Jordan Edward, Stephen Carmona, and Jason Faries will keep the energy alive, with a special guest performance by Ginny Mac.

The $40 ticket includes free drinks, confetti drops, and more. Guests are encouraged to wear their fanciest costumes and bring their hopes and dreams for 2025 to the dance floor. The party runs from 9 pm to 2 am.