How a Fort Worth Creator Built a Loyal Digital Following Through Honest Conversations About Life, Wellness, and Relationships

Payton Ross' weekly podcast, Note to Self, is part of Dear Media, one of the largest podcast networks built around female creators. (Courtesy)

With 151,000 followers on Instagram (@paytonross) and a massive TikTok and YouTube following, Ross has amassed a large following who turn to her for advice on everything from nutrition to relationships and navigating life. (Courtesy)

Although her work and marriage to Major League Baseball pitcher Joe Ross have taken her to both coasts — and, more recently, to Arizona — Payton Sartain Ross says Fort Worth is “always home.” The couple recently celebrated their wedding at The Fort Worth Club, with a rehearsal dinner at Joe T. Garcia’s.

Her weekly podcast, Note to Self, is part of Dear Media, one of the largest podcast networks built around female creators.

“For the podcast, I try to focus on anything that makes me feel better, happier, and healthier,” she tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “That could be products or tips, or it could be mindsets and experiences — especially the challenging ones that taught me something new about myself and the world.”

With 151,000 followers on Instagram (@paytonross) and a strong presence on TikTok and YouTube, Ross has built an audience that turns to her for advice on everything from nutrition to relationships and everyday life. We caught up with her to talk about her journey, her podcast, and how she continues to evolve.

Tell us about your background and childhood growing up in Fort Worth.

My dad was in the military, so we moved quite a bit. My family moved to Fort Worth when I was in middle school. We lived in Mira Vista, and I went to Trinity Valley School, along with my siblings. At first, I was a little nervous about moving to Fort Worth from Houston. The city has grown so much since then. I went to college at Texas A&M, and I come back to Fort Worth constantly to be with my parents.

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How did you find yourself in the digital media field?

I started a blog in 2015. I was on a pre-law track at the time. Then I decided I didn’t really want to go that route. I always had dreams of moving to Los Angeles and received an internship doing fashion PR. I had started an Instagram page for my blog so I could show companies that I could take followers from social media and convert them to website traffic. In Los Angeles, I did odd jobs to pay my rent. It took me about a year and a half to generate a full-time income doing just the blog. I was sharing healthy lifestyle tips like how I take activated charcoal supplements after I go out to the bar. Around 2021, I noticed the blog viewership was declining, and a lot of those people were moving to the short-form content on social media.

So that’s what led to the podcast?

Yes. The podcast Note to Self was really born on the idea that I wanted to find out who I was and evolve [as a creator]. To me, it kind of feels like writing on a blog again. I really enjoy writing, and I am building out the episodes almost like an essay. The podcast brought the most natural growth I’ve had with any of my ventures. The format is nice because you can listen and be engaged while going about your life and doing other things. I think people are going back to, I don’t want to call it analog, but a slower way of life. I started my first podcast with a $30 mic and just went for it. Now I have access to studio space and resources from Dear Media.

Tell us about the process of making a podcast.

My solo episodes are rarely edited. I think people enjoy it when it’s not over-polished. It feels more like you’re talking to a friend versus someone talking at you. I work off an outline and talk off the top of my head. I’m literally talking to myself in my studio. Over time, I’ve learned how to reach a flow state.

I take the time to research anything I recommend and am mindful of focusing on things that are relatively affordable. If I recommend a skincare product, I’ll review clinical data. I understand that people might spend their hard-earned money on some of my recommendations.

What else do you discuss on your podcasts?

This can be more of a sensitive subject, but I’m pretty politically involved. Our podcast was sponsored by the Harris Presidential Campaign. I think people appreciate those conversations. I think it’s rare for influencers to talk about politics because it can alienate their audience. Some of my listeners feel isolated because of where they live. I want them to know that I see them and hear them. I am a staunch feminist. I think right now women are kind of being asked to do absolutely everything, as if we weren’t before.

What’s it like being newly married?

We were long-distance dating for a year and a half. He [Joe Ross] was playing in D.C., and I was living in Los Angeles. In baseball, they play a ton of games. I’ve always been very independent. So when I started dating, I actually realized I would date men with a similar type of life theme where, when they give their life to something, it’s their whole life. I miss him, of course, when he’s gone. He’s at spring training now, and I haven’t seen him in a couple of weeks. So that can be very tough. He’s the sweetest guy ever, and he’s super smart. He’s just great all around.

What do you like to do when you’re back in Fort Worth?

Joe T. Garcia’s is one of those places that has just been with me since I was 12. So I would say getting a margarita on the patio at Joe T. Garcia’s is an experience you need to have. My favorite sandwich place, where my husband ate at least twice a day for our wedding week, is Great Outdoors. Honorable mention to Pack-A-Pocket because that is a classic.

I know there are new barbecue places, but Cooper’s BBQ is my favorite. We had our wedding at The Fort Worth Club. I love their food. And then Billy Bob’s, of course. I love that whole Stockyards area. I’m genuinely amazed because growing up, it was nothing like that. Anything by Tim Love is great. Fort Worth is such a nostalgic city. I think it definitely likes to tug on its roots. I’m very proud to be from Fort Worth and was proud to have my wedding there.

Note to Self is available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.