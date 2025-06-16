How To Spend 48 Hours in One of The Most Underrated U.S. Cities — Luxury Stays, Great Dining, and More in Oklahoma City

Just a three-hour drive north of Dallas, Oklahoma City is not an obvious destination, but an incredibly underrated one. For one, it’s becoming a new film boomtown as big movies like Twisters, Killers of the Flower Moon, and the upcoming New Year’s Rev starring Jenna Fischer and Fred Armisen were filmed there. For basketball fans, the Oklahoma City Thunder is currently in the 2025 NBA Finals (Game 5 is tonight). And there are plenty of new luxury hotels to stay at, including a brand new debut this spring.

Last year, CNN named Oklahoma City one of the 25 Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S., and just last month, Travel + Leisure called it a hidden gem. We had to go see what all the fuss was about. For the first time, we visited Oklahoma City and experienced some great things the city offers. Here’s how we recommend spending 48 hours in downtown OKC.

Where to Stay in Downtown Oklahoma City

Since 2022, The National, Autograph Collection has been the historic, luxury hotel to stay at when visiting downtown Oklahoma City. Built in 1931, the former First National Bank was restored and transformed into a 146-room hotel with restaurants and event space. Murals, painted ceilings, stone columns, vault doors, and more were preserved, creating a really cool experience for history buffs or lovers of architecture.

During our stay, we loved The Vault — an underground cocktail bar within The National’s historic coffers. Set behind the original bank vault doors of the First National Center, the bar was recently rebranded with Coury Hospitality (operators of the hotel) at the helm of the food and beverage program. The vibe is moody, with historical elements available to peruse all around. Go between 4 pm and 6 pm every Tuesday through Saturday for Banker’s Hours — a special cocktail experience where you get to crack the code of one of the historic safety deposit boxes that line the back wall of the bar. Our drink and food recs: The Red Ledger with mezcal, hibiscus, pineapple, and more, tuna crispy rice, and pork belly bao bun.

The hotel also offers two restaurants. On the first floor of the property is an upscale steakhouse, Stock & Bond. One evening, we enjoyed steak, crab cakes, and Brussels sprouts with bacon and a cider glaze. And in the former bank on the second floor, the aptly named Teller’s is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and features Italian cuisine.

Brand new to the scene, The Citizen House Hotel just debuted in Oklahoma City this spring. It’s located on the second floor of Citizen in downtown — a 12-story mixed-use building that also boasts a three-story modern social club. Citizen House includes 16 new bespoke hotel suites, flexible workspace, upscale dining, and special event spaces. It’s operated by Dallas-based hospitality group WoodHouse, whose portfolio includes Park House Dallas and Houston, and Dallas’ brand-new Banner House.

Father's Day Gifts Swipe















Next

A huge perk is that guests of The Citizen House Hotel get exclusive access to the members-only social club during their stay. This includes the Member’s Dining Room led by Executive Chef Miguel Acosta, which features sushi, salads, steak, and more. We recommend the beef tartare starter with egg yolk jam and the 12-ounce lamb chops. The bar also makes a great espresso martini and spicy piña margarita. After your meal, make sure to ask about the candy closet and hidden photo booth.

What To Do in Oklahoma City

If you’re not in town for a specific reason, the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum is a great place to start. Forged from the destruction of the Oklahoma City bombing on April 19, 1995, this museum honors those killed and the response that the city took after the tragic event 30 years ago. There’s an outdoor symbolic memorial just outside of where the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building once stood, as well as the museum inside the former Journal Record Building (which withstood the bombing) that takes visitors through that day — as well as the world’s response.

Located downtown, Bricktown is an industrial chic neighborhood to explore. Repurposed warehouses are now restaurants, wine lounges, and piano bars. There’s also the Bricktown Canal, where guests can hop on a water taxi for a tour. The First Americans Museum (another must-visit) is in the area, as well as Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark if you want to catch a game.

Less than a 10-minute drive north, Paseo Arts District is like nothing else in OKC. It’s a small, colorfully transportive neighborhood featuring about 20 art galleries, restaurants, and shops. We enjoyed lunch at Mexican restaurant and tiki bar, OSO Paseo. Tacos are the way to go here, especially the brisket burnt end and birria. Afterwards, we browsed around the charming Literati Press Comics & Novels, a local bookstore and publisher. I got a great book rec from the cashier.

Other Places to Eat & Drink

Whenever we travel, we always must check out a local coffee shop and a local brewery. For brews in Oklahoma City, Skydance Brewing is a staple in downtown. It’s a Native American-owned craft brewery that serves around 10 beers, has an outdoor patio, and allows food from nearby spots.

Across the street from Skydance, we grabbed a couple of great cappuccinos from a small-batch, craft coffee roaster and coffee shop eote (Ends of the Earth) coffee inside The Central Exchange Building (a historic building which houses various dining concepts). The aesthetic is cool with concrete black walls and warm, brown leather booths. I wouldn’t have minded spending a couple of hours in there on a rainy afternoon.

Don’t sleep on Oklahoma City. Its downtown is like Dallas, but cleaner. There are a ton of great restaurants and bars, and so many different neighborhoods to explore. You might even catch a celebrity hanging out at The Vault or Citizen House bar after wrapping up filming for the day or attending one of the final Thunder vs Pacers games this week.