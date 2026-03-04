Rancho Valencia & Spa Launches New Therabody Wellness Experiences

Tennis, pickleball, and now padel. Rancho Valencia's newly unveiled courts built in partnership with Wilson put the resort firmly ahead in the world's fastest growing racquet sport. (Photo by courtesy Rancho Valencia & Spa)

The award-winning Spa at Rancho Valencia is a compound of fitness spaces, an adults only pool, hydrotherapy circuits and cozy lounge spaces. (Photo by courtesy Rancho Valencia & Spa)

The Forbes Five-Star Spa at Rancho Valencia offers over 100 complimentary fitness classes per week, an astounding number for a boutique property of its size. (Photo by courtesy Rancho Valencia & Spa)

Rancho Valencia's bougainvillea-lined hacienda suites sit tucked into the quiet enclave of Rancho Santa Fe, about 30 minutes north of downtown San Diego (Photo by courtesy Rancho Valencia & Spa)

Every one of Rancho Valencia's 49 hacienda-style suites comes with a private patio and fireplace, with little details like Frette robes and freshly squeezed orange juice delivered each morning. (Photo by courtesy Rancho Valencia & Spa)

The TheraFace LED Mask, SmartGoggles, JetBoots, and Theragun were thoughtfully staged throughout the suite (Photo by courtesy Rancho Valencia & Spa)

Rancho Valencia has partnered with Therabody to introduce recovery equipped suites stocked with the brand's lineup of coveted wellness tools. (Photo by courtesy Rancho Valencia & Spa)

About 30 minutes north of downtown San Diego, just inland from the polished beach scene of Del Mar, Rancho Valencia sits tucked into the quiet, manicured enclave of Rancho Santa Fe. For decades, the Relais & Châteaux property (the only one in Southern California) has been known as a classic California tennis ranch turned boutique luxury retreat for those in the know seeking a quiet getaway.

Rancho Valencia & Spa has partnered with performance wellness brand Therabody (the ones behind the popular Theragun) to introduce recovery-equipped “Reset” suites – private accommodations stocked with the brand’s full lineup of tools, to be used for relaxation and recovery in between experiencing the resort’s already extensive fitness and spa programming.

The partnership reflects a broader shift happening across the luxury hospitality landscape. Savvy hotels are beginning to understand that today’s luxury traveler doesn’t just want a lengthy spa menu or a superfood green juice at breakfast. They want concentrated access to advanced technology, expert instruction, and specialized experiences – all in one place.

I visited the bougainvillea-lined hacienda for the launch of the partnership to experience the Reset suites firsthand. Inside my spacious room, the coveted high-tech tools (most with cult followings) were thoughtfully staged throughout. The TheraFace LED mask and Depuffing Wand by the vanity, SmartGoggles at the nightstand, and the JetBoots and Theragun waiting beside the fireplace. Ready to use and seamlessly integrated into the space, the lineup quietly reset the bar for what in-room amenities can look like.

Settling in to Rancho Valencia

Spread across 45 lush acres that were originally an orange, citrus, and olive orchard, Rancho Valencia has a sense of place that feels old school California. The property’s 49 hacienda-style suites and three private residences – all designed with seclusion and comfort as the priority.

Every suite has a patio and fireplace, and several have private hot tubs. With extra luxuries found in the little details: Frette robes, a milk frother to accompany your coffee, a Dyson hair dryer, and complimentary (and well curated) snacks and beverages. And it would be criminal to miss the freshly squeezed local orange juice delivered to your room each morning.

Rancho Valencia isn’t solely a wellness retreat (compared to the nearby Cal-a-Vie), but wellness is thoughtfully woven into everything, including their curated five-star hospitality experience.

Formerly a tennis resort, Rancho Valencia has been owned since 2010 by The Jacobs Family, including Jeff, Hal, Gary, and Paul, longtime San Diegans and former high-tech Qualcomm executives, along with their partners, co-founder of Fiji Water, Doug Carlson, and San Diego real estate developer Jeffrey Essakow. The ownership group started with a massive, two-year renovation, re-instilling the original ethos of the property: comfortable luxury, understated sophistication, and wellness as a priority rather than an afterthought. The Therabody partnership is another logical step for that mission.

The Rancho Valencia rhythm encourages mornings filled with activity, most likely a racquet sport or catching a class at the fitness center. Along with the property’s expansive tennis and pickleball facilities, the resort just unveiled three new Padel courts built in partnership with leading sporting goods company, Wilson.

Afternoons rotate between spa treatments and lounging by the resort pool or the adults-only spa pool. Evenings culminate with The Pony Room, the resort’s social center and fine dining restaurant, with a charming bar welcoming guests with live music.

Wellness at Rancho Valencia

The Spa at Rancho Valencia is the beating heart of the wellness-focused resort. The Forbes Five-Star lauded haven is long considered one of Southern California’s most coveted. The robust fitness programming includes over 100 complimentary fitness classes per week (astounding for a property of its size). A schedule of reformer Pilates, boxing, yoga, breathwork, sound bathing, and more awaits guests throughout their stay.

There’s also a hydrotherapy circuit with a sauna, steam room, cold plunge, and whirlpool, an indoor/outdoor yoga pavilion, and indoor/outdoor spa rooms for the well-curated menu of treatments. I tried The Kur during my afternoon of relaxation, which was a blissful 90-minute journey with a private soak in an outdoor bath, a guided meditation, and a relaxing full-body massage.

The Rancho Valencia Reset Experience with Therabody

I spent my stay rejuvenating far more than I normally would on a vacation because everything wellness-related I could ever dream of was simply at my fingertips.

A stacked day of workout classes, an afternoon at the spa, and Theragun before dinner. Compression boots while answering emails. LED mask before bed. Goggles during an afternoon pause that quickly turned into an accidental nap. It was all a part of my routine in a seamlessly unscheduled way.

The novelty was, of course, part of the delight, but as many guests own a piece or two of their own buzzy wellness tech at home, having the full system immediately available, integrated into a broader opportunity for fitness activities and luxury surroundings, made it a true getaway that redefines what the discerning traveler wants out of a luxury hotel experience.

Experience the all-new package as part of the partnership, called the Valencia Reset, which includes a wellness consultation, a 60-minute training session, and a 90-minute treatment, starting at $1,380 per night.