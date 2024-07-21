Rancho Santana Combines Luxury Comfort With The Untamed Beauty of Nicaragua’s Emerald Coast

Tableside guacamole is one of the many mouthwatering food options overlooking the beach at Rancho Santana.

Rancho Santana honors a sustainability pledge with a fully working farm and garden that provides the ingredients for the dining concepts throughout the property.

Rancho Santana's accommodation offerings span spacious rooms at The Inn or three-bedroom residences, garden casitas, all the way to six-bedroom oceanfront villas.

Due to the unique positioning of the land and wind patterns, Rancho Santana has some of the most elite surf breaks in the world, drawing surfers of all levels to the property.

Rancho Santana is among a group of alluring resorts on the Emerald Coast that are attracting an increasing number of discerning travelers.

If you look at a map of Rancho Santana, the sprawling cliffside resort on Nicaragua’s Emerald Coast, you will find five different beaches scattered across the one-of-a-kind, jungle-filled community overlooking the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. Dotted between these pristine beaches are a luxury hotel, stunning ocean-view homes, a five-star spa, farm-to-table dining, hiking trails, horse stables, and more, hidden in this low-key Central American paradise.

A two-hour drive from Managua (Nicaragua’s capital city) and four hours from Liberia, Costa Rica, Rancho Santana is nestled in a safe, quiet enclave full of local farms and laid-back seaside surfing villages. The property is among a group of alluring resorts on the Emerald Coast that attract discerning travelers. Its unique experiences, stunning scenery, and affordable luxury hospitality make the area a worthy destination, holding its own to coveted resorts in Costa Rica, Mexico, and Belize.

In 1998, a group of friends and developers from Maryland purchased the property, which has since evolved into a diverse resort community offering luxury hospitality and unique experiences that can only be found at Rancho Santana. This hidden gem has been steadily gaining recognition among those seeking an authentic, unspoiled destination that offers exceptional value for a luxury experience, standing out against the more crowded Central American resorts.

Rancho Santana has become a renowned destination for seasoned surfers, with its coastline offering unparalleled conditions for wave lovers of all levels. Playa Santana, the resort’s namesake beach, is particularly famous for its consistent surf breaks, drawing professionals from all over the world to train at Rancho Santana.

The Inn at Rancho Santana

The stately Spanish Colonial-style Inn at Rancho Santana welcomes guests with its 17 spacious suites and nearby three-bedroom residences. The Inn and Residences are perched atop the namesake Playa Santana beach, serving as the warm, welcoming hub of the property with two pools, a café, and Rancho’s signature restaurant, La Finca y El Mar.

Stunning colonial-style ocean-view homes and villas, as well as garden casitas, are also available for families and groups who want to stay a while and soak up the vast ranch offerings. Rancho Santana has an active real estate market, with travelers who fall in love with the unique community snagging custom homes and ocean-view lots in this hidden enclave as the Central American outpost continues to build buzz. Every home in Rancho Santana, whether a two-bedroom condo or a sprawling six-bedroom estate, boasts ocean views as part of the original vision of the property.

Santa Ana Madera, Rancho Santana’s custom home building and design company, sets the standard for a modern Nicaraguan aesthetic with quality craftsmanship. Most of the ironwork, woodwork, and furniture are made on the property at the Santa Ana Madera facilities.

Activities on Nicaragua’s Emerald Coast

The unique experiences curated by the Rancho Santana team and the surrounding nature make this property stand out among other Central American luxury resorts. As part of a stay at Rancho Santana, guests receive complimentary sandboarding among the dunes overlooking the beach, a guided monkey-spotting tour, complimentary kids club access, and daily breakfast from El Cafe. Of course, guests also have access to the resort’s endless list of amenities and curated adventures.

The activities available to soak up the resort and surrounding area are curated by a special team at the hotel, tasked with ensuring visitors enjoy one-of-a-kind cultural and nature adventures. The jungle-filled mountain terrain of the area provides hiking trails of all levels and sweeping views that will take your breath away. The stunning stables on the property host dozens of horses available for trail rides as long as six days to quick sunset rides. The surfing opportunities are endless in this wave wonderland, with surf lessons and even a Surf Butler experience offering customized and attentive surfing trips led by a bespoke guide team, including boating excursions to nearby hidden wave breaks. The hotel team will even pack a cooler and drop you off at the nearby, untouched Playa Escondido beach for a remote picnic amidst the waves.

Nearby active volcanoes and peaks, like Mount Mohoso, await thrill-seekers, zip-liners, and hikers. The hotel offers guided hikes through the local land, complete with homemade trail snacks. Bird watching, beach bonfires, and turtle hatching from the resort’s turtle sanctuary and nursery also top the list of exceptional experiences amidst the property’s sparkling green scenery.

Culture and Relaxation

For those wanting to soak up Nicaraguan culture, trips to the nearby historic colonial city of Granada with its 16th-century colorful architecture, charming restaurants, and shops are a must. Ocean lovers of all types will enjoy the resort’s custom boating experiences, including a catamaran adventure exploring the islands off the coast.

For relaxation, the resort’s Spa in el Bosque is a state-of-the-art treehouse-like wellness center. Private contrast therapy rooms with hot and cold plunge pools welcome guests before their spa treatments. The lengthy menu of spa services includes indulgent massages, body wraps, scrubs, and more, all using traditional techniques and local ingredients.

The open-air yoga pavilion atop a cliff overlooking the jungle and crashing wave coastline is perhaps the most relaxing spot on the whole property. Daily classes, ranging from slow flow and meditation to special surfer therapy sessions, take the wellness experiences on the property to the next level.

Central American Fare and Beyond

The resort’s four dining destinations make eating at the property exciting for every meal. In line with the property’s commitment to sustainability, most of the food served is harvested from the property’s working farm and gardens. Signature dishes with pork and beef, as well as locally sourced seafood, are served with Central American flair at the fine dining option La Finca y El Mar. Bites like a melt-in-your-mouth coffee-rubbed pork chop show off the best of the native cuisine with a fine dining spin.

La Boquita offers festive cocktails, wood-fired pizza, and freshly made sushi overlooking the waves. The taqueria overlooking the surf shack serves up tacos and tableside guacamole and ceviche, perfect for quenching a hard day’s work surfing.

Rancho Santana intertwines luxury comfort with the raw, untamed beauty of Nicaragua’s Emerald Coast. The resort’s blend of world-class amenities, authentic local experiences, and breathtaking natural surroundings ensure that every guest leaves with a fresh perspective after experiencing something unique. The nature, culture, and unparalleled hospitality of Rancho Santana will continue to shine brighter and brighter on the global stage.