Houston’s Five Star Holiday Wonderland — Post Oak Hotel Truly Makes the Magic of the Season Come to Luxe Life

This year the hotel is adding a new twist to its theme: Home for the Holidays.

For those who prefer their holiday magic with a dash of mystery, Navi’s Speakeasy is back, but only until December 23.

Enjoy festive activities like the Holiday Tea Pajama Party, where guests donned their coziest attire to sip Nutcracker teas and indulge in delicate pastries.

This year, Texas’ only Forbes Five-Star Hotel and Spa, is leaning into the magic with its signature 12 Days of Christmas theme.

Step inside the grand lobby of the Post Oak Hotel and you’ll almost forget you’re in Houston. Instead, you’re instantly transported to a winter wonderland. With more than 70 glittering trees, shimmering ornaments, and life-size illustrations of The Twelve Days of Christmas crafted by local artist Jeff Szymanski, Houston’s very own five star hotel is nothing short of magical.

This year, Texas’ only Forbes Five Star Hotel and Spa is leaning into that magic with its signature 12 Days of Christmas theme. Each life-size illustration from the beloved carol is a labor of love requiring 265 hours of carpentry, design and painting. It’s about creating a holiday tableau that feels both timeless and spectacular. Plus, there is a new twist to the theme this year: Home for the Holidays.

It’s the kind of setting that makes you want to linger a little longer and maybe even book a stay to soak in the splendor. Let’s dive deeper into Post Oak Hotel’s holiday wonderland.

Miracle on the 33rd Floor Penthouse Experience

The Miracle on the 33rd Floor Penthouse Experience is a one of a kind experience, priced at $125,000. If ever there was a holiday dream come true, this is it.

Inspired by Miracle on 34th Street, the Post Oak’s Penthouse, Houston’s most coveted suite, becomes a cinematic wonderland for three unforgettable days. Picture twinkling lights framing sweeping skyline views, a private Santa’s Workshop where gingerbread houses and Build-A-Bears come to life, and carolers serenading you as you sip gourmet hot chocolate beside a charcuterie station.

The magic doesn’t stop there as Santa himself joins you for a helicopter tour of Houston’s holiday lights. And when morning comes? A bespoke breakfast is prepared by your own private chef. It’s not just a stay. It’s an unbelievable holiday story your loved ones and you will tell for years and years to come.

Camp Post Oak with Jellycat

For families, the enchantment builds with Camp Post Oak, a hote suite transformed into a cozy holiday hideaway. Twinkling lights, a mini Christmas tree and the soft charm of Jellycat plush companions set the scene for memory making. This partnership with Jellycat has become a signature of the season, extending to festive activities such as the Holiday Tea Pajama Party, where Post Oak Hotel guests don their coziest attire to sip Nutcracker teas and indulge in delicate pastries.

Navi’s Speakeasy: A Whispered Invitation

For those who prefer their holiday magic with a dash of mystery, Post Oak Hotel’s own speakeasy Navi’s is back, but only until December 23. Behind velvet curtains, this intimate bar land serves up holiday-inspired cocktails and paired bites in a setting that feels like a secret shared among friends. Nightly seatings, candlelit tables and an air of exclusivity make it the season’s most coveted rendezvous.

The speakeasy is even named after Blayne Fertitta’s rescue dog.

From family-friendly wonder to whispered glamour, The Post Oak Hotel is more than a destination. It’s a Houston holiday tradition with something elevated for almost everyone. It’s a home away from home within the nation’s fourth largest city, where every ornament, every carol and every experience is designed to inspire joy and create memories that linger long after the holiday season fades.

For more on Post Oak Hotel’s holiday experiences or to book a special stay, go here.