PaperCity Editors’ Travel Must-Haves This Summer

When it comes to summer travels, we at PaperCity pride ourselves on featuring the world’s most glamorous destinations where the jet set stay and play. Whether you want to escape to Amanera for a soulful restoration in the Dominican Republic, sail aboard the Ritz-Carlton yacht, or get lost amidst the jungles of Mexico at Four Seasons Tamarindo, we are here to satiate your wanderlust with insider knowledge of the most exclusive properties in the world. To equip you fully, our well-traveled editorial team assembled a list of their must-haves for stylish travel.

Jordaan Loafer Gucci $1050.00 Buy Boat and Tote L.L. Bean $34.95 Buy Fausto Sunglasses Tom Ford $495.00 Buy

Billy Fong

Editor in Chief, PaperCity Magazine

Gucci loafers. They are the most versatile shoe in the world— whether you are heading to a late night party at the Surf Club in Montauk or breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Over the course of the last 30 years (I bought my first pair in NYC in the mid-90s) I’ve generally bought at least one new pair a year just to celebrate a milestone in life.

L.L.Bean monogrammed Boat and Tote. Call me old school, but my totes are my travel go-to. They can also resemble Russian nesting dolls since I put other bags within them— usually my Hermes tote and some crossbodies for evenings out. I have five L.L. Bean totes in various sizes (but I always get the open top and not the zip versions) and various monograms including NERD, FAG, PREP and EIC.

Tom Ford sunglasses. Since summer means living poolside then you must have sunglasses. They also come in handy if you are traveling to a paparazzi-filled enclave so you give the mystery that you might be a celebrity as well. I always say go big or go home, and Major Tom has frames that channel your inner Switfy Lazar.

Eperon d'Or et Tenues de Jour shawl 140 Hermes $1450.00 Buy Essential 22" Carry-On Expandable Spinner Briggs & Riley $699.00 Buy Deep Relax Roller Ball Aromatherapy Associates $37.00 Buy

Georgie Miller

Managing Director, Content Strategy & Operations

Hermes Shawl 140. One of these enveloping cashmere and silk blended favorites doubles as my emotional support blanket and stylish accessory on every trip. It provides warmth on an airplane, complements a super plain jeans and sneakers outfit for daytime touring, and makes evening ensembles more polished. The material magically adapts to suit any climate and their intricate patterns compliment any colors.

Briggs and Riley Baseline Essential 22″ Carry-On Expandable Spinner. When the sleek hardshell suitcase trendsetters zigged, I zagged. For trips that require a carry-on to accommodate a complicated, multistop journey, this softsided suitcase works overtime. The zipped compartment for (lots of) hanging clothes and the highly effective, high-tech compression system allows for my overpacking heart to live its best life, even in the confines of a carryon.

Aromatherapy Associates Roller Treatment in Deep Relax. These cute little roll ons work as on-the-go perfume, a calming pre-sleep ritual, a dose of soothing wellness for travel logistic stresses and a convenient way to mask any unpleasant smells that you will inevitably encounter on your journey.

Hopscotch Rec RECESS $41.00 Buy The Bigger Carry-On AWAY $295.00 Buy Kindle Amazon $159.00 Buy

Megan Ziots

Digital Editorial Director, Dallas + Fort Worth

Recess Pickleball Paddle. Now that I am officially obsessed with the game, I can’t go anywhere without my pickleball paddle. And thankfully, most destinations have courts all over these days. These stylish paddles from Recess come in all kinds of chic designs. Headed to Palm Springs? Check out the Hopscotch or Tetherball. Want to rep your alma mater? They have six Texas universities. Bringing a date? The Date Night Set is perfect for two.

Away’s The Bigger Carry-On. I don’t travel anywhere without my Away carry-on. I got one in Coast Blue several years ago, and I am hooked for life. The award-winning Classic suitcase is designed to maximize packing space (I am a notorious overpacker so this is great for me). I love the separate sections paired with the interior compression system that makes one of my most daunting tasks before a trip a breeze. And it has a laundry bag! No more searching hotel room closets for the plastic ones. I’m due for a new one soon, and my eye is on the Salt White (Gloss).

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite. I still love a good paperback, but my Kindle is a savior when it comes to long flights. Multiple books in one lightweight device is perfect for any journey over a couple of hours. Whether you’re flying at night or the window seat passenger will not put the shade down, it’s adjustable to read in any kind of light. You also don’t have to worry about reading by/in the pool when you get to your destination because it’s waterproof.

Demoiselles Red/Blue Boudoir Shams D. Porthault $227.50 Buy Lemme Sleep Tight Gummies Lemme $10.00 Buy Childs Blue Bristle Hair Brush Mason Pearson $160.00 Buy

Melissa Smrekar

Digital Executive Editor, Dallas

D. Porthault Boudoir Pillow. At the White House, Jackie Kennedy slept beneath Porthault sheets. The French house also counted Audrey Hepburn, Coco Chanel, and Grace Kelly as devotees of their linens. Perhaps the most “extra” thing about me (an innately “extra” person) is that I travel with a Porthault boudoir pillow to rest my pretty little head on long flights. Make travel glamorous again!

Lemme Sleep Tight Vegan Gummies. No one loves sleeping more than I do, and I prioritize quality sleep especially when I’m traveling. Taking two Lemme Sleep gummies 30 minutes before bed ensures I will fall asleep quickly, sleep soundly, and wake up feeling refreshed. The 14-count pack is perfect for a one-week trip and so easy to toss in your toiletries. They contain magnesium and melatonin, taste like dessert, and are drug-free. Check, check, check.

Mason Pearson Blue Bristle Hair Brush. It’s *technically* for children, but the Mason Pearson Childs Blue Bristle Hair Brush is the perfect size for throwing in your carry-on bag for travel. Since the 1800s, Mason Pearson has been making the world’s finest hairbrushes. No need to reinvent the wheel. Buy the best, and use it forever.

Iconic Scuba Dickey Jacket Veronica Beard $645.00 Buy Suncrest Eric Javits $236.00 Buy Wool Scarf Gucci $500.00 Buy

Shelby Hodge

Social & Lifestyle Editor, Houston

Veronica Beard Iconic Scuba Dickey Jacket. While you should not judge a book by its cover, you can certainly assess a traveler by the chosen attire. Preferring to be recognized as a sophisticated globe trotter, I won’t hit the road without my black Veronica Beard blazer. The perfect stylish addition to my jeans and soft white T and with just the right amount of chic to top that little black dress for dinner.

Eric Javits Suncrest Hat. Granted, I own dozens of hats in all incarnations but for travel I reach for my Eric Javits hybrid sun visor and fedora in peanut and white. Sun protection is key to my beauty routine so this is another item that I never leave home without. The stylish chapeau has a 50+ UPF rating, meaning it effectively blocks up to 98 percent of the sun’s ultraviolet radiation. On top of that, it’s rather chic.

Gucci Wool Scarf. While jetliner temps may be unsufferable while idling on the tarmac in summer, once aloft, the plane is typically freezing. My Gucci wool scarf is the ticket for warming up at 35,000 feet. Wrapped around my neck, draped across my chest, and cuddling my hands, it’s a comforting protection against jetsetter frostbite.