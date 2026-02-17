Parker McCollum
Fort Worth music shows
Lone Star Smokeout Crowd
Parker McCollum
Lone Star Smokeout_BBQ Tent Day 1
01
05

Well before the first downbeat of Parker McCollum’s new music video, Hotel Drover sets the tone. (Courtesy)

02
05

Singer-songwriter Joseph Neville hosts a weekly songwriter series at The Post every Wednesday at 8 pm, featuring a rotating lineup of artists. (Courtesy)

03
05

Lone Star Smokeout returns April 24 through 26 to Arlington for its second year. (Courtesy)

04
05

"Killin' Me" marks the first time Parker McCollum features his wife, Hallie Ray Light McCollum, in a music video. (Courtesy)

05
05

Beyond the stage, festivalgoers at Lone Star Smokeout can sample barbecue from acclaimed pitmasters across Texas and beyond. (Courtesy)

Parker McCollum
Fort Worth music shows
Lone Star Smokeout Crowd
Parker McCollum
Lone Star Smokeout_BBQ Tent Day 1
Culture / Entertainment

Texas Country Star Parker McCollum Unveils Killin’ Me Music Video Filmed at Fort Worth’s Hotel Drover and Billy Bob’s

Plus, The Upcoming Must-See Local Shows

BY //
Well before the first downbeat of Parker McCollum’s new music video, Hotel Drover sets the tone. (Courtesy)
Singer-songwriter Joseph Neville hosts a weekly songwriter series at The Post every Wednesday at 8 pm, featuring a rotating lineup of artists. (Courtesy)
Lone Star Smokeout returns April 24 through 26 to Arlington for its second year. (Courtesy)
"Killin' Me" marks the first time Parker McCollum features his wife, Hallie Ray Light McCollum, in a music video. (Courtesy)
Beyond the stage, festivalgoers at Lone Star Smokeout can sample barbecue from acclaimed pitmasters across Texas and beyond. (Courtesy)
1
5

Well before the first downbeat of Parker McCollum’s new music video, Hotel Drover sets the tone. (Courtesy)

2
5

Singer-songwriter Joseph Neville hosts a weekly songwriter series at The Post every Wednesday at 8 pm, featuring a rotating lineup of artists. (Courtesy)

3
5

Lone Star Smokeout returns April 24 through 26 to Arlington for its second year. (Courtesy)

4
5

"Killin' Me" marks the first time Parker McCollum features his wife, Hallie Ray Light McCollum, in a music video. (Courtesy)

5
5

Beyond the stage, festivalgoers at Lone Star Smokeout can sample barbecue from acclaimed pitmasters across Texas and beyond. (Courtesy)

Well before the first downbeat of Parker McCollum’s new music video, Hotel Drover sets the tone. A black truck pulls up to the entrance of the Western-luxe retreat, where a valet greets McCollum. Inside the lobby, he makes his way upstairs before reappearing at Billy Bob’s Texas. Ascending guitar lines, backed by unhurried drumbeats, open the mid-tempo video for “Killin’ Me,” the latest release from McCollum, a two-time ACM Award winner.

“One more last time,” McCollum sings on stage. “Are you all mine? Take your sweet time.”

As he croons, his gaze settles on a woman across the dance floor — his real-life wife, Hallie Ray Light McCollum. The track glides from verse to chorus without losing momentum, showcasing the country star’s gift for hook-driven melodies and heartfelt lyrics. “You turn every head and stop a room on a dime,” the chorus begins.

McCollum’s new release is the latest reminder of the star power tied to Fort Worth’s music scene. You can catch his upcoming Texas shows, which include a March 20 performance at RodeoHouston, an April 11 appearance at Chilifest in Somerville, and a May 2 set at the iHeartCountry Festival in Austin. And while you’re waiting, there are plenty of reasons to get out and enjoy what Fort Worth’s musicians have to offer.

 

Upcoming Must-See Fort Worth Shows

Singer-songwriter Joseph Neville hosts a weekly songwriter series at The Post every Wednesday at 8 pm, featuring a rotating lineup of artists. Guests can order food from nearby Blue Mesa Grill and enjoy drinks and cocktails from The Post’s full-service bar. The first event drew a packed room, Neville tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Swipe
Joy Gift Shoppe
Domain Northside
Music Lane
Rose Gold Rosé
Pecos Jane Vintage
Lake Austin Spa Resort
Rowan
Fairmont Austin
APIS
  • TRIBEZA Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026
  • TRIBEZA Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026
  • TRIBEZA Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026
  • TRIBEZA Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026
  • TRIBEZA Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026
  • TRIBEZA Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026
  • TRIBEZA Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026
  • TRIBEZA Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026
  • TRIBEZA Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026

“Songwriter Open Mic at The Post,” he says, “is an intimate listening room experience designed for both songwriters and serious music lovers. “The evening has quickly become a midweek gathering place for the Fort Worth creative community, where original music is shared in a focused, respectful listening environment.”

The Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference kicks off February 26 in the Stockyards, bringing together a slate of Texas heavyweights including Josh Weathers, Jack Ingram, the Josh Abbott Band, and Ray Wylie Hubbard, among others. Now in its fourth year, the event also features industry panels and conferences geared toward artists and singer-songwriters, as well as event promoters, venue operators, and festival producers.

Lone Star Smokeout Crowd
Lone Star Smokeout returns April 24–26 for its second year. (Courtesy)

Billy Bob’s Texas hosts the fifth annual Texas Independence Jam on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards. Doors open at 2 pm, with live music beginning at 5:30 pm. This year’s lineup includes Ashley Cooke, Tucker Wetmore, Turnpike Troubadours, Justin Moore, Dylan Scott, Parker McCollum, Hudson Westbrook, and Pat Green.

Lone Star Smokeout returns April 24 through 26 to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium for its second year, bringing together three days of country music and top-tier barbecue. Headliners Riley Green, Koe Wetzel, and Shaboozey lead a lineup that also includes Max McNown, Casey Donahew, Sam Barber, Palmer Anthony, and more. Friday night belongs to Shaboozey, Saturday features Koe Wetzel, and Sunday closes with Riley Green. Beyond the stage, festivalgoers can sample barbecue from acclaimed pitmasters across Texas and beyond.

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Bingeable Thrillers, Dramas, and Comedies
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Bingeable Thrillers, Dramas, and Comedies
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Comedy, Psychological, Historical, and Crime Thrillers Keeping Us on the Edge of Our Seats
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Comedy, Psychological, Historical, and Crime Thrillers Keeping Us on the Edge of Our Seats
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This September — <em>The Office</em> Spinoff, Crime Dramas, Psychological Thrillers, and More
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream This September — The Office Spinoff, Crime Dramas, Psychological Thrillers, and More
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An <em>Alien</em> Prequel, Lena Dunham’s Latest Comedy, and More
5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An Alien Prequel, Lena Dunham’s Latest Comedy, and More
4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An Owen Wilson-Led Sports Dramedy and Thrillers Based on Favorite Books
4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — An Owen Wilson-Led Sports Dramedy and Thrillers Based on Favorite Books
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Netflix, Prime, and Apple TV+ Picks
The 4 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Netflix, Prime, and Apple TV+ Picks
read full series
Body |Face | Breast | Skin | Wellness
Where Beauty Meets Expertise
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Featured Properties

Swipe
12311 Natchez Park Lane
Eagle Springs
FOR SALE

12311 Natchez Park Lane
Humble, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12311 Natchez Park Lane
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
963 Del Norte Street
Candlelight Plaza
FOR SALE

963 Del Norte Street
Houston, TX

$990,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
963 Del Norte Street
26406 Wedgewood Park
Blackhorse Ranch
FOR SALE

26406 Wedgewood Park
Cypress, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26406 Wedgewood Park
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
9719 Atwell Drive
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9719 Atwell Drive
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9719 Atwell Drive
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$284,900 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
2422 Dorrington Street #B
Braeswood
FOR SALE

2422 Dorrington Street #B
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
2422 Dorrington Street #B
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
2800 Jeanetta Street #2107
Briarmeadow
FOR SALE

2800 Jeanetta Street #2107
Houston, TX

$97,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
2800 Jeanetta Street #2107
5207 Braesheather Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5207 Braesheather Drive
Houston, TX

$1,990,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5207 Braesheather Drive
1721 Shearn Street
Washington East/Sabine
FOR SALE

1721 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$464,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
1721 Shearn Street
4423 Lymbar Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4423 Lymbar Drive
Houston, TX

$879,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4423 Lymbar Drive
240 W 23rd Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

240 W 23rd Street
Houston, TX

$1,075,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
240 W 23rd Street
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$359,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
506 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

506 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$549,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
506 Knox Street
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Medical Center Area | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

8097 El Mundo Street #8097
Houston, TX

$180,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
8097 El Mundo Street #8097
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy Lake Estates
FOR SALE

4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
4626 Silhouette Drive
7023 Crestmont Street
Sunnyside, Houston
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
33 Milan Estates
Milan Place
FOR SALE

33 Milan Estates
Houston, TX

$739,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
33 Milan Estates
11711 Memorial Drive #55
Hudson Oaks
FOR SALE

11711 Memorial Drive #55
Houston, TX

$170,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
11711 Memorial Drive #55
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$434,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
5213 Feagan Street #H
Rice Military
FOR SALE

5213 Feagan Street #H
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5213 Feagan Street #H
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
4854 Brinkman Street
Brinkman Oaks
FOR SALE

4854 Brinkman Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4854 Brinkman Street
507 Schweikhardt Street
Denver Harbor
FOR SALE

507 Schweikhardt Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
507 Schweikhardt Street
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
1909 Hickory Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1909 Hickory Street
Houston, TX

$419,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1909 Hickory Street
5107 Locust Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5107 Locust Street
Bellaire, TX

$985,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5107 Locust Street
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3824 & 3830 Centerplaza Drive
306 Commodore Way
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

306 Commodore Way
Houston, TX

$448,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
306 Commodore Way
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$539,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,325,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
5521 Kiam Street
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5521 Kiam Street
Houston, TX

$629,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5521 Kiam Street
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Crenshaw Beach
FOR SALE

328 & 332 Atkinson Street
Port Bolivar, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
328 & 332 Atkinson Street
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
135 Lindenberry Circle
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

135 Lindenberry Circle
Spring, TX

$728,300 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
135 Lindenberry Circle
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,149,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X