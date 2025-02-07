Donald Trump Names Houston’s Mindy Hildebrand As His Latest U.S. Ambassador Pick, Name Drops the Beloved River Oaks Donuts

Mindy Hildebrand on opening day of her wildly successful River Oaks Donuts. Now she is Donald Trump's ambassador to Costa Rica selection. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

President Donald Trump has named Houston philanthropist and entrepreneur Mindy Hildebrand, wife of billionaire/philanthropist Jeff Hildebrand, as his choice to be the U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica. Hildebrand is the second Houstonian to be named as a Trump pick for a coveted ambassador position. The President officially named Houston billionaire and Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta as his choice to be the U.S. Ambassador to Italy in December.

Trump made his Mindy Hildebrand pick this Thursday evening on TruthSocial. describing Melinda, aka Mindy, as “an incredibly successful businesswoman and philanthropist, who serves as the Vice Chair of the Hildebrand Foundation, and Vice President of Hilcorp Ventures Inc” in his post. Trump also name dropped Hildebrand’s River Oaks Donuts shop, which is another fascinating story.

Yes, River Oaks Donut is now getting international notice from the President of the United States. Keep reading.

For insiders, the proposed appointment comes as no surprise as Jeff Hildebrand along with Tilman Fertitta were mega fundraisers for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Out of the spotlight, the Hildebrands planned to host a multi-million dollar fundraiser for Trump at their River Oaks home shortly before the election. Due to security concerns, that event was moved to Fertitta’s Post Oak Hotel, where the Landry’s owner had previously held a fundraiser for the then-presidential candidate. All off the grid.

Mindy Hildebrand and her husband are known for their preference for remaining under-the-radar and seldom are the subject of media coverage other than Forbes’ list of America’s wealthiest and when their philanthropy earns headlines. It was also revealed on Thursday that Mindy Hildebrand just made a $20 million gift to the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, a gift that creates the Hildebrand MBA program. She is a 1986 graduate of the UT business school.

In 2017, the Hildebrand Foundation gave $25 million to the Department of Petroleum and Geosystems Engineering at UT’s Cockrell School of Engineering. The department was then renamed the Hildebrand Department of Petroleum and Geosystems Engineering. In 2014, the couple cut the ribbon on the Thomas G. Hildebrand, DVM ’56 Equine Complex at Texas A&M University, named in honor of Jeff Hildebrand’s father, a 1956 veterinary medicine grad of the school. The Hildebrands contributed the lead gift of $32 million for the center.

Other than in philanthropy, the only time that either of the Hildebrands really stepped out publicly was in 2013 when Mindy Hildebrand opened River Oaks Donuts on Westheimer just blocks west of Houston’s exclusive private St. John’s School and the public Lamar High School.

“I felt like I wanted to provide the neighborhood with donuts,” she told this writer on opening day of River Oaks Donuts. “It’s as simple as that. There was a need so we are providing a service.”

The Hildebrands bought the entire tiny strip center where the donut shop is located. Now Mindy Hildebrand will be representing the United States in Costa Rica.

“She is also the President and Owner of the popular River Oaks Donuts,” Trump’s post announcing Hildebrand’s selection continues. “She will fight tirelessly to protect America’s Interests abroad, especially in Trade and Immigration.

“Congratulations Melinda!”

PaperCity has reached out to Mindy Hildebrand for comment. Hildebrand must go through the confirmation process like all ambassador picks.