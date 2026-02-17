Texas Country Star Parker McCollum Unveils Killin’ Me Music Video Filmed at Fort Worth’s Hotel Drover and Billy Bob’s

Beyond the stage, festivalgoers at Lone Star Smokeout can sample barbecue from acclaimed pitmasters across Texas and beyond. (Courtesy)

Well before the first downbeat of Parker McCollum’s new music video, Hotel Drover sets the tone. A black truck pulls up to the entrance of the Western-luxe retreat, where a valet greets McCollum. Inside the lobby, he makes his way upstairs before reappearing at Billy Bob’s Texas. Ascending guitar lines, backed by unhurried drumbeats, open the mid-tempo video for “Killin’ Me,” the latest release from McCollum, a two-time ACM Award winner.

“One more last time,” McCollum sings on stage. “Are you all mine? Take your sweet time.”

As he croons, his gaze settles on a woman across the dance floor — his real-life wife, Hallie Ray Light McCollum. The track glides from verse to chorus without losing momentum, showcasing the country star’s gift for hook-driven melodies and heartfelt lyrics. “You turn every head and stop a room on a dime,” the chorus begins.

McCollum’s new release is the latest reminder of the star power tied to Fort Worth’s music scene. You can catch his upcoming Texas shows, which include a March 20 performance at RodeoHouston, an April 11 appearance at Chilifest in Somerville, and a May 2 set at the iHeartCountry Festival in Austin. And while you’re waiting, there are plenty of reasons to get out and enjoy what Fort Worth’s musicians have to offer.

Upcoming Must-See Fort Worth Shows

Singer-songwriter Joseph Neville hosts a weekly songwriter series at The Post every Wednesday at 8 pm, featuring a rotating lineup of artists. Guests can order food from nearby Blue Mesa Grill and enjoy drinks and cocktails from The Post’s full-service bar. The first event drew a packed room, Neville tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

“Songwriter Open Mic at The Post,” he says, “is an intimate listening room experience designed for both songwriters and serious music lovers. “The evening has quickly become a midweek gathering place for the Fort Worth creative community, where original music is shared in a focused, respectful listening environment.”

The Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference kicks off February 26 in the Stockyards, bringing together a slate of Texas heavyweights including Josh Weathers, Jack Ingram, the Josh Abbott Band, and Ray Wylie Hubbard, among others. Now in its fourth year, the event also features industry panels and conferences geared toward artists and singer-songwriters, as well as event promoters, venue operators, and festival producers.

Billy Bob’s Texas hosts the fifth annual Texas Independence Jam on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards. Doors open at 2 pm, with live music beginning at 5:30 pm. This year’s lineup includes Ashley Cooke, Tucker Wetmore, Turnpike Troubadours, Justin Moore, Dylan Scott, Parker McCollum, Hudson Westbrook, and Pat Green.

Lone Star Smokeout returns April 24 through 26 to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium for its second year, bringing together three days of country music and top-tier barbecue. Headliners Riley Green, Koe Wetzel, and Shaboozey lead a lineup that also includes Max McNown, Casey Donahew, Sam Barber, Palmer Anthony, and more. Friday night belongs to Shaboozey, Saturday features Koe Wetzel, and Sunday closes with Riley Green. Beyond the stage, festivalgoers can sample barbecue from acclaimed pitmasters across Texas and beyond.