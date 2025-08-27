Why Prenups and Postnups Matter for High-Net-Worth Couples — Calabrese Budner On Benefits of These Agreements
When Love Meets The LawBY PC Studios //
Carla Calabrese and Lee Budner.
Today’s successful couples understand that building a strong marriage requires both emotional connection and financial planning.
Family law attorneys and partners Carla Calabrese and Lee Budner of Calabrese Budner offer insights regarding the benefits of prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.
This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff.
Whether or not couples are aware of it, marriage is not just about an interpersonal relationship. The marriage contract is one of the most important financial decisions someone can make in their lives. Today’s successful couples understand that building a strong marriage requires both emotional connection and financial planning. While love remains the foundation, strategic planning through prenuptial and postnuptial agreements creates the security that allows relationships to thrive. For high-net-worth individuals, these agreements aren’t just about divorce protection — they’re essential tools for preserving family wealth, protecting business interests, and ensuring that complex financial structures remain intact regardless of what the future holds.
Family law attorneys and partners Carla Calabrese and Lee Budner of Calabrese Budner offer these insights regarding the benefits of prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.
The Strategic Value of Prenuptial Agreements
Prenuptial agreements are comprehensive contracts that define how financial matters will be handled during marriage and in the event of divorce. Far from being relationship killers, these agreements actually strengthen partnerships by establishing clear expectations from the start.
“The process of creating a prenuptial agreement requires deep financial transparency between partners,” Calabrese says. “For couples with substantial assets, this conversation is invaluable. You’re not just protecting wealth — you’re building financial alignment that prevents conflicts down the road.”
Lee Budner adds, “Financial disagreements are one of the biggest sources of stress for married couples. By establishing financial awareness at the start of the marriage, both partners know where they stand and what to expect going forward, and that can eliminate a tremendous amount of potential conflict.”
The clarity provided by prenuptial agreements is particularly crucial for high-net-worth couples who may have:
-Multigenerational family wealth to preserve.
-Closely held businesses requiring continuity protection.
– Complex investment portfolios.
-Children from previous relationships.
-Professional practices or intellectual property that require specialized handling.
When Postnuptial Agreements Make Sense
Postnuptial agreements serve similar functions to premarital agreements but are created after marriage. These agreements are increasingly common among wealthy couples who experience significant changes in their financial circumstances, such as:
-Business acquisitions or major liquidity events.
-Inheritance of family assets or businesses.
-Career transitions that dramatically alter earning potential.
-The need to rebuild trust after relationship challenges, including infidelity.
“We often see couples use postnuptial agreements as they build or acquire significant wealth during their marriage,” Budner says. “These agreements provide a framework for managing new assets while protecting the interests of all family members.”
Delicate Handling
Discussing prenuptial agreements can be one of the most emotionally charged conversations a couple faces. The mere mention of “What if we divorce?” can trigger fears, insecurities, and misunderstandings that threaten to derail both the legal process and the relationship itself.
At Calabrese Budner, we recognize that our role extends far beyond legal drafting. We serve as skilled facilitators who help couples navigate these sensitive discussions with grace and mutual respect. We structure the negotiation process surrounding premarital agreements to encourage open dialogue while minimizing defensiveness. Rather than positioning the agreement as protection against your partner, we frame it as protection for your future together — including your shared goals, family legacy, and peace of mind.
“The most successful prenuptial agreements come from couples who feel supported throughout the process,” Budner says. “When both partners understand that we’re working to strengthen their relationship, not undermine it, they’re able to have the honest conversations that lead to truly protective agreements.”
Our experience has taught us that the how matters as much as the what. By handling these delicate situations with empathy, professionalism, and respect for the relationship at stake, we help couples emerge from the process not only legally protected but emotionally stronger as well.
The Calabrese Budner Difference
Creating effective marital agreements for high-net-worth couples requires deep expertise in both family law and sophisticated financial structures. Our approach goes beyond standard templates to address your unique circumstances. “Every family has distinct concerns,” Calabrese says. “We work closely with your financial advisors, accountants, and estate planning attorneys to create agreements that integrate seamlessly with your overall wealth management strategy.”
Moving Forward with Confidence
The decision to create a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement reflects maturity and strategic thinking — qualities shared by successful couples. These agreements don’t diminish the quality of a relationship; they create the financial security that allows love to flourish without the shadow of uncertainty.
At Calabrese Budner, we understand that high-net-worth families require sophisticated legal solutions. Our experience with complex wealth structures, business interests, and multigenerational planning ensures that your agreement will protect what matters most while supporting your relationship goals.
Ready to discuss how a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement can strengthen your financial future? Visit Calabrese Budner to schedule a confidential consultation. They’ll work with you to create a comprehensive agreement that reflects your values, protects your wealth, and provides the foundation for lasting partnership success.