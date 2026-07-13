How a Japanese Princess Kicks Up Her Heels in Cowtown — Princess Takamado Visits Top Fort Worth Landmarks During the World Cup

A copy of Panther City: Our Heritage, Our Home was presented to Princess Takamado by the City of Fort Worth. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

A decorative plate featuring the outline of Texas was presented to Princess Takamado by the City of Fort Worth. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

The gift box presented to Princess Takamado included a decorative Texas-themed plate from the City of Fort Worth. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

Princess Takamado is joined by Fort Worth officials, community leaders, and members of the visiting Japanese delegation. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

A commemorative belt buckle was among the gifts presented to Princess Takamado. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

Princess Takamado watches her first rodeo at Cowtown Coliseum during her Fort Worth visit. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

Harvey Yamagata, president of the Fort Worth Japanese Society, joins Princess Takamado during her visit to the Fort Worth Japanese Garden. (Photograph by Fort Worth Botanic Garden)

Princess Takamado watches the Fort Worth Herd cattle drive during her visit to the Stockyards. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

Princess Takamado poses in front of the Fort Worth Herd during her Stockyards visit. (Photograph by Brooks Burris for Visit Fort Worth)

While in the metroplex for the World Cup, Her Imperial Highness Princess Takamado of Japan charmed those she met with her curiosity and sincerity, receiving an equally warm Fort Worth welcome as she toured Hotel Drover, Cowtown Coliseum, and the Fort Worth Japanese Garden.

Cowtown Coliseum General Manager Tim Long escorted Princess Takamado to her first Fort Worth rodeo, where the two had what he describes as a “very pleasurable conversation” about Longhorn cattle, barrel racing rules, and even how the arena dirt is prepared and maintained.

“She was extremely knowledgeable about horses and livestock, but she didn’t know much about rodeo competitions,” Long tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

Princess Takamado was joined by Shigeo Yamada, Japan’s ambassador to the United States; Takeshi Koyama, consul general of Japan in Houston; Rie Koyama, the consul general’s spouse; and Kazuyuki Yukawa, general secretary of the Japan Football Association.

The visit, part of her World Cup itinerary, also included an exchange of gifts, with Princess Takamado receiving a Wild Silks scarf, yellow roses, and other presents from the City of Fort Worth and local organizations.

How Princess Takamado Spent Her Day in Fort Worth

Her Imperial Highness’ itinerary focused on the Stockyards and the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. While the Texas Longhorn is a central figure in Fort Worth history and a familiar sight in Cowtown, Princess Takamado was clearly captivated by the massive cattle and their towering horns, Long says.

“Extremely pleasant, soft-spoken, and always smiling” are the words Long uses to describe the princess, adding that her generosity was perhaps best illustrated by one special request.

“She took pictures of the barrel racers,” he says. “One of the competitors she photographed ended up winning. After her visit, someone from her team reached out to me asking for contact information for the racers so [the princess] could personally send them copies of the photos she took along with thank-you notes.”

Harvey Yamagata, president of the Fort Worth Japanese Society, was on hand to welcome Princess Takamado to the Fort Worth Japanese Garden and was joined by Fort Worth Botanic Garden President and CEO Patrick Newman, garden staff, and volunteer docents who escorted the delegation through one of the city’s most treasured landmarks.

“Princess Takamado is extremely knowledgeable and a great conversationalist,” Yamagata tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “She was very much interested in the Fort Worth Japanese Garden. She was also interested in the native wildlife in the garden. She enjoyed our tea house and the koi pond. In Japan, we have a tradition called omiyage, where we exchange gifts to show appreciation for others. It doesn’t have to be anything of significant value, just tokens to remind them of the visit. We gave a number of gifts to her delegation.”

Omiyage Meets Fort Worth Hospitality

Fort Worth officials and local organizations commemorated Princess Takamado’s visit with a collection of thoughtfully chosen gifts. Councilmember Carlos Flores presented Princess Takamado with a copy of Panther City: Our Heritage, Our Home and a decorative plate featuring the outline of the State of Texas at its center as gifts from the city. The Stockyards National Historic District presented her with a Wild Silks scarf outlining all of the city’s cultural districts.

Fort Worth Sister Cities International presented Princess Takamado with yellow roses. Mason Rawlins, a rising senior at Amon Carter-Riverside High School and a distinguished Harashin Scholar, offered the flowers. Through the full scholarship program, Rawlins will host a student from Fort Worth’s sister city of Nagaoka, Japan, later this month before traveling to Japan at the beginning of August.

Wild Silks owner Christi Braswell says being asked by Visit Fort Worth to create a gift for the visiting delegation was an “incredible honor,” adding she hopes the scarf “serves as a small reflection of the creativity, craftsmanship, and warm hospitality that make Fort Worth so special.”

Princess Takamado truly received a warm Fort Worth welcome.