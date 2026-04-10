6 Reasons to Love Puerto Vallarta’s New Rosewood Mandarina Resort

Suspended above the Pacific, Barra Peñasco offers a cliffside setting where the view is as considered as the cocktails.

Rosewood Mandarina is the welcome sister hotel to the award-winning One&Only Mandarina located within the ultra-luxa Mandarina resort just one hour from Puerto Vallarta.

Asaya Spa is arranged around a central tree, with indoor and outdoor relaxation spaces designed to encourage stillness rather than schedules.

Even the entry-level suites at Rosewood Mandarina are designed to feel residential, with expansive layouts, generous terraces, and space that encourages lingering.

The resort’s 134 suites and villas span three ecosystems (Mountain, Beach and Flatlands), allowing guests to choose between privacy, proximity, or steps-from-the-sand convenience.

Nearly one year since opening to much excitement, Rosewood Mandarina has found its place on the list of Mexico's top beach resorts.

Mexico certainly has no shortage of luxury resorts. But with the right recipe for hospitality and an authentic sense of place, newcomers can quickly earn a spot among the go-to favorites, especially for us five-star-loving Texans who are always looking for an easy jaunt to our beachside neighbors. Nearly one year since opening to much excitement, Rosewood Mandarina has found its place on that list. With a thoughtful curation of stylish suites, memorable dining, and genuinely doting service, the property understands what travelers are looking for in a luxury resort in Mexico.

Rosewood Mandarina is the welcome sister resort to the award-winning One&Only Mandarina, which opened in 2020 and quickly became a darling of the Michelin Guide, The World’s 50 Best Hotels, and discerning travelers alike. A longtime fan and repeat visitor of One&Only Mandarina myself, I was eager to experience the other side of one of my favorite stretches of the Nayarit coast.

After arriving through the gates of the property, my days were spent lounging in my expansive suite, sipping cliffside cocktails, indulging in spa treatments, and working my way through the delicious dining options. I fully grasped the thoughtfulness that Rosewood put into making their newest property a fitting compliment to its award-winning neighbor.

Here are six reasons Rosewood Mandarina has quickly earned its place among Mexico’s top beach resorts.

Thoughtfully Crafted, Custom-Made, Exceptionally Spacious Suites

The 134 suites and villas at Rosewood Mandarina are thoughtfully woven into the landscape and organized into three distinct “ecosystems”: the Mountain (cliffside, secluded, and serene), the Flatlands (centrally located near the spa, pools, and restaurants), and the Beach (just steps from the sand and crashing waves). Each offers a different perspective and pace, and options for romantic escapes, families who want convenience, or multigenerational groups who want to be in the center of it all.

No matter the location, the suites and villas are impressively spacious, some of the largest standard accommodations I’ve seen at a beach resort in Mexico. Expansive bathrooms feature walk-in showers and soaking tubs, while lounge seating and generous outdoor terraces make even the standard studio suites feel more like private residences than hotel rooms.

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Every design element is custom-made in Mexico exclusively for Rosewood, lending the rooms a sense of authenticity that never feels themed. Hand-beaded Kukas (traditional bead-covered, hand-carved wooden sculptures), Aztec-inspired textiles, curated Mexican books, and locally crafted furnishings are layered thoughtfully throughout, making the suites feel both lavish and authentic to the surroundings.

Plunge Pools for Every Room

Yes, that’s right. Every room has its own plunge pool. And a plunge pool is really a conservative name; most are full-sized pools with expansive patios for some serious poolside leisure.

Toppu Brings Japanese Fine Dining with Latin American Flair

Toppu, the newest restaurant at the resort, which recently opened in October of 2025, is a serene indoor-outdoor mountaintop dining space that feels like stepping into Japan, both architecturally and atmospherically. The restaurant was meticulously designed to bring Japanese fine dining to Mandarina, while placing the menu firmly in its Latin American setting.

Rosewood’s Executive Jose Vicente Mascaros (also responsible for other lauded Rosewood culinary concepts around the globe) partnered with celebrated Peruvian chef Diego Muñoz to develop the dining experience, weaving the same Japanese-Peruvian fusion that has made Lima home to the largest Japanese culinary presence outside Japan. At Mandarina, those techniques are applied using local Nayarit ingredients and freshly caught seafood, resulting in a menu as mouthwatering as it is transportive.

Beyond Toppu, the dining program continues to give guests delicious culinary options. La Cocina, the beachfront restaurant, showcases Riviera Nayarit flavors from breakfast through dinner, highlighting dishes like fresh catch Zarrandeado style, seasonal tacos, and deeply flavored moles. Buena Onda, the relaxed Mediterranean-leaning beach restaurant, serves tapas and open-fire grilled seafood meant to be enjoyed barefoot, with sand between your toes.

Rosewood’s Asaya Spa is Rooted in Local Culture

Asaya Spa draws from indigenous Wixárika practices, but what stands out is not the language around ritual. It is the pace. Treatments unfold slowly and without urgency, and the spa itself is designed to encourage lingering.

I experienced the Tobacco Massage, which incorporates a tobacco-based exfoliation, and the Mara’akame Journey, a meditative ritual followed by a calming massage using traditionally prepared peyote balm. Both felt intentional rather than performative. Both my spa therapists took time to explain to me the real benefits and beliefs behind each ingredient and technique, echoing that these are wellness practices they use themselves.

The spa itself unfolds around a stately central tree believed by the team to carry restorative energy, with indoor and outdoor relaxation spaces that encourage lingering long after your treatment ends.

Barra Peñasco is a Cliffside Bar for The Bucket List

It was quite a breathtaking experience to sit and watch the sunset at the resort’s newly unveiled Barra Peñasco. Suspended dramatically above the Pacific, the cliffside bar offers front-row seats to the crashing waves below, paired with one of the most thoughtful cocktail programs of its kind, and it’s sure to follow in the footsteps of the award-winning Zapote Bar at Rosewood Mayakoba.

The expertly crafted mixology menu is built around the four elements, a core belief of the Wixárika people, and features fiery spice-infused drinks, earthy herbal blends, and refreshing agave-forward cocktails. The drinking vessels themselves are part of the experience – all locally made and paying homage to tradition.

Doting Butler Service

Many hotels have mastered the art of butler service, often connecting guests via WhatsApp, but Rosewood Mandarina takes it a step further. Anything you need, your personal butler is available at the drop of a text. Each morning, my butler even checked in to help my sure the day ahead was taking shape exactly as I wanted it to.