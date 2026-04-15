Top North Texas Singles Events — Our Ultimate Guide to the Best Groups for Finding that Someone Special

Over the past several months, Hagan has organized almost 50 events for singles across North Texas — including a popular event at the Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel in March. (Courtesy)

Abbey Hagan, founder of the singles meetup group The Datey, tells PaperCity Fort Worth that dating apps have fundamentally changed how singles meet, and not always for the better. (Courtesy)

For anyone willfully or begrudgingly unhitched, finding a romantic partner — or even a decent date — feels harder than ever. Routines and familiar circles rarely open the door to something new. Abbey Hagan, founder of the singles meetup group The Datey, tells PaperCity Fort Worth that dating apps have fundamentally changed how singles meet, and not always for the better.

“We’ve lost the art of approaching someone in a bar or on the street because we can swipe from the comfort of our own home at all hours of the day,” she says. “That can lead to instant gratification, but we’re not wired to have so many options at our disposal. We end up chasing something else because we think we can always find someone taller or better.”

Hagan founded The Datey (@the_datey) last June after noticing how many potentially compatible people were walking the Katy Trail in Dallas.

“There was no way to know if someone was single or not,” she recalls, adding that people are largely burned out on dating apps and are seeking a return to in-person ways to meet potential romantic partners.

Over the past several months, Hagan has organized almost 50 events for singles across North Texas — including a popular meetup at the Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel in March — that have led to hundreds of first dates afterward. Participants wear red wristbands and mingle freely. No speed dating. No forced conversations. Just a friendly space and the open opportunity to strike up conversations with potentially like-minded future partners.

The Datey

The Datey is launching a new event, Ladies Datey Sunset Yoga, this Thursday, April 16, at The Village Dallas. The happy hour and yoga session is designed to help local women make new friends in a relaxed, social setting. Hagan says feedback from past events made it clear that many attendees were looking for more platonic connections, not just dating opportunities. Her group is hosting its first dating event in Austin this Saturday, and a dating event for folks 35 and over is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, in Frisco. After her March event in Fort Worth, Hagan says she plans to bring several more meetups for singles to Cowtown later this year.

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Fern Connections Singles Trivia Night

What better way to find the right partner than testing their The Office trivia skills at a singles event in Grapevine built around compatibility? Keep Friday, April 17, clear for Trivia Night for Singles, hosted by Fern Connections Meetup Group. Attendees ages 24 to 39 will be grouped into teams based on compatibility scores drawn from a pre-event questionnaire. “Everyone will leave feeling like a winner,” the event page notes, adding that the evening is organized by a certified matchmaker and relationship coach.

Dallas Singles Adventures

With a steady lineup of upcoming events, Dallas Singles Adventures keeps local singles connected. This Sunday’s Coffee with LP, led by LP Breedlove, centers on a discussion of the mental and emotional barriers to dating, with topics ranging from self-esteem to emotional health and how those factors shape the way we view ourselves and others. Other upcoming events include a go-kart outing, an April mix-and-mingle, and a brunch and book discussion.

Pre-Dating Speed Dating

For singles in their 30s and 40s, a more traditional format still holds appeal. Pre-Dating Texas is hosting a speed dating event on Tuesday, April 21, at Black Hawk Brewery in Prosper. The evening follows a straightforward setup. Attendees rotate through a series of six-minute conversations with potential matches, then note who they would like to see again. The organizers handle the follow-up afterward. Billed as a “refreshing alternative” to dating apps, the event leans into quick, face-to-face interaction and the chance to spark a connection in real time.

Fort Worth Singles Ready to Mingle

For those looking to meet people closer to home, Fort Worth Singles Ready to Mingle offers a more local, community-driven approach. The Facebook group hosts one to two mixers each month that bring together business professionals in casual settings where conversation comes naturally. Organizers emphasize face-to-face interaction over online messaging, encouraging members to attend events and get to know each other in person. Attendees pay their own way, and first-time guests are welcome to bring a friend.

How to Make the Most Out of Singles Events

Hagan says the biggest advice she gives to participants at her events is to leave their phone in their pocket (unless they are getting someone’s number).

“You have to make yourself available,” she says, adding that it doesn’t hurt to do a few laps to see who is there. “If you make it to a first date, the pace of the conversation can say a lot about compatibility. You want to be friends with who you are dating, so you should be getting along and having a good time. Set realistic expectations by taking them somewhere you would normally go and show up as yourself.”