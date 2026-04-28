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Taking a 32-Story Plunge — The Woodlands’ Most Daring Fundraiser Test Your Limits With a Skyscraper Stroll

Camp For All Keeps It Brave

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Photography Si Vo Photography

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Faith Malton went over the edge for Camp For All for a third time this year. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Faith Malton went over the edge for Camp For All for a third time this year. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Shell employees participated in Camp For All’s Over the Edge fundraiser at The Woodlands Towers on The Woodlands Waterway. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Shell employees participated in Camp For All’s Over the Edge fundraiser at The Woodlands Towers on The Woodlands Waterway. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Camp For All COO Brian Frazier goes over the edge April 11 at The Woodlands Towers. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Camp For All COO Brian Frazier goes over the edge April 11 at The Woodlands Towers. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Camp For All fundraiser Sergio Campa talks with host Melissa Wilson about his experience going over the edge. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Camp For All fundraiser Sergio Campa talks with host Melissa Wilson about his experience going over the edge. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Camp For All fundraisers are prepped to go over the edge at the 32-story Woodlands Towers on The Woodlands Waterway. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Camp For All fundraisers are prepped to go over the edge at the 32-story Woodlands Towers on The Woodlands Waterway. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Camp For All participant Brandon Hinman of Howard Hughes Communities rappelled down The Woodlands Towers on The Woodlands Waterway on April 11. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Camp For All participant Brandon Hinman of Howard Hughes Communities rappelled down The Woodlands Towers on The Woodlands Waterway on April 11. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

The dizzying view from the top of the tower at Camp For All’s Over the Edge fundraiser at The Woodlands Towers on The Woodlands Waterway. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

The dizzying view from the top of the tower at Camp For All’s Over the Edge fundraiser at The Woodlands Towers on The Woodlands Waterway. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

More than 50 people stepped off a 32-story tower in The Woodlands — and it was all for a good cause. Howard Hughes Communities’  The Woodlands Towers once again hosted the Over the Edge fundraiser for Camp for All. Participants rappelled down the side of the office high-rise along The Woodlands Waterway.

The group raised $160,000 to support programming at Camp For All, a 206-acre barrier-free camp in Burton. Each year, more than 9,000 kids and adults of all abilities discover independence at the camp. They build confidence and experience the joy of being themselves.

“Over The Edge is so much more than a fundraising event,” Camp For All president and CEO Pat Prior Sorrells says. “It’s also a celebration of community, courage and possibility.”

The event brought together a full community effort, with brave rappelers stepping off the tower as donors, sponsors, volunteers and supporters cheered from below. Each played a role in creating life-changing experiences for Camp For All’s campers.

Camp For All | Over The Edge 2026 (Photo by Si Vo Photography)
Shell employees participated in Camp For All’s Over the Edge fundraiser at The Woodlands Towers on The Woodlands Waterway. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Over the Edge was hosted by FOX 26 anchor Melissa Wilson, who is also the parent of a camper.

“Our son Caleb had an amazing experience as a camper,” Wilson says. “Camp For All provided so much joy when we needed it most. Being part of this event reminds me how much impact we can make when we come together for a great cause.”

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The People Behind the Plunge

Participants took the plunge for different reasons, but they shared a common goal.

Faith Malton, who was born with one arm, returned for a third time to support Camp For All and go over the edge.

“It’s a meaningful way to shift perspective and challenge the mind,” Malton says. “This is a beautiful opportunity to stretch beyond perceived limits, strengthen the mind and grow beyond your edges.”

For Malton, that belief is simple. “Real growth asks for action,” she says.

Camp For All | Over The Edge 2026 Frazier (Photo by Si Vo Photography)
Camp For All COO Brian Frazier goes over the edge April 11 at The Woodlands Towers. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Another participant set out to break barriers of his own. Zack Ruhl had both legs amputated due to a medical condition.

“I lost both my legs when I was two, but I never lost my drive,” Ruhl says. “I live for pushing my limits and showing people that the only thing really holding you back is your mind.”

That mindset carried him to the edge of the tower. “Rappelling for Camp For All wasn’t just about the drop,” he says. “It was about proving that fear doesn’t get to decide what you’re capable of.”

Beyond the Edge

Since opening in Burton in 1998, Camp For All has served nearly 200,000 campers. It has also partnered with more than 65 nonprofit organizations to create adaptive programs that encourage confidence, community and resilience.

As demand continues to grow, Camp For All is preparing to expand.

Camp For All | Over The Edge 2026 (Photo by Si Vo Photography)
Camp For All fundraisers are prepped to go over the edge at the 32-story Woodlands Towers on The Woodlands Waterway. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Camp For All Chappell Hill is set to open next summer. The new location will double the number of campers that can enjoy the experience. It will also offer adaptive facilities and adventures for every ability.

For those inspired to try Over the Edge themselves, Camp For All announced a limited-time opportunity for next year’s event. Throughout the rest of April, the $50 registration fee for the 2027 Over The Edge event will be waived. Participants can secure their spot early by registering here with the promo code WAIVE.

You just need to be willing to go over the edge of a 32-story tower.

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