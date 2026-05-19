Private, Ultra-Luxury Terminal PS DFW Debuts at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport

1 / 0 Private luxury terminal PS launches in DFW. (Photo by Jenna Peffley) Designed by Dallas-based designer Jean Liu, the new terminal introduces an elevated, design-forward approach to one of the busiest airports in the world, just in time for peak summer travel. (Photo by Jenna Peffley) Set just steps away from the airfield and far removed from the chaos of the main terminal, PS offers a seamless alternative to the traditional airport experience. (Photo by Jenna Peffley) At PS DFW, guests have the choice of two distinct offerings: The Salon, an elevated social lounge that’s perfect for solo travelers and small groups, or a Private Suite. (Photo by Jenna Peffley) In The Salon, a 40-foot bar is a monumental ode to old-fashioned bars in the South, intended to be a true social gathering place and a spot to unwind before or after traveling. (Photo by Jenna Peffley) All options offer highly personalized service, including an exclusive BMW chauffeur service, chef-prepared dining and spa services – all coordinated by PS’s Control Room to ensure a seamless experience from arrival to departure. (Photo by Jenna Peffley)

In Dallas, the name on every world traveler’s lips is about to be “PS.”

Blame the fact that Mad Men is my all-time favorite television show, but I routinely lament the fact that travel — the actual getting-from-one-place-to-another part — has become so decidedly UNglamorous. I romanticize the notion that a time existed when a holiday started from the airport, where travelers headed to chic destinations dressed in smart outfits and acted with decorum. It seems that PS heard my plea.

Designed by Dallas-based designer Jean Liu, the new terminal introduces an elevated, design-forward approach to one of the busiest airports in the world, just in time for peak summer travel. (Photo by Jenna Peffley)

Redefining Commercial Air Travel

A private ultra-luxury terminal that’s redefining commercial air travel, PS officially opens at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) on June 1. As the company’s third location in the United States, following Los Angeles and Atlanta, PS DFW reimagines posh travel by offering a seamless alternative to the traditional airport experience. At one of the world’s busiest airports, PS DFW aims to eliminate friction, schlepping, and frustration… just in time for peak summer travel.

“The opening of PS at Dallas Fort Worth represents a meaningful step in our vision to bring PS to every major U.S. airport by 2030,” says Amina Belouizdad Porter, CEO of PS. “As we expand, our focus remains on reimagining the airport experience by bringing the privacy, comfort, and personalized service of a five-star hotel into the journey itself. As we continue this next chapter of growth, we look forward to welcoming guests in Dallas and expanding further with our Miami opening later this summer.”

How exactly does PS “eliminate the friction at every stage of travel,” you ask?

PS operates from a 12,200-square-foot private, gated facility adjacent to Corporate Aviation at DFW.

Because of PS’ private partnerships with TSA and Customs and Border Protection, travelers bypass standard security lines and swiftly move through a dedicated security line for an efficient (and discreet) experience.

At PS DFW, travelers choose between The Salon, a refined social lounge, or a Private Suite, which offers complete privacy in roomy accommodations. Both include exclusive access to chef-prepared dining options and spa services, coordinated by PS’ Control Room.

In addition, PS offers a BMW chauffeur service, where guests are driven on the tarmac directly to their commercial flight, without ever setting foot in the actual airport(!).

In The Salon, a 40-foot bar is a monumental ode to old-fashioned bars in the South, intended to be a true social gathering place and a spot to unwind before or after traveling. (Photo by Jenna Peffley)

A Sense of Place

PS values sense of place, so the company tapped Dallas-based Jean Liu to design the elevated new terminal, which is “rooted in the notion of comfort, familiarity, and Southern charm, while preserving PS’ Los Angeles roots.” That translated to Western landscapes and cowboy culture that Liu elegantly reinterpreted through the PS DFW’s textures, colors, materials, and art.

“We leaned into the notion of southern hospitality for this project,” says Liu. “As much as possible, we pushed the envelope to incorporate residential elements — rather than what you’d typically see in a commercial space — to truly make this feel like stepping into someone’s home. PS DFW is designed to be warm, elevated, and welcoming for everyone passing through.”

P.S.

Could I really end a story about PS DFW without a little post script? A little birdie tells me that, later this year, the company will launch its “PS Direct” service for those seeking a fully door-to-door experience. With this service, PS will transport passengers directly from the plane to the doorstep of their home or hotel.