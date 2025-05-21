Where To Play Pickleball In The Woodlands — The Best Indoor and Outdoor Courts
BY Jillian Richstone // 05.21.25
The Woodlands is home to many pickleball courts, both inside and outside. The inside options are a great way to beat the heat this summer.
If you're new to the sport, taking classes like those offered at Woodcourt Padel Club is a great way to learn more. (Photo courtesy of Padel Club)
ACE Pickleball is a great place to visit for competitors and newbies to the sport. (Photo courtesy of ACE)
While known as a social sport, there are those who also take pickleball rather seriously. Check out these champions from Era Pickleball. (Photo courtesy of Era)
Pickleball is officially the fastest-growing sport in America, according to the the Sport & Fitness Industry Association. Which should come as no surprise to anyone who’s been near a park recently. Over the past three years, pickleball participation has grown by a reported 311 percent. The pickleball craze has also hit The Woodlands hard.
New courts and facilities are popping up to meet demand. Whether you’re looking for a place to refine your skills, face off with competition, or are just interested in seeing what all the fuss is about, a number of The Woodlands’ pickleball hotspots certainly can deliver. You’ll have plenty of company too.
Players aged 25 to 34 are leading the pickleball explosion. According to the Sport & Fitness Industry Association, 2.3 million players fall into that age group. Of course, players of all ages are welcome in The Woodlands. But where should you go?
These are the Best Places to Play Pickleball In The Woodlands:
PALA Pickleball
20100 Holzwarth Rd
Spring, TX 77388 | Map
PALA Pickleball is an expansive indoor facility with 11 climate-controlled pickleball courts with professional nets where you can play year-round. When the weather is Texas nice and you’d prefer to play outside, there are also eight state-of-the-art outdoor courts.
PALA offers leagues, open play, clinics, drills, tournaments and special events. There is something for everyone, no matter your skill level. There are even camps for kids ages 7 to 18 throughout the summer. The facility is open from 7 am to 10 pm Mondays through Saturdays, and 7 am to 8 pm on Sundays.
Woodlands Woodcourt Padel
32735 Tamina Road
Magnolia, TX 77354 | Map
The Woodlands Woodcourt Padel is a paddle club with three outdoor professional-level courts. This family-friendly establishment offers pickelball courts for various skill levels and will have tournaments coming soon. Woodcourt Padel is open from 6 am to 11 pm daily.
Ace Pickleball Club
30031 FM2978
Magnolia, TX 77354 | Map
Indoor, professional-grade, cushioned courts await at Ace Pickleball Club located in Magnolia. For newbies to the sport, Ace offers a Pickleball 101 free clinic to get your feet wet. The facility has open play available every day, and you don’t have to reserve a spot ahead of time.
If you fall in love and catch the pickleball bug, Ace also offers memberships that give you unlimited open play, plus access to social mixers, events, tournaments, clinics and more.
Pickleball World Club
7603 Dowdell Rd
Spring, TX 77389 | Map
In addition to the fun of the sport, pickleball is also known for fostering community. At Pickleball World Club, that means an inclusive place for all skill levels, from beginner to competitive play, as well as social nights, tournaments, clinics and lessons. Its outdoor courts are in a beautiful natural landscape and open from 7 am to 9 pm Mondays through Saturdays, and 8 am to 5 pm on Sundays.
Era Pickleball
295 Sawdust Road
Spring, TX 77380 | Map
Era Pickleball is outfitted with eight indoor courts off Sawdust Road. Crafted from humble beginnings, the idea for the facility came from owners Christian Tejada and Rob Rhett who fell in love with the sport after spending hours in the driveway playing.
Pickleball players of all ages and skill levels are welcome at Era with open play, organized play, leagues and a champions’ series available. Era Pickleball is open from 7 am to 10 pm Mondays through Fridays, 9 am to 10 pm Saturdays, and 9 am to 8 pm Sundays.
Racquet Center at The Woodlands Country Club
100 Grand Fairway
The Woodlands, TX 77381 | Map
The pickleball frenzy has taken root at The Woodlands Country Club too with four indoor and four outdoor multi-purpose pickleball courts. Whether you’re looking for league play, social events, open play lessons, or clinics for all ages, the Racquet Center has everything you need.
This private club also has a pro shop that’s fully stocked with paddles to purchase or demo.
Community Fieldhouse
2007 Riley Fuzzel Rd
Spring, TX 77386 | Map
Grab a bite to eat and play some pickleball at the Community Fieldhouse. This indoor multi-sport facility boasts nine pickleball courts, plus an outdoor court area off the patio. Pickleballs and paddles are available to use for $40 an hour per court, or $140 per hour for three courts. There are also open play hours.
