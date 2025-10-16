Paris Melvin Jr. Houston football Travis Hunter
Paris Melvin Jr. Houston football Travis Hunter
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Colorado University Buffalos, in the Big XII conference opener Friday September 12, 2025 at TDECU Stadium
Paris Melvin Jr. Houston football Travis Hunter
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Colorado University Buffalos, in the Big XII conference opener Friday September 12, 2025 at TDECU Stadium
01
05

Paris Melvin Jr. is a wide receiver, cornerback and kick returner headed to the University of Houston.

02
05

Four star recruit Paris Melvin Jr. will get the chance to play both ways — and return kicks — in Willie Fritz's University of Houston program.

03
05

University of Houston coach Willie Fritz has his olayers believing. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

04
05

Paris Melvin Jr. and the rest of University of Houston's star-studded 2026 freshmen class are already bonded, group text included. (@ParisMelvinJr)

05
05

University of Houston coach Willie Fritz has rebuilt programs before. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Paris Melvin Jr. Houston football Travis Hunter
Paris Melvin Jr. Houston football Travis Hunter
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Colorado University Buffalos, in the Big XII conference opener Friday September 12, 2025 at TDECU Stadium
Paris Melvin Jr. Houston football Travis Hunter
The University of Houston Cougars beat the Colorado University Buffalos, in the Big XII conference opener Friday September 12, 2025 at TDECU Stadium
Culture / Sporting Life

College Football’s Next Travis Hunter Is Headed To Houston — Paris Melvin Jr. Group Chat Bonds With His Future UH Teammates, Prepares For Three-Way Role

Inside Willie Fritz's Historic 2026 Football Recruiting Class

BY //
Paris Melvin Jr. is a wide receiver, cornerback and kick returner headed to the University of Houston.
Four star recruit Paris Melvin Jr. will get the chance to play both ways — and return kicks — in Willie Fritz's University of Houston program.
University of Houston coach Willie Fritz has his olayers believing. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Paris Melvin Jr. and the rest of University of Houston's star-studded 2026 freshmen class are already bonded, group text included. (@ParisMelvinJr)
University of Houston coach Willie Fritz has rebuilt programs before. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
1
5

Paris Melvin Jr. is a wide receiver, cornerback and kick returner headed to the University of Houston.

2
5

Four star recruit Paris Melvin Jr. will get the chance to play both ways — and return kicks — in Willie Fritz's University of Houston program.

3
5

University of Houston coach Willie Fritz has his olayers believing. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

4
5

Paris Melvin Jr. and the rest of University of Houston's star-studded 2026 freshmen class are already bonded, group text included. (@ParisMelvinJr)

5
5

University of Houston coach Willie Fritz has rebuilt programs before. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Paris Melvin Jr. is already close to his future University of Houston football teammates, bonding through a group chat with the fellow members of what’s going to be a historic 2026 recruiting class for second-year coach Willie Fritz. “We just always stay in contact,” Melvin tells PaperCity. “We’ve got a group chat we all be in. We text each other every day.

“After every game, we compare each other’s stats. We’re very competitive. I feel like this is the best class UH is bringing in — in history. . . We just looking to bring a championship to the crib.”

This four star three-way player (wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner) is excited to play with guys like five star quarterback Keisean Henderson, four star speedster Jayden Warren and so many others who are part of that ’26 group text. But Paris Melvin has been committed to Houston because he’s convinced Fritz and the UH coaching staff will give him every chance to become college football’s next Travis Hunter.

A real two way player who makes a regular impact on offense and defense — and, in Melvin’s case, special teams too.

“The main thing for me was getting a chance to actually play early one,” Melvin says. “And getting then be able to play both sides of the ball. I wasn’t really caught up in everything else everyone was selling. I’m really a simple guy. I just want to play football.”

To Paris Melvin Jr. that means coming off the field as little as possible. Fritz, wide receiver coach Derrick Sherman, defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong, cornerbacks coach PJ Hall and others all presented a consistent plan to Melvin that centered on how the Cougars would use him on both offense and defense.

Paris Melvin Jr. Houston football Travis Hunter
Paris Melvin Jr. and the rest of University of Houston’s star-studded 2026 freshmen class are already bonded, group text included. (@ParisMelvinJr)

“We just always stay in contact. We’ve got a group chat we all be in. We text each other every day. After every game, we compare each other’s stats. We’re very competitive. I feel like this is the best class UH is bringing in — in history. . . We just looking to bring a championship to the crib.” — UH commit Paris Melvin Jr.

Willie Fritz’s long history of being willing to defy conventional football thinking and see what other coaches could not or did not want to see (like keeping the athletic Michael Bishop at quarterback back in the day) helped too.

“They’re going to give him the opportunity to do the three way,” proud dad Paris Melvin Sr. tells PaperCity. “Play special teams, offense and defense. They’re going to give him the opportunity to be him.”

Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Arizona and Baylor all recruited Paris Melvin hard, but the UH coaches made him believe. In their vision for his game and how they’d use him. In a major winning future for UH. One that is already showing signs with the current Cougars of Conner Weigman, Carlos Allen Jr. and Co. sitting at 5-1 heading into Saturday’s 11 am homecoming game against Arizona (FS1).

It’s more than just a clear three-way plan or the winning vision that keep this highly-ranked commit tied to Houston though. During one recent UH game, Melvin’s 12-year-old brother was celebrating his birthday and he received plenty of happy Bday wishes.

“We feel the warmth,” Paris Melvin Sr. says. “Every time we’re here, they treat us like we’re at home. They treat us like family. So that’s a good fit for me.”

The Offense and Defense Plan

Travis Hunter became the Heisman winner by playing 1,523 snap — 750 on offense, 773 on defense — his final season at Colorado. Melvin doesn’t see that as a model as much as a why not? Why not push to rarely leave the field if you’re sure you can handle it. If it’s all you’ve done your whole football life.

“Ain’t no secret man,” Melvin says. “Really if you’ve got the heart and you really want to do it, you can do it I feel like. I’m blessed with a God-given ability to play both sides of the ball and I’m going to keep doing it for as long as I possibly can. I’m going to keep balling out.

“It’s something I’ve strived at.”

Melvin already has 12 touchdowns in six games for Cypress Springs High School this season, averaging more than 166 all-purpose yards per game. This 5-foot-11, 170-pounder is a highlight waiting to happen, someone who’s always seen the game in moments waiting to be grabbed.

The University of Houston Cougars Big XII conference champions and Final Four finalist were honored in a ring ceremony during the Houston Blue home football game versus against #11 rankled Texas Tech University, Saturday ,October 4, 2025 at TDECU Stadium
University of Houston coach Willie Fritz knows his program is just getting started in many ways. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

He grew up watching highlights of Deion Sanders and sees current Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb as a wide receiver inspiration. Melvin appreciates those who bring excitement to the game. Blending in isn’t his thing.

“When people told him he couldn’t do something, he would always be like, ‘Watch me,’ ” Paris Melvin Sr. says. “And that was his motivation. I think the love of the game gives him the drive to play all three positions.”

This three-way player is also driven to be part of something new, a groundbreaking UH class that is already tight, already pushing each other to do more in that group chat. If one of them has a big game, they all try and better it. Knowing they soon will be playing together, trying to change everything at the university of their hometown city.

A number of the players in this 2026 Houston football freshmen class to be played in the same Little League together. They have know each other or known of each other since they were little kids. Them all coming together at UH is no coincidence.

“It’s just knowing at the end of the day what the end goal is,” Melvin says. “And what we really want to do. All of us coming from different programs, us really buying into UH and what they’ve got to offer.

“We all want to bring a championship and change where we come from.”

So the texts go flying back and forth on Thursday and Friday nights with Melvin, Keisean Henderson, Jayden Warren, Jaivion Martin, Jeremiah Bushnell and more comparing how their high school games went and connecting on who’s heading to the next UH football home game.

The three-way star is at the center of it all. You’ll often find Melvin with his Beat headphones pushed up off his ears, stylish black glasses on, as he mingles with his future Cougar teammates. He’s been doing this triple duty thing for years and has no plans on slowing down at Houston. The only thing Paris Melvin Jr. is uncertain of is whether catching a touchdown pass or intercepting a pass is a bigger thrill.

“I feel like catching touchdowns is harder,” Melvin tells PaperCity. “I feel like it mean more. But as a DB, taking the ball away means a lot more too. I can easily go out there and score on anybody. But taking the ball away. That means a lot more.”

Melvin grins, happy with the final result of his internal debate. Why force yourself to choose when you can do it all?

Kwiat
AVAILABLE AT Bachendorf's DISCOVER NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Fairwood | Co-list: Gary Owens-Turftag Group
FOR SALE

14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Cypress, TX

$279,950 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$240,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
9719 Atwell Drive
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
5126 Bessies Creek Trace
Fulbrook
FOR SALE

5126 Bessies Creek Trace
Fulshear, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
5126 Bessies Creek Trace
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
6135 Jason Street
Robindell
FOR SALE

6135 Jason Street
Houston, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6135 Jason Street
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$289,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$489,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
4000 Purdue Street #157
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #157
Houston, TX

$250,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #157
10406 Raritan Drive
Shadow Oaks
FOR SALE

10406 Raritan Drive
Houston, TX

$510,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
10406 Raritan Drive
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
16019 Old Humble Road
Kohlman
FOR SALE

16019 Old Humble Road
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16019 Old Humble Road
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Houston, TX

$118,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$294,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
2818 Chancery Summit Court
City Gate
FOR SALE

2818 Chancery Summit Court
Houston, TX

$357,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2818 Chancery Summit Court
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
5602 Dumfries Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5602 Dumfries Drive
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5602 Dumfries Drive
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$539,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$605,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,174,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X