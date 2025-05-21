Where To Play Pickleball In The Woodlands — The Best Indoor and Outdoor Courts

While known as a social sport, there are those who also take pickleball rather seriously. Check out these champions from Era Pickleball. (Photo courtesy of Era)

ACE Pickleball is a great place to visit for competitors and newbies to the sport. (Photo courtesy of ACE)

If you're new to the sport, taking classes like those offered at Woodcourt Padel Club is a great way to learn more. (Photo courtesy of Padel Club)

The Woodlands is home to many pickleball courts, both inside and outside. The inside options are a great way to beat the heat this summer.

Pickleball is officially the fastest-growing sport in America, according to the the Sport & Fitness Industry Association. Which should come as no surprise to anyone who’s been near a park recently. Over the past three years, pickleball participation has grown by a reported 311 percent. The pickleball craze has also hit The Woodlands hard.

New courts and facilities are popping up to meet demand. Whether you’re looking for a place to refine your skills, face off with competition, or are just interested in seeing what all the fuss is about, a number of The Woodlands’ pickleball hotspots certainly can deliver. You’ll have plenty of company too.

Players aged 25 to 34 are leading the pickleball explosion. According to the Sport & Fitness Industry Association, 2.3 million players fall into that age group. Of course, players of all ages are welcome in The Woodlands. But where should you go?

These are the Best Places to Play Pickleball In The Woodlands: