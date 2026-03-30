This Houston Couple Is Quietly Powering Texas’ Biggest Brand Activations

Experiences will continue getting more immersive as technology and design evolve.

The company specializes in immersive brand activations, experiential marketing environments, and custom event installations for product launches, corporate events, and large-scale marketing campaigns.

Experiential marketing allows brands to connect with audiences in a completely different way.

PopSignDesign has delivered more than 500 events, producing installations for global brands including Nike, Toyota, FedEx, Chick-fil-A, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Bianca and Valentin Huma, originally from Romania but found their way to Houston via Detroit, have created one of the top experiential marketing and events companies not only in Texas, but around the globe, at PopSignDesign.

For Valentin Huma, creating one of the world’s biggest events and brand activation companies was a sharp left turn from his background in oil and gas. Going from spending his days talking about electrical drilling rigs and software to designing large-scale marketing campaigns probably wasn’t on his “Bingo” card in 2018.

But after selling his business and having to wait out a lengthy non-compete, he found he had some time on his hands. And, his wife Bianca Huma, who was working in the events business, had plenty of ideas on how to fill it. Soon, the dynamic duo, who have been married for 25 years, found themselves as business partners.

Bianca and Valentin, originally from Romania but found their way to Houston via Detroit, have created one of the top experiential marketing and events companies not only in Texas, but around the globe, at PopSignDesign. For these two, the creative juices just never stop flowing. A sneaker launch might feel like an art installation. A luxury watch showcase might resemble a museum gallery. Walls glow with immersive graphics, environments unfold around visitors, and every corner seems designed to be photographed and shared.

“Experiential marketing allows brands to connect with audiences in a completely different way,” says Valentin. “Instead of just seeing a message, people can step into a space and experience the brand.”

About PopSignDesign

The company specializes in immersive brand activations, experiential marketing environments, and custom event installations for product launches, corporate events, and large-scale marketing campaigns.

From Houston to Austin and Dallas, and all the way to Italy or Hawaii, their work helps brands transform creative ideas into unforgettable real-world experiences. From consultation to design to fabrication, PopSignDesign leads every step of the way for stage builds, event installations, large-format graphics, interactive brand displays, and so much more.

“Experiential marketing and brand activations create emotional connection,” says Bianca. “Instead of seeing an advertisement, people step inside the brand and interact with it.”

Like all good partners, both in business and life, the pair leans into their strengths. Valentin leads fabrication and production, overseeing scenic builds, structural installations, and large-scale environmental graphics. Bianca leads creative direction and client collaboration, helping brands and agencies translate marketing concepts into immersive physical environments.

Their Work

Over the past several years, PopSignDesign has delivered more than 500 events, producing installations for global brands including Nike, Omega, Toyota, FedEx, Chick-fil-A, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“Every activation tells a story,” says Bianca. “Our role is to translate that story into a physical environment where people can interact with the brand.”

Valentin notes that one of his favorite and most challenging activations to date was for Nike. The build-out required multiple locations, a condensed timeline, and 30 hours straight of work on-site, plus a whole week of prep before the event.

“There were no breaks and no sleep,” says Valentin. “But, when you see Travis Scott walk into his store and start taking out his phone to take pictures for his Instagram of your work, that’s incredibly rewarding.”

Texas is A Hot Spot for Brand Activations

These experiences are hardly far and few between for Valentin and Bianca, as Texas continues to be a hot spot for brand activations. The duo notes that experiential marketing has rapidly expanded across Texas. Houston’s creative venues offer large-scale spaces for installations, while Austin’s culture of festivals and technology makes it ideal for interactive brand experiences. Dallas continues to grow as a center for luxury retail activations.

“As experiential marketing continues to evolve, the demand for immersive brand environments is only growing,” says Bianca. “From sneaker launches to luxury showcases, brands are increasingly turning to environments that invite audiences to step inside the story.”

And who knows how far technology will take them.

“Experiences will continue getting more immersive as technology and design evolve, and that’s exciting,” says Valentin. “No two jobs are identical, and we’re always looking at the next job and challenge. That’s what invigorates me when it comes to the industry.”