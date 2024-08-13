Culture / Entertainment

The Best Oktoberfests in North Texas 2024 — Biers, German-Inspired Bites, and Live Music

Get Your Lederhosen and Steins Ready

BY // 08.13.24
oktoberfest dallas north texas

North Texas features several great Oktoberfests this fall.

Oktoberfest has always been a welcome fall harbinger. And this year, the annual celebrations for biers, brats, and polka begin as early as September 19. So get your lederhosen and steins ready and raise a cold one to the best Oktoberfests in North Texas throughout fall 2024.

Addison Oktoberfest

From September 19 through 22, head to Addison Circle Park for the city’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. The four-day event features family-friendly entertainment like German entertainers in authentic costumes performing traditional Bavarian folk dances, oompah music, sing-a-longs, yodels, and more. You’ll also find authentic German bites like sausage, schnitzel, sauerkraut, strudel, and giant pretzels, as well as a special “Oktoberfest” Paulaner Bier. There will also be interactive games, dachshund races, and children’s entertainment. Costumes are encouraged.

Oktoberfest Fort Worth
Don’t miss Fort Worth’s Oktoberfest on September 26-28. (Courtesy)

Oktoberfest Fort Worth

This year, Fort Worth’s Oktoberfest takes place from September 26 through 28 at Trinity Park. The event features German food, music, dancing, games, and more. Music will be provided by Alex Meixner Band, Walburg Boys, and more. You can get your tickets here.

Oktoberfest at Community Beer Co.

Celebrate Oktoberfest at this local brewery on September 28 starting at 11 am. For $15, you can get a cool commemorative stein and one beer. The event will also feature seasonal beer releases, German-inspired food, adoptable dogs, and more.

17th Annual Downtown McKinney Oktoberfest

Head to historic downtown McKinney from September 27 through 29 for the city’s 17th annual Oktoberfest. Meet at the square for free admission to the festivities which include local biers, a keg tapping, German food, an arts and crafts marketplace, and more.

Oktoberfest Dallas
Oktoberfest Dallas takes place at Flag Pole Hill on October 5. (Courtesy)

Oktoberfest Dallas

On October 5, Flag Pole Hill at White Rock Lake is hosting its annual Oktoberfest event. There will be live music, bites and brews, and keg tapping and stein-holding contests. The music lineup includes Cody Morrow, Red — A Taylor Swift Tribute, and The Lab.

Oktoberfest and Armor Brewing’s First Birthday

In Allen, Armor Brewing is celebrating one year in business, as well as Oktoberfest on October 5. There will be a full day of events, so keep updated for more details to come.

Frisco Oktoberfest

On October 5, from 11 am to 9 pm, Frisco is celebrating its 5th annual Oktoberfest at The Star with bier, brats, a stein hoisting competition, games, dancing, live music, and more. There will also be a Weiner dog race, brat-eating contest, keg rolling race, and more. More info is available here.

