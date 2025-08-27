Why Prenups and Postnups Matter for High-Net-Worth Couples — Calabrese Budner On Benefits of These Agreements

Family law attorneys and partners Carla Calabrese and Lee Budner of Calabrese Budner offer insights regarding the benefits of prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.

Whether or not couples are aware of it, marriage is not just about an interpersonal relationship. The marriage contract is one of the most important financial decisions someone can make in their lives. Today’s successful couples understand that building a strong marriage requires both emotional connection and financial planning. While love remains the foundation, strategic planning through prenuptial and postnuptial agreements creates the security that allows relationships to thrive. For high-net-worth individuals, these agreements aren’t just about divorce protection — they’re essential tools for preserving family wealth, protecting business interests, and ensuring that complex financial structures remain intact regardless of what the future holds.

The Strategic Value of Prenuptial Agreements