Great Gifts For Pet Lovers — 21 Holiday Presents That Any Pet Parent Will Adore

The Art Of Gifting Better

Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is rolling through ts 2025 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual gifts, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

Next up: The Best Gifts For Pet Lovers.

For those whose camera rolls are filled with four-legged family members, whose weekends revolve around long walks or lazy afternoons on the couch, and whose homes tell the story of a life shared with animals – this gift guide is for you. The 2025 Pet Lover Gift Guide celebrates the discerning pet owner: the one who adores their animals as much as they appreciate craftsmanship, design and the little luxuries that make daily life more beautiful.

Pet lovers deserve a celebration of their devotion with added design and delightful absurdity to honor the four-legged friends who have a special place in their hearts.

Gifts for pet lovers can be stylish. 

There isn’t a more special way to honor your furry bestie than with a customized item with their unique liking. A bespoke pet portrait turns your dog or cat into art stylish enough to fit on a bag or chic shirt like STAUD’s line of custom pet accessories and wearables. 

Matching human-and-pet hoodies bring a cheeky dose of coordinated comfort. Or perhaps a set of pet pajamas from a brand you love yourself. 

For the ultra luxe options, Thom Browne’s iconic Hector Bag, inspired by his beloved dachshund, is a sartorial nod to canine companionship. For the jet-setting pet parent, Louis Vuitton’s travel-ready Bone Trunk complete with monogrammed bowls ensures fine dining isnt just for humans. And for winter walks worthy of a runway, Hermès’ knit pullover will be the fashion statement our pets need.

Whether your gift is wearable, collectible, or delightfully impractical, remember: they’re not just pets, they are our best friends. And if anyone deserves a big moment under the tree this year, it’s the pets who bring us so much joy all year long.

 
Velvet Human + DogS Hoodies
Spark Dogs
Buy
 
Gisele Printed TENCEL™ Modal Pet PJ
Eberjey
Buy
 
Custom Embroidered Dog and Cat Socks
The Spot Embroiderer
Buy
 
101 Puppies Pooping Puzzle
Buy
 
Custom Pet Ceramic Mug
Buy
 
Dog Pullover
Hermes
Buy
 
Custom Vintage Pet Shirt
MOD PAWS
Buy
 
CUSTOM STAUD x C.BONZ CLASSIC OVERSIZED SHIRT OXFORD BLUE
STAUD
Buy
 
CUSTOM KAIA BAG BLACK
STAUD
Buy
 
Bone Trunk
Louis Vuitton
Buy
 
Harness & Treat Pouch Bundle
Sunny Tails
Buy
 
Beaded Dog Ornament
Anthropolgie
Buy
 
Dog Icon Baseball Cap
Buy
 
Brown Hector Bag
Thom Browne
Buy
 
Dog Hair Claws
Frasier Sterling
Buy
 
Paws and Prose Stationery
Papier
Buy
 
The Dog Icon Juice Glass
Buy
 
Yakima Camp Pet Bed
Pendleton
Buy
 
Custom Pet Portrait Stamp
Happy and Polly
Buy
 
Chic Dogs
Assouline
Buy
 
Cats Photographs Book
Taschen
Buy

