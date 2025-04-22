Pinstack Brings A New Level of Entertainment to Westlake With Bowling, Arcade Games, Rock Climbing, and More

It’s time to strike out boredom and say “hello” to a whole new level of entertainment at Pinstack’s latest location in North Texas’ Westlake. If you thought you knew bowling, you’ve never seen it like this.

Pinstack isn’t your traditional bowling alley, but instead the future of “eatertainment” — where families, kids of all ages, and even teams of all shapes and sizes can come together for an unforgettable experience that has you considering investing in a pair of bowling shoes. Plus, if you’re looking for an adventurous first date idea, you can thank us later.

With seven locations across Texas, Pinstack’s newest location in Westlake is a 50,000-square-foot mecca for food and fun. From bowling to arcade/video games to laser tag to rock climbing and even a high ropes course that hangs 20 feet above the bowling lanes, what’s not to love? And, did we mention its extensive food menu, including its famous, 32-ounce sparkler milkshakes? It’s hard to choose between the “Majestic Unicorn” and the “Death by Chocolate.” All personal preference. If you’re looking to work off that milkshake, don’t miss Pinstack’s 28-foot high rock climbing wall — the first of its kind to boast LED lights.

Looking to plan an event? Pinstack is perfect for corporate and personal events alike. It even has on-site event planners to make the process seamless and enjoyable so you spend the evening mixing and mingling, rather than mixing drinks for guests yourself. Think outside the box and host your next STEAM Field Trip at Pinstack (fun fact: its curriculum was designed by Allen ISD Students and leaders!) or host your next Fantasy Football Draft there. It sure beats someone’s basement. You can hash out your trade differences on the bumper cars.

Pinstack is also passionate about giving back to its local community. Whether through school spirit nights, auction donation items, charity pop-up events, teacher awards, or more, you’ll find them out and about in the community serving those in need and fostering deeper connections with the people who visit their bowling lanes.

With summer right around the corner and triple-digit temperatures calling our name, bowling never looked cooler.