Great Gifts For Pet Lovers — 21 Holiday Presents That Any Pet Parent Will Adore

Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is rolling through ts 2025 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual gifts, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

Next up: The Best Gifts For Pet Lovers.

For those whose camera rolls are filled with four-legged family members, whose weekends revolve around long walks or lazy afternoons on the couch, and whose homes tell the story of a life shared with animals – this gift guide is for you. The 2025 Pet Lover Gift Guide celebrates the discerning pet owner: the one who adores their animals as much as they appreciate craftsmanship, design and the little luxuries that make daily life more beautiful.

Pet lovers deserve a celebration of their devotion with added design and delightful absurdity to honor the four-legged friends who have a special place in their hearts.

There isn’t a more special way to honor your furry bestie than with a customized item with their unique liking. A bespoke pet portrait turns your dog or cat into art stylish enough to fit on a bag or chic shirt like STAUD’s line of custom pet accessories and wearables.

Matching human-and-pet hoodies bring a cheeky dose of coordinated comfort. Or perhaps a set of pet pajamas from a brand you love yourself.

For the ultra luxe options, Thom Browne’s iconic Hector Bag, inspired by his beloved dachshund, is a sartorial nod to canine companionship. For the jet-setting pet parent, Louis Vuitton’s travel-ready Bone Trunk complete with monogrammed bowls ensures fine dining isnt just for humans. And for winter walks worthy of a runway, Hermès’ knit pullover will be the fashion statement our pets need.

Whether your gift is wearable, collectible, or delightfully impractical, remember: they’re not just pets, they are our best friends. And if anyone deserves a big moment under the tree this year, it’s the pets who bring us so much joy all year long.