fbpx
A Orville Peck House of Blues Houston
Orville Peck House of Blues Houston
IMG_2633
Orville Peck House of Blues Houston
Orville Peck House of Blues Houston
Orville Peck House of Blues Houston
01
06

Fans were so close to the folksy, brokenhearted singer, one attendee joked Orville Peck might see him from the crowd and fall in love with him at House of Blues Houston.

02
06

Orville Peck sings his heart out at House of Blues Houston. (Photo by Gigi Baer)

03
06

Orville Peck performs at House of Blues Houston.

04
06

Orville Peck dazzles attendees at House of Blues Houston.

05
06

Orville Peck brings his yearning, bluesy sound to House of Blues Houston.

06
06

Orville Peck jams out at House of Blues Houston.

A Orville Peck House of Blues Houston
Orville Peck House of Blues Houston
IMG_2633
Orville Peck House of Blues Houston
Orville Peck House of Blues Houston
Orville Peck House of Blues Houston
Culture / Entertainment

Houston’s New Space Cowboy — Orville Peck Pulls a Willie Nelson Fake Out, Hands Out Roses and Croons About Gay Cowboy Love

A Concert Where You Have to Sing Along

BY // 10.09.24
Fans were so close to the folksy, brokenhearted singer, one attendee joked Orville Peck might see him from the crowd and fall in love with him at House of Blues Houston.
Orville Peck sings his heart out at House of Blues Houston. (Photo by Gigi Baer)
Orville Peck performs at House of Blues Houston.
Orville Peck dazzles attendees at House of Blues Houston.
Orville Peck brings his yearning, bluesy sound to House of Blues Houston.
Orville Peck jams out at House of Blues Houston.
1
6

Fans were so close to the folksy, brokenhearted singer, one attendee joked Orville Peck might see him from the crowd and fall in love with him at House of Blues Houston.

2
6

Orville Peck sings his heart out at House of Blues Houston. (Photo by Gigi Baer)

3
6

Orville Peck performs at House of Blues Houston.

4
6

Orville Peck dazzles attendees at House of Blues Houston.

5
6

Orville Peck brings his yearning, bluesy sound to House of Blues Houston.

6
6

Orville Peck jams out at House of Blues Houston.

Cowboys and cowgirls, decked out in their snazziest boots and bedazzled denim, descended upon Houston’s House of Blues for masked country crooner Orville Peck on Tuesday night. Though his face remains something of a mystery, as Peck has never shown the upper half of it publicly, Peck wore his heart on his sleeve for fans. And took joy in teasing them.

As Peck walked onto the stage in a floral, sequin embroidered cowboy hat and pin-striped denim suit, several people in the front of the crowd began to Texas two-step in anticipation. After pulling everyone in with his mournful single “Big Sky,” Peck laid down the ground rules for his concerts. Everyone must sing along even if they don’t know the words, dance if they can, and Peck encouraged in a maniacal voice “If at any point you feel like crying, you have to cry.”

Peck’s third rule was a natural transition to his soulful ballad “C’mon Baby, Cry” that brought cheers rather than tears from the crowd as he belted the chorus. Soon after, the concert briefly turned into an episode of The Bachelor as Peck tossed three red roses to members of the audience who caught his eye for their creative outfits and killer dance moves.

Orville Peck hands out roses, a reference to his song “Roses Are Falling,” at his Houston concert at House of Blues. (Photo by Jenna Baer)
Orville Peck hands out roses at his Houston concert at House of Blues.

Duets and Childhood Dreams

Currently on his Stampede tour for his album of duets with fellow country singers, Peck explained that the idea was inspired by an “old guy from Texas” — Willie Nelson. The Red-Headed Stranger himself and Orville Peck recorded a cover of the playful gay love song “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other.” Peck played a twisted prank this Houston crowd too, pretending to introduce Nelson for a live performance of the song, before reminding everyone the 91-year old Texas icon is also on his own tour right now.

“This is a Texas anthem, I hope you enjoy it,” Peck said in introducing the bluesy ballad.

The crowd was inclined to agree, a few couples even began slow dancing. In between songs, Peck cleverly filled the silence with howls of coyotes and the chirps of crickets, giving the concert a disco in the desert aesthetic. 

Fall Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
Orville Peck House of Blues Houston
Orville Peck jams out at House of Blues Houston.

This rhinestone cowboy who hails from South Africa had a busy day ahead of his performance sightseeing in Houston. A baritone, smooth talker, Peck told the tightly packed audience he lived out his childhood dreams of becoming an astronaut while touring NASA’s Johnson Space Center earlier in the day. And he wore his leather masquerade mask there, thanking NASA for making him a Space Cowboy.

Saving the favorites for last, Peck serenaded the House of Blues crowd with his hauntingly beautiful vibrato on “Dead of Night” and fired everyone up to clap for the near entirety of “Daytona Sand.” Luckily, the audience met Peck’s entry requirement for performing the lilting, fast-paced latter song. Some people in the crowd were from both Florida and Mississippi, which Peck spells out during the song.

Peck’s own Texas rodeo will sadly end after he returns to Austin City Limits for another performance on Sunday.

Enjoy our state-of-the-art fitness center, class offerings, and private training.

DISCOVER MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$409,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$468,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
1402 Wisterwood Drive
Shadow Oaks
FOR SALE

1402 Wisterwood Drive
Houston, TX

$429,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1402 Wisterwood Drive
3207 Coral Ridge Drive
League City | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

3207 Coral Ridge Drive
League City, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3207 Coral Ridge Drive
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$389,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
12506 Castlestone Drive
Crossroads Park
FOR SALE

12506 Castlestone Drive
Houston, TX

$354,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12506 Castlestone Drive
3703 Fox Creek Court
Harmony Village, Spring
FOR SALE

3703 Fox Creek Court
Spring, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
3703 Fox Creek Court
2902 Chenevert Street #B
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2902 Chenevert Street #B
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2902 Chenevert Street #B
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$299,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Houston, TX

$105,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
5418 Indigo Street
Braes View Terrace, Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5418 Indigo Street
Houston, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5418 Indigo Street
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,980,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
3834 Marlowe Street
West University
FOR SALE

3834 Marlowe Street
West University Place, TX

$2,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3834 Marlowe Street
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$639,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
713 Somerset Commons Lane
Somerset Green | Co-list: Melinda Gordon
FOR SALE

713 Somerset Commons Lane
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
713 Somerset Commons Lane
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$414,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
606 Marshall Street #B14
Montrose
FOR SALE

606 Marshall Street #B14
Houston, TX

$165,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
606 Marshall Street #B14
5022 Royal Amber Lane
King Crossing, Katy | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

5022 Royal Amber Lane
Katy, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
5022 Royal Amber Lane
5413 Newcastle Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5413 Newcastle Street
Bellaire, TX

$765,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5413 Newcastle Street
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
7226 Glenbank Way
Sheffield, Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

7226 Glenbank Way
Houston, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
7226 Glenbank Way
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
5415 Newcastle Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5415 Newcastle Street
Bellaire, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5415 Newcastle Street
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
1108 Oakmont Glen Court
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1108 Oakmont Glen Court
Houston, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1108 Oakmont Glen Court
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
2904 Chenevert Street #G
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2904 Chenevert Street #G
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2904 Chenevert Street #G
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X